Uber: Safety, Growth, Disrupted Price

Uber (UBER) is a desirable investment now. In essence:

The stock price dropped drastically.

The cash balance is sufficient to protect the firm from any significant damage.

The business was growing rapidly before the shock and will continue growing once the virus threat disappears.

The coronavirus crisis caused some industries to freeze their operations, so their stock prices plummeted to unjustified lows. It is undeniable that the strong balance sheet companies would be winners in the long run, while leveraged, weak balance sheet companies might go out, giving their industry stake to better-positioned competitors. At the same time, the investors of these companies will win twice, since they are paying lower prices for these winning companies.

Uber price fell considerably during the last month, after the coronavirus outbreak. The stock price dropped by about 40%.

Data by YCharts

Data from Superfly indicate that Uber's rides demand in the US has decreased by 94%. The CEO of the company said that in an extreme edge-case scenario, they expect the company's total rides revenue to decline by 80% for the entire year. It would result in Uber's total unrestricted cash decreasing from $10 billion to $4 billion.

(Source: Superfly Insights)

Liquidity

In these disrupted economic circumstances, we need to pay attention to liquidity ratios. The shock can't last forever, and sooner or later, people will continue their routine life. Now we need to analyze whether Uber has sufficient liquidity to withstand the shock. We need to assess the company's cash cushion against temporary losses. To have a clearer picture, we will compare Uber's cash position with that of its most comparable peer, Lyft Inc. (LYFT). The rival company's quick ratio is about 1.16, which is considerably lower than Uber's quick ratio of 2.2. We may conclude that Uber can stay undamaged longer than its most comparable peer and offers investors a financially more stable stock than Lyft.

Data by YCharts

Uber Eats Business

The virus threat and social distancing measures support the food delivery business, since more restaurants and consumers look to delivery. Governments are urging people to stay at home during the lockdown period, so the demand for delivery services will skyrocket in April. According to the company report, Eats sales increased by 10% and saw a 30% increase in people signing up to deliver food in the US. Although the sector hasn't generated any positive income yet, the booming scale will be beneficial for the company to rationalize its expenses. At the same time, the Eats business has gained tremendous popularity during these days, which will contribute to massive expansion after the crisis.

The CEO of the company announced during the last press conference:

Our Eats Business has become an important resource right now, especially by restaurants hit by containment policies, even in Seattle it's still growing. Our SMB sales team closing 2.5-times the new restaurants normally do. Eats has become all the more important.

The CEO added that Uber Eats already supplies 22% of gross bookings. In the US, the business grew 44% to $1.7 billion in GBs (gross bookings).

The business segment is expanding fast, as Uber Eats announced it is teaming up with French supermarket group Carrefour (OTCPK:CRERF) for a new delivery service aimed at helping people buy food and goods, and also has similar plans in Spain and Brazil. It means that the management is establishing new ways to increase its revenue-generating capability, reshaping the threat into an opportunity.

Geographic Diversification

Uber operates in 69 countries, with 111 million active riders worldwide. Considering the company's diffusion all around the world and the fact that some countries have already started to heal from harmful consequences of the virus, we need to notice that it is well-hedged against shocks. Hong Kong's example can be predictive, as the outbreak has already started to slow down there. Uber has already seen rides begin to recover, as the decline has improved from a 45% drop to 30%. Things will change in the upcoming months in the entire world, which means a dramatic rebound of the business to its ordinary path.

The biggest problem the company faces is its profit-losing trajectory. The operating income was negative in recent years as management spent heavily on R&D and SG&A. This cash-burning process was mainly offset by financing cash flows. In 2019, the company issued about $8 billion equity to raise some cash and cover losses. In 2018, company management issued long-term debt and was able to cover the losses. In the upcoming year, the equity markets would be too distressed to be able to help the company to cover losses. In contrast, the debt market can be easily accessible, as there is an abundant amount of cash coming from the Fed Reserve's QE program.

Data by YCharts

There is a growing threat for the business, as Lyft (LYFT) increases its market share faster than Uber. In 2019, Lyft's ride sector increased 50%, while Uber was able to grow the sector only 20%. That could endanger Uber's competitive position in the long run and force company management to increase marketing and R&D expenses. That would grab some cash from investors, as I am sure that management won't concede a cent to its competitor without a fight.

Valuation

Uber management intends to achieve a 45% long-term adjusted EBITDA margin in its rides sector and about a 30% margin in the Eats business. The Rides business' adjusted EBITDA margin grows very fast and has already achieved the 24.4% mark. At the same time, management expects total adjusted EBITDA margin to stand at 25%. Consumer-related sectors (staples and discretionary) used to trade at about a 15-16 EV/EBITDA ratio. If we take 2019 revenue of $14 billion, 25% EBITDA margin, and 15 EV/EBITDA multiple, we will have roughly $53 billion EV value. The EV value translates into a $57 billion market value, which indicates a 30% higher value than it is today. Now, the low stock price reflects two facts - the first is temporary shock due to coronavirus, and the second is negative profit, which urges the investors to stay cautious.

Though the company generates negative profits and it is too soon to expect it to achieve its target margins, these negative profits are justified, since management invests heavily in R&D and SG&A to expand its business and create substantial economic moats.

(Source: Statista)

The revenue will rebound as soon as the virus threat disappears. The company's revenue was increasing very rapidly as the business was spreading throughout the world, expanding its stake in the taxi and delivery industries. Its P/S ratio was standing at about 6 multiple some months ago, but now it is only 2.5. Since Uber is a growth company, a high price/sales multiple can be justified.

At the same time, the P/B ratio is the same as the S&P 500's historical average P/B ratio, which can't be justified considering Uber's rapid growth path.

Data by YCharts

Summary

Let's look at the stock's overall summary now.

Huge cash cushion against temporary shock

Significant growth trend and dominating position in its industry

Stock price drop due to temporary global shock

Summarizing these three points, we may conclude that the stock has three great qualities that are attractive to investors: safety, growth, and disrupted/undervalued price.

So, Uber is a great stock to buy now to enjoy the stock rebound and growth in upcoming years. We believe that in the short run, the stock will come back to its February highs, bringing investors more than 30% gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.