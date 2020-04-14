Eni: Pondering Options To Weather The Oil Price Collapse

Though the capex and opex were scaled back and the buyback program was suspended, I do not think the dividend is fully protected.

In March, the Italian energy heavyweight Eni S.p.A. (E) that I have been covering since 2018 announced a few steps that must be undertaken to protect liquidity and shield the company from severe repercussions of the oil price collapse. Among the steps were capex and opex reduction, postponement of the buyback, and thorough review of the portfolio, including a deep inspection of the Middle Eastern projects inclusive of the offshore gas concessions in the United Arab Emirates. Though the capex cut will inevitably take a toll on future production, I hope these measures will help Eni to survive the economic downswing and protect the dividend, especially given the company has a robust balance sheet, adequate liquidity, and versatile portfolio. However, there is a high possibility that the 2020 free cash flow will cover only two-thirds of the dividend.

Though the company’s stock price has been moving together with Brent, spurred by high hopes investors had for the historic OPEC+ deal, most bearish voices predict April demand for crude to tumble by 30 million bpd, which means oil benchmark prices will remain under pressure while physical market struggles to absorb the excess barrels. In this sense, though I have been a bull for quite some time, now I am neutral on the stock.

Now let’s take a deeper look at the company's decisions.

2020-2021 capex cut

First and foremost, as it was mentioned in the press release, the outlook for Brent price was downgraded to $40-45/barrel in 2020 and $50-55/barrel in 2021. Here, it is worth making a brief remark that previously Eni expected North Sea benchmark oil price would reach $60/barrel in 2020 (see page 43); in 2018, it was even more bullish, forecasting 2020 Brent dated to hit $70/barrel (see Strategy 2018-2021, page 40). A $40 Brent scenario is in line with my expectations, especially considering that momentous OPEC+ deal will ward off an oil inventory build-up not seen in decades but obviously will not help to return to pre-crisis level quickly, as the COVID-19 pandemic has not abated yet. Moreover, there is no guarantee the second wave of infections will not emerge after the world returns to normalcy.

Among the urgent measures were a reduction in the 2020 capital investments by a quarter and an even more profound change in the 2021 capex. Eni also curtailed its 2020 opex by €400 million to protect EBIT and initiated a thorough review of its Middle Eastern projects. The company has not presented a list of affected projects yet; it is due to share the revised long-term plan together with Q1 2020 results in end-April.

There is no doubt these emergency measures will take a toll on the production growth story of the company; the direct consequence is that 2021 output is forecasted to be flat compared to 2020 and average 1.8-1.84 million boepd. In 2019, it stood at 1.87 million boepd. Surely, a 3.5% production compound annual growth rate (mentioned in the 2019 results presentation) expected to be achieved in 2019-2023 is an unrealistic milestone now. The curtailed investment program might also result in impairments that will impact both operating and net margins this year. However, the silver lining is that Eni can remain free cash flow positive in 2020 and finance the bulk of dividends using FCFE.

The buyback program suspension

Eni followed the suit of the Norwegian Equinor (EQNR) and suspended its share repurchase program. Frankly, now is the almost perfect time to repurchase shares, as Eni stock is trading close to its multi-year lows, but nevertheless, the robustness of the balance sheet is of greater importance. The saved €400 million will likely be redirected to secure essential activities like drilling & development, downstream investments, etc. At the same time, the company assured it would reconsider the option to relaunch the buyback but on one condition.

The proposal will be reconsidered when the Brent price for the referenced year, which is the benchmark for decisions relating to the buyback plan activation, is at least equal to 60$/barrel.

Put another way, it is highly unlikely Eni will start buying back stock again earlier than 2022.

While the buyback program had been shelved, the dividend reduction is relatively unlikely even considering depressed oil prices. In these tumultuous times, Eni shareholders are in a far better position than those investors who hold stock of a few other energy heavyweights like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), the company that had to dramatically reduce DPS to urgently address the oil price slump. However, a small risk of DPS reduction remains, as, according to my estimation, 2020 FCF will cover only around 66% of the dividend.

Eni has been reviewing its Middle Eastern projects

Reuters reported that Eni had initiated a deep review of its Middle Eastern activities; in the region, the company operates in Bahrain, Lebanon, Oman, the UAE, and Iraq. One of the potentially affected projects is the Ghasha offshore sour gas concession in the United Arab Emirates, which I covered more than a year ago. Eni is not the single investor in the Ghasha project; its principal stakeholder is Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) with a 60% interest; other investors are OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Wintershall (BASF). The gist is that the future energy independence of the UAE heavily depends on these upstream concessions; the country has enormous offshore gas resources, but given the challenges ultra-sour gas producers face, they have not been developed yet, and the Emirates has been importing LNG and piped gas from Qatar to satisfy its energy needs. So, the development of the Hail, Ghasha, and Dalma fields, which were estimated to yield around 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day, was perfectly aligned with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

I hope Eni will share the results of the review on the Q1 earnings call. But now I would like to cautiously assume that the engineering challenges of ultra-sour gas production and purification translate into high-capital investments, which are to be avoided during challenging times.

The debt situation

As of end 2019, Eni had €24.51 billion in total debt (€30.17 billion including lease liabilities). Its debt is comprised of ordinary bonds (mostly Euro Medium Term Notes), bank borrowings, and a few other items (see page 193 of the annual report for more details). Thanks to Eni’s conservative management of the balance sheet, the company is definitely not on the brink of insolvency. For instance, its Debt/Equity stands at just 51.2%, which is better than Equinor’s 60% but slightly above Total’s (TOT) 47%. A €12.75 billion pile of liquid assets (cash & cash equivalents together with financial assets held for trading) transforms into a net debt of just €11.76 billion and Net debt/2020 Net CFFO of around 1.4x. In 2020 and the first half of 2021, €2.61 billion in ordinary bonds is due to mature (see page 192 of the annual report). Given the massive amount of cash it has, I believe the company will have no issues with bond repayment.

2020 prospects

Analysts anticipate Eni’s 2020 revenue to plummet by 18% and EPS to edge to sub-zero figures. I expect that in the base-case scenario, its 2020 net operating cash flow will reduce by approximately 30%. In 2019, the company delivered solid Cash Return on Total Capital of 16.5%. For 2020, I anticipate it to fall into the single-digit territory.

Final thoughts

Though the company remains one of the cheapest among the peers and its 4.89x EV/Forward EBITDA compares more than favorably to Total’s 6x multiple and BP plc’s (BP) 5.9x multiple, it is not fully predictable whether a 9.7 million barrel/day reduction in the OPEC and non-OPEC output will offset the debilitating effect of the pandemic in the short term.

Given the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has recently built up a stake in Eni, Equinor, and a few other European energy heavyweights, the KSA likely believes the new OPEC+ deal can bolster the oil price and push stock prices higher. But oil traders have been showing some skepticism. In this sense, I am neutral on the stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.