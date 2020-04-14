Spectrum Brands No Longer Aspires To Be #2

But the Spectrum Brands of 2013 is not the Spectrum Brands of 2020. And #2 is no longer a satisfactory goal.

Spectrum Brands was on our list. We first researched it when it aspired to slide into the #2 spot by offering products with comparable performance for lower prices.

As share prices slide to multi-year lows, it's natural to look back at one's list of stocks that "got away" to see if, perhaps, you're being provided a second chance.

A natural alternative for investors in this choppy market is to reconsider the “ones that got away” in the past. For example, the partners in my investment club continue to kick ourselves for passing on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) at the $80 mark.

Another company haunting my memory is Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB). When we first researched it in 2013, I was actually impressed it aimed to be #2. Spectrum's value model aimed to provide consumers product options offering the “same performance” at “less price” for a “better value”.

But the Spectrum Brands of 2013 looks noticeably different than the Spectrum Brands of 2020.

The Differences in Spectrum Brands

In 2013, Spectrum Brands offered a portfolio of widely recognized consumer staples. The company operated three segments: Global Batteries and Appliances, Global Pet Supplies and Home & Garden. It had strong relationships with major retailers spanning 140 countries.

Spectrum Brands generated sales of $4.1 billion for fiscal 2013 (ending 9/30/13). The 26% increase over the prior year was due to the contribution from the acquisition of Hardware & Home Improvement Group from Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) in December 2012. The purchase added residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and faucets to its product portfolio.

Spectrum continued to look for acquisition targets in the global pet supply industry and in the home and garden industry. But the company ended up taking a very different path.

In early 2018, the company announced it was exploring strategic alternatives for its Global Batteries & Appliances businesses.

“This action to redeploy capital invested from our GBA assets repositions our Company into a faster-growing and higher-margin Spectrum Brands with an increased focus on our four remaining businesses of Hardware & Home Improvement, Global Auto Care, Global Pet Supplies and Home & Garden.”

Less than two weeks later, Spectrum announced it would sell its battery and lighting business, including its signature Rayovac battery brand, to Energizer Holdings (ENR). By November, it had decided to also sell its Global Auto Care business to Energizer Holdings.

In February 2018, Spectrum Brands and HRG Group (HRG) entered into a merger agreement. HRG Group was a holding company. At 62%, its primary holding was Spectrum Brands. The transaction would transform Spectrum into an independent public company with no controlling shareholder. The transaction closed in July 2018.

In April 2018, a shake-up to Spectrum's leadership team resulted in Executive Chairman of the Board, Mr. David Maura, being named CEO. Maura has been on Spectrum's Board since 2010, serving as Chairman since 2011 and Executive Chairman since 2016. The CEO role, on the other hand, had been occupied by two different people (David Lumley and Andreas Rouve) in the five years from 2013 to 2018.

Sales in fiscal 2019 were $3.8 billion. The total was $6.6 million lower than sales in fiscal 2018, primarily due to the impact of foreign currency exchange. Its top 15 brands generated 80% of sales. The concentration is by design.

“We want to feed the winners and starve the losers.”

Spectrum now reports business in four segments: Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), Home & Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC) and Home & Garden (HG).

In addition to the changes in product and leadership over the past 6-1/2 years, Spectrum's shareholders also experienced change. In 2013, Spectrum Brands had 52 million shares outstanding. After the HRG Group merger in 2018, the count increased to 53.4 million. Alongside the management team shake-up in 2018, the Board approved a three-year $1 billion share repurchase authorization. As of year-end 2019, the company had repurchased 4.6 million shares for approximately $250 million. In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Spectrum repurchased an additional 1.3 million shares for approximately $81.4 million. It also set up an accelerated share repurchase program for $125 million. There are now approximately 47.7 million shares outstanding.

In 2013, Spectrum Brands initiated a dividend at a rate of $0.25 quarterly, or $1.00 annually. Over the next four years, the rate was bumped annually to $0.30, $0.33, $0.38 and $0.42 respectively. Since the merger, the rate has not been increased and remains at $1.68 annually. With earnings per diluted share of $9.31 in fiscal 2019, the payout ratio was only 18%.

Spectrum Brands' share price fell to as low as $19.59 on March 18th but rebounded to close at $24.36. The price has steadily recovered to the high $30 range and has closed above $35 since March 25th. At any price below $42, the yield tops 4%.

The COVID-19 Impact

For fiscal 2020, Spectrum initially expected sales growth in the low-single digit range. It does expect foreign exchange rates to have a slightly negative impact. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in a range of $570-590 million as compared to $567 million in fiscal 2019. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated in a range of $240-260 million.

The company expects capital expenditures in a range of $90-100 million. Spectrum is actively driving operational performance improvements through its GPIP (Global Productivity Improvement Plan). Over the next 15-18 months, it expects to generate at least $100 million in savings. This savings will be reinvested in “growth-focused initiatives”.

Spectrum reaffirmed its full-year guidance for fiscal 2020 at conferences in late February and early March - before the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent "Safer At Home" orders.

There is no debate COVID-19 is impacting the domestic economy. Yet, Spectrum has product lines that could feel less impact.

According to Forbes, basic pet care now ranks alongside food and electricity in the American budget. It has become a “consumer staple” and is considered “recession-proof”. During the financial crisis in 2008, many American households were forced to significantly pinch the purse strings. But spending on pet care did not fare the same. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, pet spending was fairly consistent from 2007 through 2011 as a percentage of total spending.

“In dollar terms, American households spent an average of $430.80 on pets in 2007. That rose to $570.88 in 2008. Then in 2009 Americans spent an average of $542.85, which dropped to $480.09 in 2010. By the end of 2011, Americans were spending an average of $502.05 on their pets.”

Beyond the stability of spending on pets, pet ownership is also growing. PetSmart Charities hosted its National Adoption Weekend from February 28th through March 1st. The company reported the adoption rate was record-breaking and made it “the most successful National Adoption Weekend since the event was initiated by PetSmart Charities and PetSmart over 25 years ago”.

Spectrum offers a host of products in its Global Pet Care segment, including disinfection products safe for use with pets.

“Coronavirus is caused by SARS-CoV-2. Nature's Miracle Brand Advanced Platinum Stain & Odor Remover & Virus Disinfectant kills similar viruses and therefore can be used against SARs CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Adenovirus or Canine parvovirus on hard, non-porous/porous surfaces.

The fiscal 2020 first quarter was the fifth consecutive quarter to show sales growth in Spectrum's Global Pet Care segment. On the bottom line, the segment has now generated three consecutive quarters of growth. The company continues to expand its GPC product offerings. On March 11th, Spectrum closed on the acquisition of Omega Sea, a supplier of premium fish food manufactured from fresh Alaskan seafood.

Another product line in the Spectrum portfolio that may experience a positive impact as a result of COVID-19 is the Kwikset line. In 2016, Kwikset partnered with Microban to offer residential door hardware with antimicrobial product protection. To be clear, Microban is not believed to have antiviral properties. But consumers' awareness of how the virus is transmitted has the potential to create an appreciation for products with antimicrobial protection.

“Our built-in antimicrobial technologies are effective against a plethora of product damaging microbes, but are not currently proven to have any antiviral properties when built-into products.”

Yet another segment with the potential to benefit from the many Safer At Home orders may be the Home & Personal Care segment. More time at home has the potential to mean more meals cooked at home. Consumers could easily find it's time to update mixers, blenders, toasters, toaster ovens, waffle makers, coffee makers, can openers, griddles, or fryers. Or they may opt to splurge on newer appliances such as air fryers or the Smokeless George Foreman grill launched in mid-March. Preparing for the eventual return of working outside the home but maintaining the habit of meal prep at home could spur purchases of slow cookers and food processors. The desire to boost one's immune system could drive sales of Juiceman juicers. Memories of the local grocer's bare shelves could prompt interest in Breadman bread makers.

Many consumers are keenly aware of the responses from differing companies in surviving this pandemic. Spectrum's Cutter brand in its HG segment typically produces insect repellents. In March, the company jumped into the COVID-19 battle.

“In two short weeks, the Blacksburg team formulated and pivoted manufacturing to produce hand sanitizer, a much-needed product during this unprecedented pandemic. The team then began supplying the hand sanitizer to all 15 Spectrum Brands facilities and offices across the U.S. to promote the safety of the organization’s employees. In addition to supplying hand sanitizer to employees and facilities, Cutter™ brand will donate hand sanitizer to local organizations across the communities in which Spectrum Brands has operations.”

Many consumers have already pledged to support companies in the future who prioritized the fight over profit.

Other Pertinent Financial Data

Spectrum Brands is better-positioned in 2020 to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic than it would have been in 2019. In fiscal 2019, the company paid down its long-term debt obligations by $2.65 billion. It did issue $300 million of 5% senior notes. Its current debt obligation is only $2.35 billion. Further, it will not have a significant amount maturing until 2025.

At the end of the fiscal 2020 first quarter, Spectrum had $142 million in cash and equivalents. It is not expecting a large tax expense in fiscal 2020, as it has usable, federal NOL (net operating loss) carry-forwards of $800 million.

“We do not anticipate being a significant U.S. Federal cash taxpayer during fiscal 2020, as we continue to use net operating loss carry-forward.”

The company has also agreed to sell its dog and cat food manufacturing assets based in the Netherlands as part of its plan to focus on “winning” brands. The transaction was valued at $33 million.

As mentioned above, Spectrum's initial guidance for adjusted free cash flow in fiscal 2020 was a range of $240-260 million. At the midpoint of $250 million, and assuming the company actively repurchased shares in March to reduce the outstanding count to at least 45 million, adjusted free cash flow should exceed $5.55 per share. But management mentioned a heftier target in the earnings call.

“We are steering toward a $7 per share free cash flow business in 2021.”

This means the share count has to decline by another 10 million shares, adjusted free cash flow has to increase another 25%, or some combination of improvement in both data points. Regardless of the path, it is a goal worthy of consideration for potential investors.

Another earnings call statement worthy of consideration by potential investors was made relative to M&A opportunities.

“I can't find anything to buy cheaper than my own stock.”

When CEO David Maura made the comment, Spectrum shares had closed at $60.52, a 50+% improvement to recent prices under $40. If Mr. Maura considered his shares a value at $60, there's little doubt he sees them as quite the bargain at $40.

Takeaway

When I first researched Spectrum Brands in 2013, I was struck by its aspiration to slide into the #2 spot by providing products with comparable performance at a lower price for a “better value”. Thus, when I opted to check up on this company that had “got away” from my investment club, I was surprised to find a different company. Without understanding its history, it would appear the company had gone nowhere in seven years. Sales in fiscal 2013 were actually greater than sales in fiscal 2019.

But Spectrum had shifted its focus. Its signature battery brand was gone, along with a few other product lines. That #2 slot is no longer a satisfactory goal.

In the near term, COVID-19 may have a negative impact on some Spectrum brands, just as is expected for most businesses. But the company also has some product lines that could experience a much less negative impact if not see a boost.

The company has been actively repurchasing shares against its approved authorization which expires in 2021. It has not, however, increased its dividend rate in recent years. Its payout ratio in fiscal 2019 was quite low. All of these factors bode well for the potential of a decent dividend increase in 2021, should the crisis of the pandemic subside.

