Bank Earnings Week: What We Will Learn

Right now, these large banks are not being looked on as contributors to the economic problems, but as organizations that are cooperating with the government to help mitigate the crisis.

This is a time for investors to really look at how the banks are preparing for the expanding economic downturn and what their leaders are saying about what they expect.

The largest banks in the United States are providing their first-quarter earnings reports this week and investors have a lot to look out for.

The earnings of the largest United States banks will be posted this week. The reports will start coming in Tuesday with JPMorgan, Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) reporting. On Wednesday, Goldman, Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), Bank of American Corp. (NYSE: BAC), and Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) will report. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will report later in the week.

There is a lot of concern about the banking industry, given the impacts of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic collapse that is expected to result from it.

The stock market has already built in its expectations of how these events might play out in the near future. This is exhibited in the following chart that appeared recently in the Financial Times:

Obviously, the investment community is very concerned about how an economic recession or worse might work through the banking system. Investors will be getting a lot of information in the next several days and they must digest what is presented them to determine whether or not there are viable investments in the banking industry

There are several areas that investors might focus on in the upcoming days that will help them put in perspective all that is going on.

Financial Position of the Banks

The first thing to note is that the largest banks in the United States are coming into the current period in the best shape they have been in for a long time. They are in much better position, capital-wise, than they were in 2007, just before the Great Recession. And, after an economic expansion of 10 and a half years, these US banks have really toed the regulatory line and seem to be in a very good position.

The consequences of this, I believe, are reflected in the role that the US government is asking the banks to play in the current effort to move to protect the economic system. This is reflected in a Financial Times article:

Rather than being admonished for their role in causing the 2008 crisis, they are being called on to help distribute unprecedented stimulus program worth trillions of dollars designed to save the global economy from collapse. Although governments and central banks are providing much of the cash, lenders are being asked to serve as the ‘transmission mechanism’ to ensure support finds its way to the companies and consumers who need it most.

Dividends

The large banks have taken the position that they will continue to pay their cash dividends. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup have come out and explicitly argued that they will not be suspending their dividends at this time. JPMorgan Chase has argued that it is keeping the door open to the possibility of suspending their dividends, but it would be dependent upon how severe an economic downturn resulted.

It seems as if most banks feel that any downturn will be short-lived and that, even if it is relatively severe, the rebound will follow on fairly quickly.

The big banks have signaled, however, that they will not be proposing any stock buybacks during this period of unrest.

Furthermore, merger-and-acquisition activity has slowed dramatically and is not expected to pick up in the near term.

The Lending Picture and Loan-Loss Provisions

Lending has picked up. There has been a substantial drawdown on bank credit lines and some other bank borrowing has also risen. The government-sponsored programs will lead to more increases in the loan portfolio. The largest banks seem to be buying into this increase and are cooperating with the government. Some analysts are arguing that these big banks are working together with the government in order to get concessions from the regulatory bodies to give them greater freedom going forward. We need to keep an eye on this.

Investors should also watch what the banks are doing with respect to forbearance - that is, allowing customers waivers of fees, interest holidays and other relief programs, like postponing payments, for those hit hard by the coronavirus spread. The regulators are pushing hard for this; they contend that it is better to put off some of these items than forcing a default. But this also has important future regulatory implications.

Again, investors need to watch what happens here because it will provide information on how well the banks are working with the regulators. Better relations could mean reduced regulations in some areas in the future.

But, ultimately, investors need to watch what the banks are saying about loan losses and their provision for loan losses. Right now, there is tremendous uncertainty about how high loan losses might go or how long loan loss provisions will stay around. One could expect that the banks will err on the side of being overly prepared. Thus, provisions are likely to experience a big jump initially to help the banks prepare for the worst. What role the government might play in this area is also unknown at this time. However, this is a crucial area to keep informed on.

First-Quarter Earnings Reports

The leaders of the largest banks know that this week is a crucial time for them. There is a great deal of uncertainty about how the banks are going to perform in the evolving economic environment.

They know that the world is going to be closely watching them and listening what they have to say. They have to put on a good show. The chart above indicates that investors are not looking too favorably on the big banks in the virus-driven environment. Given the uncertainty, investors need to be given some information that will be at least somewhat positive.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve, so far, have responded well to the crisis. Investors and markets have responded positively to the actions of the central bank.

Now it is time for the commercial bankers to step up to the podium and do their job. A lot is going to be read into the reports they give this week. We need to pay close attention. Whether or not large bank stocks need to develop some confidence in the way the banks are responding to the crisis and how this will impact future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.