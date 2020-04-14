Why We Are Overweight U.S. Stocks
by: Elga Bartsch
Summary
We highlight our ongoing preference for U.S. equities – based on overwhelming U.S. policy actions and the market’s relative quality bias.
U.S. stocks rallied last week amid tentative signs of a slowing pace in the virus’ spread in the U.S. and additional Federal Reserve stimulus.
This week’s U.S. retail sales and industrial production data could start showing the magnitude of the freeze of economic activity.
This post originally appeared on the BlackRock blog.