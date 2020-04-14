Arlo Has Solid Growth Potential But Is Highly Speculative

Arlo is currently trading at less than the value of the cash on its balance sheet, with no debt.

Investment Thesis

In the current market environment, there are a lot of stocks trading at fair value or are undervalued. Most of these companies are more mature and profitable than Arlo (ARLO). Normally, these would be the companies I would focus on, but Arlo caught my eye as a potentially undervalued and under-covered growth company. I decided to write an article analyzing the investment case for Arlo that focuses on:

Arlo's balance sheet and current valuation. Arlo's growth prospects despite strong competition. Arlo's path to profitability and potential upside and future valuation.

Introduction

Arlo actually debuted their first product in 2014 - the Arlo security camera, while the company was still a wholly owned subsidiary of Netgear. Arlo has only been operating independently since 2018 when Netgear spun the company off in an IPO. Since the IPO, Arlo has not performed well as its IPO price started to trade on August 3 2018 at $22.10/share and it is currently trading at ~$2/share. That is roughly a 90% loss in share price since their IPO:

(Souce: Google Finance)

The market hasn't been too kind to Arlo investors, needless to say. I feel like the worst may be behind the company, as recent restructuring via a solid deal with Verisure in Europe, and a focus on growing their services business could eventually lead to profits and a solid return on investment.

Current Valuation

It is hard to do a valuation for Arlo currently, other than with regard to their assets as the company is currently not making profits and there aren't many comparable publicly traded companies in the smarthome sector. Since the stock currently trades at ~$2/share, I will try to use that price to value the stock. Here is a look at their most recent balance sheet:

(Source: 2019 Arlo Technologies 10K)

Arlo currently has a cash balance of $236,680,000, their shareholder equity is $203,376,000 and their shares outstanding is 75,785,952. That means their current cash per share is $3.12, their book value per share is $2.68 while the stock is trading at only ~$2/share. Now I will point out that the CFO Christine Gorjank is expecting their cash balance to settle in lower at the end of 2020 closer to $150 million:

(Source: Arlo Technologies 4Q2019 earnings call transcript)

Still, even with $150 million in cash and assuming a 10% share dilution, that would value the cash per share for the company at ~$1.8/share.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I tried to compare Arlo to its "peers" however, other than price to sales, most of the metrics are pretty much impossible to compare.

Market Outlook & Growth

The smart home business is projected to grow steadily over the coming 5+ years.

(Source: Statista.com)

According to Statista, the revenue for the smart home security business alone is projected to grow from ~$6 billion in 2019 to ~$7 billion in 2020 (Covid-19 impacts not included in that projection). Statista is projecting the smart home security revenue to grow to ~$13 billion by 2024, which represents an average annual revenue growth of 23%.

Although the last few years have been choppy, Arlo has managed to grow their revenue from $185 million in 2016 to $370 million in 2019. That is an average annual revenue growth rate of 25%. The more impressive and steady revenue growth though has come from Arlo's service segment.

Service revenue has grown at an average annual growth rate of ~20% per year since they broke out the service revenue segment for this year's 10K. What should be very interesting to watch will be the effect that their new product offerings, which were launched in 2H19, will have on their service revenue growth in 2020.

More importantly, our paid account base continues to grow at a faster pace and reached approximately 230,000 paid accounts, up more than 60% from a year ago. As a reminder, this growth does not yet include paid accounts that we were expecting from Ultra, Pro 3 and Video Doorbell customers that received a limited free trial of Arlo Smart. Based on early data, we remain confident that when the trial period for Arlo Smart lapses, there will be a further acceleration in the growth of paid accounts through 2020 expect a more fulsome report on this subject on our next earnings call.

Per CEO Matthew Mcrae on the 4Q earnings call above, they are expecting a surge of new paid subscriptions in 1H of 2020 as the limited trials lapse on their freshly launched product offerings from 4Q2019.

Competition

A huge topic that needs to be discussed with regard to Arlo is their product and service competition. Competition is huge and fairly intense in the smart home products and service industry, with a mix of some very large players and a lot of smaller players. Just the smart home camera and security business alone is heavily competitive. Amazon(AMZN), Google (GOOG), Wyze, Swann, Belkin (OTCPK:FXCNY), D-link, etc. offer similar products and/or services. Also security companies like Simplisafe, ADT (ADT) and Brinks (BCO) offer more active services and products that compete with Arlo on the higher end residential and commercial segment. For simplicity though, I'll mainly focus on their biggest and most similar competitors in the segment - Amazon and Google.

On the products side of the competition, both Google(Nest) and Amazon (Ring) offer similar camera, doorbell and other security products. However, the biggest difference between most of Arlo's product offerings and Nest and Ring's product offerings is that Arlo offers mostly battery-powered products. In this regard, Amazon's other smart home camera brand, Blink, actually has the most similar overall product lineup. There are some advantages and disadvantages to non-battery-powered cameras, so it's unlikely that Arlo will penetrate the market as deeply as Amazon can, being that Amazon offers both product types. A couple of clever offerings that Arlo has that could give them an advantage over the wire-powered camera products are the rechargeable battery packs and solar power accessories that allow the customer to never need to change out the batteries:

(Source: Bestbuy.com)

I also wanted to highlight a couple of Arlo's newest product offerings since Arlo's success will rely greatly on their ability to consistently introduce new and innovative products that are on par with or better than their competitor's products.

The first and probably most important to their success is their newly launched video doorbell product:

(Source: Bestbuy.com)

This product is critical to the continued growth of Arlo's services revenue. So far it has gotten solid reviews from CNET. Unfortunately though, they have gotten off to a slow start in this category especially in the US and the competition is very stiff. Still, if they can continue producing well reviewed products then they can certainly be competitive acquiring new customers and maybe draw some customers away from their competitors. Other products that Arlo just launched in the last quarter of last year were the Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Ultra cameras:

(Source: justclickappliances.com)

Both of these new camera products offer the built-in spotlight and 180 degree camera, with the Arlo Ultra also having 4K video capability.

As far as services go, both Ring and Nest offer similar pricing as the Arlo smart cloud service does. Currently Arlo, Nest, and Ring offer similar monthly pricing for their cloud storage:

(Source: Tomsguide.com)

I think what is likely more important for customers when deciding between services is the company's product innovation and quality. Another factor in deciding between these similar products and services is privacy. Ring and Nest have both had issues with privacy concerns in the past. And so have their parent companies, Amazon and Google, who have also been accused in the past of collecting and using and/or selling customer data. This may be an advantage for a smaller company like Arlo that isn't involved in advertising or retail. Arlo has recently put emphasis on their strict adherence to their customers' privacy.

One last thing I find worth mentioning in this section is the recent deal that Arlo made with Verisure. In November of 2019, Arlo signed an asset purchase agreement with Verisure for Arlo's European commercial business in exchage for cash. As part of the agreement, Verisure agreed to prepay future product purchases from Arlo with a minimum product purchase commitment that includes both products and services. Verisure, according to Arlo, is a leading residential and commercial security provider in Europe with services such as 24/7 monitoring. This sounds like a very good deal for Arlo, as they essentially have outsourced their sales channel in Europe in exchange for cash and exclusive supplier rights with Verisure.

Path to Profitability

Overall, the biggest hurdle that Arlo has to long term growth and eventually profitability is the greater acceptance of their products over their competitors. Arlo is after higher margin and lower overhead service revenue, and the only real way they can acquire that revenue is for customers to choose their products over similar products and services offered at companies like Ring and Nest. Obviously, since Nest and Ring are owned by huge companies with a lot of cash and more ability to soak up losses, Arlo has less room for error. I will try to run through their likeliest path to profitability and try to estimate the value of the company based off of that path.

I'll first have to make a few assumption:

That Arlo can continue growing product & services revenue at ~15-25% on average annually. Also, they keep an average gross margin for services of ~50%. That they can manage to achieve average gross margin of products at least 10-15%. They manage to grow operating costs at only 5-10% on average annually. A 10% average annual increase in shares outstanding.

Here are my projections with those assumptions applied:

(Source: Author's spreadsheet calculations)

The BC and WC abbreviations in the column headers stand for best case and worst case. These EPS projection numbers don't make me excited to invest in Arlo anytime soon. Arlo, in my opinion, isn't likely to be GAAP profitable until 2024 at the earliest, in my projected best case scenario and possibly never in my worst case scenario.

Now, keep in mind a lot of thing can change that could significantly improve my projections, but there is just too much speculation built into this stock for me to invest into it, especially at current prices. In my best case scenario the company might earn ~$.31/share in 5 years, but it's more likely they earn somewhere between $-1.3/share and $.3/share. For me personally, I won't be investing in this company at any share price north of $1/share unless significant improvements in margin or expected operating expenses occur. A silver lining for investors though is that analysts are more optimistic than I am for 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates, so it will be interesting to see whose predictions are more accurate.

Conclusions

Arlo is an interesting small cap company in a growing industry. They also have a significant amount of cash, no debt, they have a solid portfolio of products, and at first glance it seems like the company could be a bargain if they keep growing their sales at a strong clip. However, there is a ton of competition, including some powerhouse tech companies. Arlo could overcome the competition, but there is a lot of risk and speculation with the company especially while they remain unprofitable. I'm not sure they can separate themselves enough from their competition to be a worthwhile investment, and I don't think there is a high enough margin of safety at current market prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.