Holly Energy Partners Is An Excellent Prospect

Times of uncertainty often make for excellent buying opportunities in the market. The saying holds true that you should buy stocks when there's blood in the streets. This is true even when that blood is yours. Right now, amidst the fallout associated with the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it could have on the broader economy, combined with fears over the state of the oil industry on its own, a number of firms have taken a huge hit. In some cases, these hits are warranted given the low oil and gas prices we are being forced to deal with, but in other cases the market has clearly overreacted.

One company that falls comfortably in the latter category is Holly Energy Partners (HEP). A pipeline/midstream servicer, the firm has been slammed this year. In part, it has recovered, but there's still plenty of upside if the firm is to trade back where it was. In truth, even if some pain does come to befall the entity, the upside for shareholders long-term is undeniable.

Holly is a great prospect

Pretty much any way you stack it, Holly is an excellent long-term prospect for investors. The company operates pipelines, terminals, and truck loading racks for the oil and petroleum products industry. Like many of its peers, the firm has moved in the direction in recent years of operating on a fee-based model with minimum volume commitments to protect itself. Nearly 100% of its revenue comes from these fee-based contracts. 70% of sales, approximately, are governed by minimum volume commitments.

*Taken from Holly Energy Partners

In theory, this does create some risk for the firm. The 30% of sales that don't have minimum volume commitments could dry up. This appears to be the fear that sent shares tanking from the $22.15 apiece they were trading for at the end of last year to a low of $6.57 on March 18th. While companies are tied in to fee-based contracts, if volumes slide then the firm would lose money. The concern here, then, is that the significant drop in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 fallout might actually cause this phenomenon to happen. It is a realistic concern in the near-term, but when you consider that this would be, at worst, a short-term issue, and that long-term demand will continue to grow (at least for the next several years), I don't see recent events permanently affecting Holly's value.

This may seem like I am blowing off these concerns. After all, during this downturn, it is very possible that a number of oil and gas firms may go under. One company, Whiting Petroleum (WLL), recently did enter into Chapter 11. The same thing happening to suppliers of Holly could lead to contracts that get cancelled or renegotiated lower down the road. Fortunately, though, Holly isn't just any pipeline operator. While there are pipeline firms that cater a great deal to oil and gas E&P firms, Holly's emphasis is on providing its services to refineries. In fact, last year, a full 66% of its revenue from petroleum products and crude pipelines, 87% of its revenue from terminals and truck loading racks, and 100% of its revenue from refinery processing units came from one client: HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC). HollyFrontier accounts for 65% of the 70% of revenue that comes from minimum volume commitments.

This creates a great deal of reliance on one firm. Yes, in theory, if HollyFrontier were to be faced with significant issues, it could cause Holly pain, but there is no evidence yet that refineries are going to be materially affected by this over the long run. Short-term, again, there could be some issues, but it would be speculative and baseless to predict the coming of some doom and gloom scenario for companies in this space.

*Taken from Holly Energy Partners

Where some risk does exist is if this downturn in demand lasts exceedingly long. This is highly improbable, but considering that some contracts between Holly and HollyFrontier expire in 2021, it's not inconceivable that an extended slump could hurt the former. Even so, when you take into consideration that 80% of the contracts between these two parties expire in 2024 or later, you find that even this is a long-shot for the bears to bet on.

*Taken from Holly Energy Partners

The most likely scenario for Holly is that some of its volume, and therefore some of its revenue and cash flow, will be hurt for a short time. As global demand recovers, it will be back to square one. Considering that in 2019 the firm generated $297.06 million in operating cash flow and that current distribution plans of $2.69 per unit for 2020 imply a payout of $283.63 million for this year, and that could make matters tight. If the current downturn lasts for several months, I could see a distribution cut being justified, but as things stand today, the effective yield of the firm is nearly 22%. Even a 50% cut to the distribution would leave a cash cow for investors buying in at the $12.24 that units are going for as I type this.

Takeaway

At this moment, there's a lot of panic in the markets. This is particularly true of any firm or firms tied to the energy industry. Interestingly, though, it appears to me as though investors threw out the baby with the bathwater. Firms like Holly, because of their robust contract structure and revenue composition, do not deserve being hit like this. There is always some risk, but not like the kind of risk that most other firms in this space offer. Even so, while there really is no wiggle room between cash flows and distributions, the strong margins of the pipeline space, combined with a high yield even if the distribution is slashed by half, and you have a firm that just appears to be trading far too low given what information is available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.