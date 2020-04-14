Diana Shipping: A Preferred Stock To Ship All The Way To The Bank

Along with the capital gain potential, the current yield is roughly 14%, that is currently covered by recent revenues.

Diana Shipping (DSX) has had a brutal 2020, along with the rest of the shipping industry. Economic uncertainty, tariff’s, emission controls, etc have all impacted the day rates.

Has the selloff gone too far? I believe so. This article is not designed to predict the direction of the Baltic Dry Bulk Index, nor make a bet on the common stock. Instead, I will outline a reasonable method to valuing current vessel values, projected income, secured debt schedules, and why I believe there is a favorable risk/reward for the preferred stock of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX.PB).

Diana’s fleet consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax) with an average age of roughly 9.5 years.

Their strategy is to use shorter-term 12-15 month contracts, as a way to smooth out some volatility yet also always have maturing contracts to take advantage of price spikes.

More recently, they have pursued a strategy of selling some of their older vessels, to use the proceeds to buy back shares. The management has been very clear with their belief that the shares are undervalued. The official carrying value of the 41 vessels is $894 million, but they made this statement in their most recent 10k: We believe that the aggregate carrying value of these vessels exceeded their aggregate charter-free market value by approximately $150.” This imples a vessel value of roughly $750 million.

We’ll review:

Asset Values Versus Outstanding Debts

Current Cash Flows Versus Upcoming Quarters

Risks to the preferred stock and timeline

Net Asset Values

Using the 2019 10k that was made available this month, I’ve created the below spreadsheet to show carrying values, as well as additional estimates for the vessels that the company acknowledged being valued higher than what current market dictates. The "estimate" on the right is lower in circumstances where the company has acknowledged the carrying value is higher than the current market pricing.

Value Panamax 10K Value Estimate Oceanis $2,001 $8,000,000 $5,000,000 Protefs $2,004 $9,900,000 $6,000,000 Calipso $2,005 $7,100,000 $7,100,000 Melia $2,005 $13,000,000 $7,100,000 Naias $2,006 $9,700,000 $8,500,000 Coronis $2,006 $9,500,000 $8,500,000 Artemis $2,006 $14,200,000 $8,500,000 Arethusa $2,007 $10,300,000 $9,000,000 Maia $2,009 $16,300,000 $13,000,000 Leto $2,010 $15,800,000 $11,000,000 Selina $2,010 $10,200,000 $10,200,000 Myrsini $2,010 $17,200,000 $12,500,000 Medusa $2,010 $14,700,000 $14,700,000 Maera $2,013 $11,900,000 $11,900,000 Ismene $2,013 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 Myrto $2,013 $20,200,000 $15,000,000 Astarte $2,013 $20,400,000 $15,000,000 Crystalia $2,014 $18,500,000 $18,500,000 Atalandi $2,014 $18,800,000 $18,800,000 Post Panamax Alcmene $2,010 $14,200,000 $13,500,000 Amphitrite $2,012 $18,000,000 $18,000,000 Polymnia $2,012 $18,300,000 $18,300,000 Electra $2,013 $17,100,000 $17,100,000 Phaidra $2,013 $18,100,000 $17,100,000 Capesize Aliki $2,005 $15,300,000 $13,800,000 Baltimore $2,005 $19,800,000 $13,800,000 Salt Lake City $2,005 $15,600,000 $13,800,000 Sideris GS $2,006 $16,500,000 $14,800,000 Semirio $2,007 $17,500,000 $15,500,000 Boston $2,007 $18,500,000 $15,500,000 Houston $2,009 $23,300,000 $20,000,000 New York $2,010 $40,600,000 $21,000,000 Seattle $2,011 $24,100,000 $22,000,000 P.S. Palios $2,013 $40,600,000 $24,000,000 G.P. Zaforalos $2,014 $47,900,000 $25,000,000 Samta Barbara $2,015 $42,100,000 $26,000,000 New Orleans $2,015 $37,300,000 $26,000,000 Newcastlemax Los Angeles $2,012 $43,300,000 $28,000,000 Philadephia $2,012 $44,100,000 $28,000,000 San Francisco $2,017 $47,100,000 $43,000,000 Newport $2,017 $47,000,000 $47,000,000 $884,500,000 $694,000,000

Source: Author's own work based on reasonable estimates and company 10K

I should make the point that I am not an expert in valuing vessels, and my novice approach was to use past vessel sales of similar caliber ships, along with the values of similar ships that the company suggested were of fair value. For example, the “Calipso” was said to be worth $7.1m, and I used that amount to value similar vessels of the same year, or adjusted for older/newer.

Overall, the values came out to be roughly $700m, which is close to where the company has suggested a $750m value. I believe the company has an incentive to be at least somewhat transparent, as they have been selling quite a few ships, and it would not look favorable on them if they were selling ships for half the value that management said they believed them to be worth.

If we can agree that the value is in the $700m range, then we must look at outstanding debts.

Secured Term Ships 2020 $ 41,242,000.00 2021 $ 143,853,000.00 2022 $ 83,827,000.00 2023 $ 157,363,000.00 ***$100m of which is a 2023 Bond 2024 $ 24,347,000.00 2025 $ 27,666,000.00 $ 478,298,000.00

Source: Company Annual Report

Currently, 32 of the company’s 41 vessels are mortgaged, with 7 being tied to the 2023 Term Loan.

In addition to the above loans, the preferred stock makes up $60m or $538m total outstanding obligations.

Let’s look at these two ways:

Liquidate all ships based on adjusted EOY 2019 values $700m liquidation Pay off secured term loans and 2023 Bond Pay off preferred $162m remaining Plus, $128m currently in cash Total is $290million. ***This compares to a market cap of roughly $120m. Stop payment on all secured term loans, and release the vessels to the lenders Still have the $100m 2023 bond to settle Cash balance can cover with $28m excess Have 9 ships “free & clear” + $28m excess The preferred would be covered by this amount.

Let’s be honest. Neither of these options will ever happen, but it does provide some piece of mind knowing that there is an asset behind the investment.

Cash Flow

As one would expect, revenue is going down both from fewer ships to derive revenue from and also shipping rates at a lower point, and very low to start the year.

Chart

Estimated 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Revenue $ 62,874,000.00 $ 60,301,000.00 $ 55,385,000.00 $ 53,534,000.00 $ 51,508,000.00 $ 42,760,000.00

Source: Authors own work based off SEC filings

With revenue estimated to be over 30% lower than just 6 quarters ago, the concern is Diana’s ability to continue operating and cover interest and upcoming principal repayments.

Below is a look at expenses the last 5 quarters, and an expense estimate for the upcoming quarter.

Estimated 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Revenue $62,874,000 $60,301,000 $55,385,000 $53,534,000 $51,508,000 $42,760,000 Expenses Voyager $2,747,000 $2,774,000 $2,966,000 $3,315,000 $4,488,000 $4,400,000 Vessel Operating $25,210,000 $22,358,000 $22,892,000 $21,981,000 $23,368,000 $23,000,000 G&A $8,995,000 $7,535,000 $6,110,000 $7,137,000 $7,819,000 $7,500,000 3rd Party Mgr Fees $594,000 $512,000 $518,000 $537,000 $589,000 $580,000 Simplified Operating CF $25,328,000 $27,122,000 $22,899,000 $20,564,000 $15,244,000 $7,280,000

Source: Author’s own work from company 10Q’s

Based on the reduced income, they now only have $7.2m to cover interest payments on loans and preferred stock. As you can see below, this would create a shortfall in the first quarter – albeit minor. Even if Diana was able to maintain current revenue, for the next 2 years, this would only amount to about $3m. While we don’t want to see a shortfall, a short to intermediate term wouldn’t be detrimental due to the fact they have a substantial cash balance.

Estimated 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Net Interest Cost $8,232,000 $6,988,000 $7,014,000 $6,456,000 $6,120,000 $6,200,000 Preferred Div $1,442,000 $1,442,000 $1,442,000 $1,442,000 $1,442,000 $1,442,000 $7,642,000

Source: Author's own work based on 10k's

Going forward, the expectation is for rates to increase, as evident by analyst revenue estimates listed on Seeking Alpha.

The asset and income justification provided, both show a strong case for the preferred shares to not only have assets to support, but income to continue paying the dividend. However, with any investment, there are risks.

Risks

One of my biggest concerns is the continued strategy of selling ships to buy back shares. The more vessels sold, the more profits needed per ship to cover their interest/dividend payments and cover operating expenses.

Share buybacks have brought down the share count from 105 million shares to 90 shares in only 5 quarters. A 14% share reduction in just over a year, supports managements belief that shares substantially under value the company’s assets. This is a view that has been shared repeatedly on conference calls.

While I don’t disagree, I would rather see any future vessel sales be used to reduce debt outstanding.

Other risks include a prolonged period of low shipping rates, rising interest rates (many of the secured loans are LIBOR plus), shrinking asset values.

To bring reality to the asset value concern, the Baltic Dry Index is down 45% year-to-date. It is reasonable to conclude that if Diana needed to sell ships today, their 12/31/19 values would not longer be accurate. All it would take is a 20% haircut in asset values, $700m to $560m, and we’re suddenly barely solvent from an asset/debt perspective. Again, that primarily is only relevant for a complete liquidation scenario, which is not likely.

Conclusion

I personally am long, and at $15.95 as of close on April 6th, I firmly believe the risk/reward is there. Not only does the $2.22 annual dividend equate to a 14% yield, there is opportunity for a 56% capital gain up to par of $25.

If history is a guide, the bulk shipping rates will increase again, and it will allow for Diana to have sufficient cash flow to provide security to preferred investors.

Thank you for reading, and I look forward to any comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSX.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.