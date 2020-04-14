Forget The Coronavirus - These 2 Healthcare REITs Win No Matter What

Healthcare properties are in great demand and landlords are set to earn steady rental income throughout the crisis. We present two top picks from our core portfolio.

Essential infrastructure provides a safe haven because our society cannot live without it.

The stock market is down significantly and many companies have become too risky to buy in this environment.

In case you missed it, we are finally in a bear market. And not just any bear market. We are in a pandemic-induced market panic. People are sitting at homes in quarantine not spending any money. And overleveraged companies are begging for bailouts to avoid bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, thousands are dying often in a single day and fear is quickly setting in. People are cashing out of risky stocks and worry more about their own survival at this point. Some estimates indicate that the GDP could crash by up to 30%.

Where should you invest in this environment?

We have identified a handful of infrastructure investments that are absolutely essential to our society. They are mostly unaffected by the recent crisis because we cannot live without this infrastructure.

Good examples include affordable housing (everybody needs shelter), grocery stores (we all need food), distribution centers (e-commerce fulfillment), etc.

But one of our favorites in a pandemic-induced bear market is the healthcare REIT sector.

Healthcare REITs: Essential to Fight the Pandemic

REITs come in many shapes and flavors. Some own malls (e.g. Simon Property (SPG)), while others own office buildings (e.g. Boston Properties (BXP)), or even hospitals (e.g. Medical Properties Trust (MPW)).

The business model is always the same: the REIT takes the role of the landlord. It buys properties, which it rents out to tenants, in order to earn cash flow while it waits for long-term property appreciation. All of this can be leveraged with a mortgage to boost returns in the double-digit category.

Over the past 20-year period, which includes the great financial crisis, REITs did exceptionally well – returning 14% per year to investors, nearly the double of the S&P 500 (SPY):

However, in today’s environment, clearly, you cannot rely on just any REIT anymore. You need to be very selective. An as example, malls, hotels and office buildings are all at big risks.

Healthcare properties, on the other hand, are essential to fight this pandemic. We need hospitals and medical office buildings more than ever.

Properties are quickly filling up and governments all around the world have established significant additional funding to help pay for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Then in the aftermath of the crisis, as we go into a deep recession, these same properties will continue to offer recession-resistant income and predictable growth. We are currently experiencing exponential growth in the aging of our population and its spending on healthcare:

Source: Welltower (WELL)

Now, this does not mean just every healthcare REIT is worth buying. In today’s environment, we believe that senior housing and skilled nursing properties are the riskiest. The operators of these properties are struggling to maintain profitability and barely covering their rents. Most of these facilities enjoy a 1.2-1.5x rent coverage ratio which leaves little margin of safety in case the coronavirus starts spreading inside these facilities – killing residents and delaying future move-ins.

On the other hand, hospitals and medical office buildings are much better protected. Their tenants are much more profitable and enjoy strong 3-5x rent coverage. So even if they temporarily lose in profitability, they can still cover their rent payments, which helps us sleep better at night.

Below we discuss two of these REITs in which we invest at High Yield Landlord:

Global Medical REIT (GMRE): Medical Office Buildings

Global Medical REIT is a small cap medical office REIT. It was performing very well along with all other healthcare REITs, up until the correction, which led to a ~30% drop in its share price and put its dividend yield at 7.5%.

The interesting thing is that we don't expect to see any change in GMRE cash flow, even if things get much dicier. GMRE owns a diverse portfolio of net lease medical office buildings with ~9 years remaining on its leases and near 5x rent coverage. Rents increase automatically each year by 2.1% and the 5x rent coverage leaves enormous margin of safety.

This is a defensive REIT, with steady growth, and good protection against the coronavirus black swan. Yet, it is priced at just 12.5x FFO, a ~20% discount to NAV, and pays a 7.5% dividend yield.

Medical Properties Trust: Hospitals

MPW is the only pure-play hospital REIT. It is similar to GMRE in that it enjoys exceptionally long leases with strong rent coverage and steady rent increases that are already pre-agreed in its leases for many years to come.

The difference is that MPW is more established, 20x larger in size, and has a much longer track record of excellent shareholder returns. Therefore, we feel more comfortable betting big on MPW than GMRE, and it is our largest healthcare REIT position.

After the recent drop, it is back to a 6% dividend yield after briefly trading at 4.5% earlier this year. We see it as an opportunity to increase positions.

It is by targeting this type of defensive REITs and other essential infrastructure investments that we aim to outperform the market, while earning safe income at High Yield Landlord.

MPW and GMRE are two REITs among many others in our core portfolio. Right now, many high-quality REITs that commonly trade at 3-5% dividend yields are now offered at 6-12% dividend yields and offer up to 100% upside potential in a recovery.

Do we know when the recovery will take place?

No.

Do we know if we have reached a bottom?

No.

But, what we do know is that prices are now back at 2008-2009 levels in some cases and the best time to allocate capital is when things are down. Eventually, things will get better and we will experience an epic recovery. Don’t be one of those investors who miss the recovery because you waited too long for a bottom.

