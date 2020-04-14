RPT Realty: Double-Digit Yields Come In Small Sizes

RPT Realty (RPT) is a small shopping center REIT. RPT has been executing on growing SS NOI and has been shifting its tenant base away from e-commerce sensitive industries. RPT maintains a conservative balance sheet with mild leverage and no debt maturities in 2020. Shares yield over 10%, which does not seem to give credit to the resilience of its business model. I rate shares a buy.

Introduction To RPT Realty

RPT can be distinguished from other shopping center REITs by its size, or lack of size for that matter:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

Don’t be fooled though, a lack of size does not mean lack of quality. In 2019, RPT performed at the top of the pack in terms of occupancy improvement, re-leasing spreads, and SS NOI growth:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

RPT has managed the strong SS NOI growth performance through a combination of improving occupancy by an impressive 380 basis points since the third quarter of 2018, as well as strong leasing spreads near double digits:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

RPT isn’t just bringing in retail tenants, however, over the past year. RPT has increased its exposure to the fitness, service, and restaurant industries by over 400 basis points, and decreased their exposure to e-commerce sensitive categories by 290 basis points:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

Year over year, average base rents increased mildly from $15.27 in 2018 to $15.29 in 2019. This suggests that RPT has been unable to meaningfully push annual lease escalators on an overall basis and has likely had to issue rent concessions to certain tenants. Their 4.1% SS NOI growth in 2019 appears to be driven mostly by occupancy growth and less by rent growth. I am confident that RPT will be able to return to steadily increasing rents, but in the meantime, it still has other avenues for growth, including plans for significant redevelopment spending. RPT has specifically targeted mixed-use tenants for what were previously vacant parking lots:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

Consider that 2019 SS NOI stood at under $150 million, meaning that RPT intends to spend over 20% worth of NOI on redevelopments annually. At an 8% NOI yield, redevelopments alone could help boost SS NOI by nearly 200 basis points. While RPT shouldn’t be considered as having as high quality properties as some of its peers, its improvement in occupancy levels sets it up to be able to consistently grow SS NOI through annual rent increases and redevelopment projects. That’s a high quality business model that is typically valued highly by the market. The main question is whether or not RPT can survive COVID-19.

COVID-19 Balance Sheet Analysis

RPT has a conservatively managed balance sheet with debt to EBITDA at 6.3 times. Based on its latest update, RPT has strong liquidity with $320 million in cash and no debt maturities in 2020:

(COVID-19 Update)

It isn’t maturing debt that may hurt RPT - it’s the covenants from the unsecured debt. We can see their covenants below:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

I’ll focus on the first covenant (debt cannot exceed 60% of assets) because it is the most strict. Based on the Master Loan Agreement, asset value is defined as trailing twelve-month NOI divided by a 6.75% cap rate. This implies that asset value can decline to $1.36 billion and NOI can decline to $92 million before triggering the covenant. That implies that rent can fall 26% before RPT needs to worry about the covenants. I view this as an adequate margin of safety as I view the opening of shopping centers as being critical to the US economy.

Valuation And Price Target

RPT earned $1.05 in FFO in 2019, and paid out $0.88 in dividends per share. At recent prices, shares trade at 6.7 times FFO and a 12.5% yield. I anticipate that RPT should be able to return to normalized occupancy and rent within 18 months. At that point, my fair value estimate is $15, representing a 6% yield. Shares have over 100% upside to that target.

Risks

If COVID-19 is not contained effectively, shopping centers may not open quickly enough to enable RPT’s tenants to survive. Shares are not priced for such a scenario as RPT would need to negotiate its covenants, or worse, dilute shareholders to eliminate unsecured debt.

RPT is a small company relative to peers and in addition to giving it less scale, it may also mean that it cannot compete effectively for financing. RPT’s limited debt maturities helps to reduce this risk.

RPT may likely cut its dividend to preserve cash. Dividend cuts often lead to share price volatility. As a long-term investor, I am not concerned with a near-term dividend cut, but note that the lack of shareholder cash returns may heighten the risk of the investment.

Insider Buying

RPT has seen four insiders buy stock in March at much higher prices:

(MarketBeat)

Insider buying is a positive signal which may imply that those running the show view the stock as being undervalued. I like that there are many insiders buying and the purchase sizes are somewhat significant.

Conclusion

RPT executed strongly in boosting occupancy in 2019, which led to strong SS NOI growth. Its balance sheet has no 2020 debt maturities and can withstand some pain from COVID-19. Shares yield nearly 13%, but the dividend may be cut in the near term. Those with a long-term time horizon may profit upon stabilization of its assets. I rate shares a buy.

(Tipranks: Buy RPT)

