Netflix: There's Still A Bearish Case At $400

Netflix is likely seeing a boost to subscriber growth during the pandemic with worldwide stay-at-home measures, but we see a risk for a potential "hangover" once the economy restarts.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) has been one of the best-performing large-cap tech stocks this year up 23% and now approaching record highs from 2018. The bullish sentiment considers its online streaming service is nearly a "household essential" with consumers worldwide quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company reports its Q1 earnings on April 21st which is likely to show strong subscriber growth and offer management's perspective on positive trends in global viewing metrics. That being said, we question how much of this near-term positive outlook has already been priced in considering other challenges coming into focus. Netflix remains cash flow negative and faces an emergence of new competitors in online video streaming. We think the company may have difficulties in hiking its monthly subscription pricing through next year which represents growth headwinds going forward.

(Source: finviz.com)

A pandemic winner, but it's not all bullish

While Netflix has not offered any updated guidance on operating trends, it's clear the ongoing pandemic and worldwide isolation measures implemented by various governments support viewership in the online streaming service. Anecdotally, the company announced in March it was reducing video quality in several markets including Europe to ease network congestion for Internet Service Providers. The implication here is that with people staying at home, more subscribers are watching the streaming service at any given time. This at least supports brand momentum that means viewers engaging with the platform.

The company has over 167 million subscribers worldwide, being 61 million in the U.S. and 106 million in international markets. From the last quarterly report, the company is targeting 7 million net new paid subscribers worldwide for Q1 representing a 17% year-over-year growth. Importantly, this estimate at the time from late January came before the emergence of the coronavirus. The circumstances through the end of Q1 have likely allowed the company to exceed subscriber growth estimates and we have some confidence in that.

(Source: Company IR)

Bearish trends we are watching

While Netflix is better positioned compared to most other companies in the current environment, we maintain a more bearish long-term outlook. Several other trends have bearish implications for the company beyond this upcoming earnings release.

Our real concern here comes down to valuation. We're looking at a P/E ratio on 2019 earnings at 97x and 67x on full-year 2020 consensus P/E. These numbers are in the context of what has been decelerating growth over the past year and our view for weaker trends later this year. More importantly, the company remains free cash flow negative requiring regular debt issuance and trending higher leverage. The stock is expensive in our opinion at this stage in its growth cycle. Paid memberships were up 20% y/y in Q4 2019 compared to 26% in Q4 2018.

There is nothing wrong with 20% membership growth, but we think it's important for investors to look beyond Q1. There is a possibility that any surge this quarter is simply moving forward future expected subscriber growth that would have otherwise occurred later this year. This implies there could be a sharp drop off in the quarter-over-quarter Q2 subscriber growth with anyone that wanted to join already signing up during the start of the pandemic in late March. This implies a sort of "hangover" effect that will skew some of the metrics. Looking out to 2021, Netflix will face difficult comps.

Diminishing pricing power

Total revenue growth of 30.6% y/y in Q4 compared to the 20% growth in subscribers was driven by the impact of a price hike to the monthly subscription from April of 2019. As a reminder, Netflix's standard plan pricing was increased to $12.99 from $11.99 while the premium plan went up by $2.00 to $15.99 last year. In Q4, this pricing hike added 9% to the average revenue per user. Since 2014, Netflix has raised the prices about every other year which has added to the top line strength in conjunction with subscriber growth.

(Source: Vox.com)

The expectation of future pricing increases is a major component of the bullish case, but we are more skeptical. Keep in mind, this $1 increase to the standard plan was only for the U.S., while each country internationally features different pricing adjusted for income levels and market dynamics. In Brazil, the standard plan is BRL32.90 per month corresponding to approximately $6.30 suggesting the service is relatively cheap there at least in Dollar terms. At the same time, the minimum wage in the country is BRL1,039 per month highlighting how Netflix is still out of reach for many consumers.

This is important considering the current global macro environment and looming global recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. An observed trend has been the recent surge in the U.S. Dollar. The Brazilian Real from our example has depreciated by more than 22% of its value against the Dollar just this year. This means that at a constant pricing level in Brazil, Netflix is going to need approximately 30% subscriber growth just to remain revenue neutral in U.S. Dollar terms.

Similar dynamics can be observed in other emerging markets like Mexico and India for example. We think the weak trends for global growth and pressures on consumer spending may limit Netflix's ability to push pricing in international markets.

In the U.S, it's recognized Netflix has reached a level of near saturation. Comments by management have previously stated that some developed countries are quickly approaching the household penetration benchmark from the U.S. The bulk of the additions in members are coming increasingly from developing economies with lower pricing plans that are lower margin for Netflix and less significant to earnings.

The risk here is that the trends in growth internationally slows significantly once the "low-hanging fruit" has been captured. The market expects Netflix to reach revenue growth of 20.7% this year to $24.3 billion. Our take is that current consensus estimates between revenue and earnings through 2024 are too aggressive. Investors should look beyond 2020 to gauge where the top line growth will come from if price hikes are more limited.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

A crowded streaming landscape

The other dynamic is that the streaming landscape has evolved in recent years. In 2019, Disney (DIS) launched Disney+ with a monthly fee of $6.99 in the U.S. AT&T (T) and its WarnerMedia group is set to launch HBOMax streaming in May that is set to be priced at $14.99. This service will incorporate the current HBO Now content with the extensive Warner Brothers studio library. Amazon.com (AMZN) offers Prime Video including its $119 per year Prime membership service which includes other features. There are also other standalone over-the-top streaming services that highlight what is a crowded field.

Consumers now have many options and are thus forced to prioritize memberships. These services compete directly with Netflix for the same discretionary budgets of consumers worldwide. In our view, the competition also limits Netflix's pricing power as the marginal consumer becomes more likely to cancel and find cheaper alternatives. A family with small children may find that Disney+ is all they need.

Verdict

The setup here is that NFLX is exhibiting strong momentum with positive sentiment heading into its Q1 earnings release. We think the sharp rally in shares in recent weeks has already captured much of the upside in the expected boost to subscribers during this coronavirus pandemic. We take a more bearish view considering growth challenges beyond this quarter. Our trading plan is to fade any further rally in the stock above $400.

Macro headwinds including a looming global recession and a rise in unemployment complicate plans for the company to hike its pricing in key markets. The strong U.S. Dollar which has driven weakness in emerging market currencies is also a monitoring point this quarter.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat.

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.