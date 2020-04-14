Ultra Electronics Is Ultra Worth Owning

Its main markets are the ‘five eyes’ nations – America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, with an order book visibility of 70% for 2020.

Long-term investors know that investment is not about "timing the market" but "time in the market". Yet as the coronavirus wreaks its havoc on economies, it is understandable that while looking for value plays investors will want to balance more risky investments with defensive investments. The Defense sector is one area of the stock market where investors can take shelter. The defense sector is relatively insulated compared to most sectors from the impact of this pandemic as revenues are typically underpinned by long-term contracts procured by governments.

The Global Investor likes Ultra Electronics (OTC:UEHPF), a defense engineering firm which specializes in providing application-engineered tailored solutions. Its businesses focus on mission critical and intelligent systems in the defense, security, critical detection & control markets. The company derives about three-quarters of its sales from supplying high-tech systems to militaries around the world.

Ultra's order book showed 11% organic growth in 2019, bringing it to over £1 billion. This reflects a growing market from stronger government defense budgets and Ultra growing its market share through contract wins on new and existing programs.

Ultra's main markets are the 'five eyes' nations - America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. The company is increasingly shifting towards the US, the world's largest defense market, with over 60% of the group's revenue now comes from this market. That figure is up from 44% in 2015.

The company focuses on niche technologies, like anti-submarine warfare and cybersecurity and is therefore well placed to profit from high-priority areas of defense spending. In 2019 the company gained a five-year "sole source" contract to supply America's army with radio systems, worth up to $500m.

On one hand, while the world heads towards a recession it could be argued that future defense spending could be decreased or deferred as governments put money into welfare spending instead. On the other hand, while the coronavirus is the attention right now, The Global Investor is concerned that as countries retreat from globalization and become more distrustful of one another, geopolitical tensions that were rife before this latest crisis hit us will be even higher once this crisis has passed. And while welfare spending is being increased, a lot of this is being funded by quantitative easing. It is hardly likely defense budgets will have to make way, especially in developed countries such as the five eyes nations, who have their own currencies.

Ultra's stock price has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in recent times, crashing in 2017 after a profit warning and then struggling to rebound in 2018.

Its planned acquisition of defense contractor Sparton in 2018 fell through after the US Department of Justice raised competition concerns over the 'sonabuoy' market. Sonabuoys are electronic sensors that detect enemy submarines. Ultra and Sparton are the two main suppliers to the US navy through their joint venture, Erapsco. This event compounded Ultra's woes that year.

However, The Global Investor believes the threat to Ultra's leading position is low as potential competitors newly entering the market would take time to develop, test and scale their technology. While the acquisition of Sparton fell through, the joint venture Erapsco did manage to secure a $1 billion deal to supply the US navy with sonabuoys for the next five years.

By March 2019 Ultra's outlook had improved substantially when the company revealed it had returned to organic growth in 2018, the first time in seven years. The group had been for years hindered by reduced UK defense spending and delays to US government procurement processes.

2019 Results

Organic growth continued for the 2019 financial year with the company recording an organic revenue growth rate of 7%. The Global Investor expects this to continue driven by the aerospace and infrastructure segments, which currently account for a quarter of total revenue and saw 10% organic sales growth in 2019 thanks to increased orders for high-pressure pure-air generating units for F-35 fighter jets.

Management in the company's 2019 Final Results say they intend to sustain the recent momentum with a "focus, fix, grow" strategy.

This will be achieved by streamlining Ultra's portfolio and increasing investment in research and development, something which had previously been ignored in favor of short-term profit growth. 2019 saw self-funded R&D increase by over 10% to £31m and the aim is to increase this from 3.8% of revenue to up to 4.5%.

Thanks to £3m of transformation costs and legacy contract losses, the impact of increased R&D spending was to push the underlying operating profit margin lower by 0.4 percentage points to 14.3% in 2019. Management has guided for stable margins in 2020.

Including operating lease liabilities of £41.2m, net debt decreased by 2% to £155m last year, which is equivalent to 1.6x EBITDA. This level is within the group's target range of 1.5 to 2x. So this defense company has quite a defensive balance sheet. 2019 free cash flow increased by 7% to £72.5m.

Risks

The Department of Justice has made noises about opening an anti-trust investigation into Erapsco, as the government would prefer more competition in the market for sonabuoys supply.

In the UK, a Serious Fraud Office investigation into alleged corruption in Ultra's business in Algeria might result in a financial penalty. The case was opened after the Ultra itself self-reported to the watchdog in 2018. Although the outcome is unpredictable, the UK government is hardly going to penalize its own critical supplier harshly. These two risks have been well flagged and are most like in the share price already.

Conclusion

Prior to the coronavirus market sell off, investor confidence in Ultra was seemingly on the up. Short positions in the stock have fallen from a high of 13% of shares in February 2019 to just 1% now. With stability in its outlook, the order book shows more than 70% visibility for 2020. The shares trade at a P/E of 15x 2020's forecast earnings, which The Global Investor thinks is far too cheap for the defensive characteristics on offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UEHPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.