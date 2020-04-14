Spirit Airlines: Debt And Volatility Push Me Away

Standing in the way of an erratic and unpredictable stock can be very damaging to capital, both on the long and short sides of the equation.

While the bare-bone cost and pricing structure could help the Florida-based airline, a heavy debt load and high sensitivity to market movements push me away.

I have been writing recently about the airline industry, after looking a bit more closely at the companies' balance sheets, cost structure and ability to generate cash flow. So far, I have concluded that Southwest (LUV) is my top pick in the space, and that American (AAL) is the least desirable name to hold in the current environment.

A name that keeps popping up is Spirit Airlines (SAVE). About 18 months and 70% worth of market value ago, when I published my first study on the sector, I concluded that "Spirit Airlines was an aggressive name that I would rather avoid." It turns out that SAVE underperformed the broad sector (JETS) by over 15 percentage points.

Now, the same question has come full circle: is SAVE a stock worth betting on at today's depressed prices?

Credit: Reddit

A word of caution

First, I should re-emphasize that investing in the airline sector today is not for the faint of heart. The industry is currently facing unprecedented challenges. United Airlines (UAL) has claimed to be losing $100 million in revenues per day. Meanwhile, American Airlines will be dropping its capacity by a previously unimaginable 95% in the busy hub city of New York through May, if not longer.

Still, I see a few reasons for investors to have an interest in the airline sector. First, a blend of defensive and aggressive stocks is key in building a properly diversified equities portfolio. Second, the more sophisticated investor may still find opportunities to make money in sectors that don't necessarily end up doing so well through long-short bets. Finally, bargain hunters and market timers could be attracted by airline stocks after they have been down as much as 70% since mid-February peak levels.

As risky as it gets

Having said the above, and understanding my risk profile, I don't think I could bring myself to invest in such a volatile sector through the more speculative stock that I could get my hands on. And Spirit seems to be just that kind of play at this moment.

Sure, the Florida-based airline could fare better than peers in an environment of macroeconomic weakness for a couple of important reasons. First, it is already very much accustomed to competing fiercely on the basis of ultra-low costs and rock-bottom airfares. The chart below illustrates how Spirit leads the sector on both metrics by a long stretch. The bare-bone cost and price structure could be a valuable asset during times of softer consumer discretionary spending.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

Second, Spirit is very much a domestic carrier, with more than 90% of its revenues having come from flights inside the US in 4Q19 (the company's international network is limited to a few Latin American countries). As overseas travel may remain limited by border closures for several months to come, Spirit would stand to lose less compared to most of its peers.

However, Spirit is also one of the most leveraged companies in the whole sector, second to American Airlines. Including capitalized operating leases, net debt to asset ratio of 35% is not only sky-high, it has also increased progressively from 31% since the beginning of last year. Leverage has ballooned lately as Spirit has aggressively increased its fleet size by 13% YOY to 145 last quarter, much more than any of its competitors. Ironically, most of these airplanes have been grounded, and now await a pick-up in demand that will hopefully materialize later in 2020.

Also very important to me, and perhaps closely related to the high debt levels discussed above, is the stock's sensitivity to market movements. As the chart below depicts, SAVE has endured an eye-popping annualized volatility of 147% year-to-date, far higher than that of UAL and AAL. SAVE's beta to the overall sector is 1.6, suggesting that betting on this stock is about as risky a move as one can make within an already highly risky space.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

Too much of a wild card

Would I buy SAVE today? Certainly not. Not only are the macro forces highly unfavorable to airlines, the company's weak balance sheet could make Spirit susceptible to credit downgrades (as was the case of Delta (NYSE:DAL) late last month) and eventual liquidity problems.

On the other hand, do I believe SAVE to be a good stock to short? I also do not think so. The sector could end up suffering less than many currently predict, especially if the terms of the upcoming government bailout turn out to be relatively favorable for the companies. Should this be the case, SAVE could shoot through the roof as it rebounds from its current trailing P/E of only 2.7x.

In the end, I believe that standing in the way of an erratic and largely unpredictable stock can be very damaging to capital, both on the long and short sides of the equation.

I use an approach that favors predictability of financial results and broad diversification when choosing stocks for my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. So far, the small $229/year investment to become a member of the SRG community has lavishly paid off, as the chart below suggests. I invite you to click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.



Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.