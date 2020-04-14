Why Universal 'Trolls' Sequel May Have Proven A Valuable Point To Theaters

Realistically, nothing is going to change for now, but new age Hollywood has been looking to shed the old way of doing things for years and this pandemic has opened the door wider.

Still, given the more favorable split between VOD outlets and the studios versus the theaters and the seemingly strong results, Universal has gathered strong data that could influence future decisions.

This was an extreme case dictated by the fact that it would have cost Universal more money in partnership deals to delay the film than take a box office hit.

While we don’t know exactly how the film fared, Universal has made a few bold statements that leads the industry to believe the movie held its own.

Universal’s “Trolls World Tour” opened last weekend with the majority of people watching through VOD options after the COVID pandemic forced the studio to alter plans for a theatrical release.

You can thank Netflix.

Or curse them, however you choose to look at the equation, but regardless, Universal’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trolls experiment from soup to nuts followed a playbook designed by the streaming giant. And yes, that includes the cloudy – yet over-the-top reporting of the results.

I take Netflix to task a lot over this because some of its claims are just designed to take on a life of its own. The cord-cutters/pro-streamers love throwing these facts and figures back at consumers who have yet to take the plunge – sometimes if only to help them justify their own decision.

But I digress.

For Universal, analysts knew going in that the studio was going to get creative with its results reporting over the weekend and honestly who can blame them? They didn’t invent the game, they are just playing it - and playing it with the same rules we’ve somehow accepted as a new reality.

Then again, in its current landscape, reality seems distant anyway.

The point, though, is that Universal’s decision to NOT hold Trolls World Tour for when theaters ultimately re-open was and will remain a game-changer. Regardless that it was dictated by the fact that it stood to lose million more in partnership deals by waiting, this is truly the first time a film designed and earmarked for theaters decided along the way it was going to take this type of shortcut to consumers.

Granted, a pandemic will do that, but here we are and I’ll give Universal credit because they could have completely gone dark or put out some absurd number to validate its actions, instead it hit a balance that leaves JUST enough breadcrumbs for investors to be satisfied and the industry to be a little nervous.

In other words, it may have proved exactly what it wanted to set out to prove.

Here’s what we learned… Trolls World Tour is now (reportedly) the record holder for the biggest debut for any digitally released movie. On top of that, it was the top title across major on-demand video platforms, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Comcast and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), with FandangoNow taking it a step further and saying it “generated the best weekend sales in the history of the VOD streaming service.”

Now we have no actual idea what any of that translates to in terms of dollars and cents – but we DO have a fun guessing game we can play. You see what Universal did was reveal a one level beyond what Netflix usually does and since we actually have numbers on past Universal films we can guesstimate on the math… and it’s fascinating.

The extra factoid Universal shared with us was that the Trolls sequel did a multiple of 10X the previous highest record holder in studio history – which was Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That film did around $2 million to $3 million on its first day.

Now using crude math, that would mean on day one the film potentially cleared $20 million to $30 million – according to Deadline, industry sources from rival studios have that number higher, with estimates coming closer to $40 million for the weekend.

Here’s where things get fun – even just using that $20 million-$30 million number the film would have theoretically already matched what it was projected to make. On top of that, remember, the original Trolls cleared $45 million in its debut, so even that $40 million number has some relevance.

Again, this is all hypothetical and we don’t know how much of it is conjuncture and how much can really be extrapolated from such vague claims, but again, that’s where we are at now across the board (and not just in the world of film and TV).

Although here’s the other fun fact for investors in Universal and the not-so-fun fact for investors in theaters – Universal’s VOD cut is far greater than with traditional exhibitors. Usually the studio and theaters do 60/40 or 50/50 split (with theaters getting the larger chunk) in the first week and that ratio drops week-by-week in favor of the studio, with VOD though, the cut is presumed to be around 20%.

Not a bad deal and based on the “results,” one that basically shows the experiment had some legs. Truthfully, though, we don’t really know what the actual total was – and we don’t know if we ever will know. However, what we’ve seen is enough to make Hollywood give pause to the current model.

Just as Disney (NYSE:DIS) is reportedly ready to walk away from the traditional upfront model for TV, so too could we eventually see that level of a paradigm shift in film. Now this won’t happen overnight and we also need to remember for Trolls to truly make the same amount it would have in theaters, it would need to sustain a portion of that momentum every week for the next few weeks, which is not as likely.

We also know that the theaters will eventually re-open and movies will eventually return – Universal films included. Still, the data gleamed here is not insignificant. As I mentioned last week, all (or most) of the major studios either have or will have a streaming component in place by the end of 2020 and that gives them power unlike what they’ve had before.

Disney also flexed some of that power when it decided to scrap the theatrical premiere of its Artemis Fowl and send it to Disney+ - not to mention the steps it took with Frozen 2 and Onward. In this case, the move was based on the fact Disney has a ton of films in the pipeline to re-schedule, but others could see this a way to dump movies not tracking well and avoid the box office embarrassment.

Ultimately, what the studios choose to eventually do with said power is up the air for now, but it won’t always be – and investors have begun to see that, but now so have the theaters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.