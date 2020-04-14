CLIX: How To Protect Your Portfolio From COVID-19 (Part II)

Since inception on 11/14/17, CLIX has returned 17.6%/yr compared with 0.91%/yr for SPY. The ETF has generated positive returns in every year since inception, including 14.2% in 2020.

CLIX is a long/short fund designed to benefit from the transition from in-store to online retail, a trend that may be accelerated by the virus.

Market indices soared last week. Is the bear market over? Perhaps. I certainly hope so, but I suspect the pandemic will have a lingering effect on people’s shopping habits and I’m concerned we haven’t experienced the full effects of the mandated business shutdowns on the economy.

The threat of the pandemic will only end when a sufficiently high percentage of the population is immune, a concept known as herd immunity. Epidemiologists agree this will happen when more than 60% of the population has either been vaccinated or has survived the disease. There are several candidates for a vaccine being studied, but none of these are expected to be available before November or December - and this would be record time. Moreover, when the threat does end, the memory of the virus may linger. People will go back to shops and restaurants, but it may be years before consumption patterns return to pre-crisis levels.

Meanwhile, shutting down 25% of the economy for an indefinite duration has consequences. “Nearly 17 million Americans have filed new claims for benefits since mid-March as the coronavirus spreads. […] States overwhelmed by the volume are still processing backlogs, suggesting the number of initial claims for benefits could keep getting bigger,” according to the Wall Street Journal. The US workforce as of the end of 2019 was 158.13 million, according to Statista. This means more than 10% of the workforce already filed claims - and this is just the damage from mid-March. If this shutdown continues through the end of April, as is currently planned, unemployment may continue to rise.

We will soon feel the effect of these 17 million people closing their wallets to everything but the bare essentials. “Nearly a third of U.S. apartment renters didn’t pay April rent,” according to the Wall Street Journal. “Mortgage applications to purchase a home continued their sharp decline, falling 12% for the week and 33% year to year,” according to CNBC.

The loss in income, if it is allowed to continue, may force people and businesses to default on their loans. Defaults usually mean bond investors lose money and equity investors get wiped out. We may well see periods of intense market volatility for the remainder of this year. And even after the vaccine is available, the virus may have long-term effects, such as turbocharging the shift from in-store to online shopping.

How To Invest During The Crisis

I’ve been taking advantage of last week’s rally to put in some hedges by buying the ProShares Decline of Retail Store ETF (EMTY), as I suggested in my recent article. EMTY is short in-store retail and I can’t think of a sector that is more impacted by this virus than retail. If the market tanks again, gains in my in-store retail short position should be greater than losses in my other holdings.

Still, it is distressing to watch the hedge sink when the market rebounds. In a hedged portfolio, something is always going down, and somehow this bothers me more than any satisfaction I get from the stuff that is going up. It would be considerably less stressful to invest in an ETF that could navigate this crisis with less stomach-churning volatility.

The ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX) managed to do just that, at least so far. Since inception on 11/14/17, CLIX has returned 17.58%/yr compared with 0.91%/yr for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), according to Portfolio Visualizer. In fact, $10,000 invested in CLIX at its inception would have remained ahead of SPY the entire time - with a lot less drama.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

CLIX is a long/short fund designed to help investors benefit from the transition from in-store retail to e-commerce. It is long names which do most of their sales online, like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Wayfair (NYSE:W) and short companies primarily reliant on in-store traffic like Macy’s (NYSE:M), Dick’s (NYSE:DKS), and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). “CLIX combines a 100% long position in leading online retailers with a 50% short position in those that rely principally on physical stores,” according to ProShares.

The strategy has generated positive returns in every year since inception. When times were good, CLIX did well by riding the success of online retailers. In bad times, such as the present downturn when even online retailers are showing negative returns, the fund benefits from its short position in brick and mortar stores.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

E-commerce has been growing its share of total sales, but the shift has been especially pronounced in “mall stores” such as Macy’s, Dick’s, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), and Kohl’s. According to Wolf Street, “sales at ‘mall stores’ fell by 2% year-over-year to $155 billion in Q3 [2019], where they’d first been in 2005. Over the same period, e-commerce sales have multiplied from $21 billion to $155 billion.”

Source: Wolf Street

CLIX is short mall stores, but it also shorts businesses which have done extremely well in the last ten years, such as Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST). (A list of the funds long and short holdings is shown here.) Shorting these companies during the bull market was certainly a drag on the ETF’s results. Nevertheless, despite this drag, the fund managed to outperform.

From December 2017 to December 31, 2019, before the virus crushed the market, CLIX returned 12.43%, compared with 12.05% for SPY. Since January 1, CLIX gained 14.23%, while SPY dropped 19.43%, according to Portfolio Visualizer.

CLIX is not diversified, has relatively few holdings, and its expense ratio is 0.65%, which is on the high side for an ETF. The fund is long 24 companies and short 48. Still, in the current market environment, CLIX may offer a way to capture solid equity gains with less volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLIX, EMTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's Note: Thanks for reading. I am an individual investor, and (unfortunately) I do make mistakes. The notes I publish on Seeking Alpha reflect my thoughts as I make buy, sell, or hold decisions. It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. Please be sure to follow-up with your own due diligence before making any investment.