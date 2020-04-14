Mosaic: Why Bears Are Wrong

In addition to business fundamentals, a company’s stock price often depends of investor sentiments. While in the long term fundamentals always win, the short term stock movement is often influenced by investor fear and greed. Short sellers often make a good use of it as negative headlines have disproportionate impact in a bear market and investors follow sell now verify later mentality. However, disparity between fundamentals and stock price movement doesn’t last long once reality begins to set in. What happened with Mosaic (MOS) recently is a good example of it.

Mosaic’s stock price corrected from $19 in February and made a bottom at $6.50 in March. While the business is essentially recession resistant as it is dependent on food demand, there were two main negative headlines behind this correction. First there was a report by Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard citing that phosphate prices in the U.S are slipping. Mosaic is the #1 phosphate producer in the world. So, investors were concerned and the stock soon corrected to low double digits after the report versus $17.09 closing price on March 4th (before the report). Second, there were some concerns around Mosaic’s financial health and its ability to weather the current downturn if credit markets freeze. This led to a sharp fall from ~$10-$11 levels to $6.50.

Both concerns have been proven wrong.

After the stock price corrected to $6.50 management was quick to react with an update on cash position and flexibility to reduce costs in case of a downturn. The stock price recovered to $10 plus levels over the next three trading sessions. With Federal Reserve doing everything to ensure that credit market doesn’t freeze including an option to buy corporate bonds, I don’t think this should be a concern any more.

Also, Phosphate prices in the U.S. are not going down. Average price of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) for April 09, 2020 was $308 per metric ton for Tampa and $285 per short ton for NOLA. This compares to $310 per metric ton for Tampa and $279 per short ton for NOLA on March 05, 2020 when Bernstein’s report came out.

It appears like phosphate prices are likely to work in Mosaic’s favor and not against it. After making a multiyear lows in December last year, phosphate prices are on a recovery mode. Historically, recovery in phosphate prices has been very swift.

Source: Investor Presentation

I anticipate a swift recovery this time as well, which will be further aided by global production disruptions due to Covid-19.

In addition to increasing phosphate prices, Mosaic will also benefit from decrease in raw material prices. Sulphur prices have corrected meaningfully in the second half of 2019. Usually it takes more than four months before the impact of Sulphur prices starts showing in the company’s margins.

Source: Investor Education Deck

I believe the company will start seeing the benefit from lower Sulphur prices in its Cost of Goods Sold from the current quarter onward.

In addition to financial and phosphate price concerns, there was also a report by Bank of America analyst Steve Byrne suggesting potential delays in Chinese potash contract negotiations. This made no sense as China needs to keep its strategic fertilizer and grain reserves full due to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus. The risk of global supply chain disruptions due to coronavirus won’t vanish until a vaccine is developed. No country can afford to keep its fertilizer as well as food grain reserves below capacity during the current times. The analyst was quick to reverse his stand and upgraded Mosaic just two weeks after downgrading it. I believe buy side is still too conservative on their potash price estimates this year and bears will be surprised after this year’s contract is settled. (According to a recent Credit Suisse note dated 31st March 2020, buy-side expectations for Chinese contract pricing have now fallen to the “very low” ~$200/t range and a contract signing above it will likely be a positive).

If we look at the impact of coronavirus on Mosaic, it will be short term in nature and the company can more than offset it by suspending its dividend for a year. On the other hand, there are several positive catalysts going forward. Trump’s stimulus for the U.S. farmers, Chinese purchases of the U.S. farm produce, Phosphate price increases, Chinese potash contract settlement, and the need for Government’s to keep their food and fertilizer reserves full – are all set to improve demand fundamentals for the company. However, if we look at estimates, it appears like sell-side has reduced estimates even for FY2021 which doesn’t make much sense. I think sell-side analysts are changing their estimates on fertilizer prices and volumes only to somehow justify the current stock price. This leaves a good potential for upwards revisions in estimates when the reality sets in.

More importantly, none of the doomsday predictions which analysts mentioned in March seems to be materializing. However, the stock is still trading meaningfully below its pre Covid-19 levels and tangible book value. I believe the valuation multiples of the companies, whose medium to long term fundamentals won’t get impacted from coronavirus, should actually be higher that pre covid levels given the current zero interest rate environment. So, I expect the stock to at least trade above $19 levels it was seeing in February. In the medium to long term, low interest environment and expanding Federal Reserve Balance sheet will likely result in inflationary environment similar to what happened post dot com bust and 9/11. This will have a very positive impact on commodity prices and fertilizer stock may see a run similar to 2003-2008 commodities Bull Run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.