Borr Drilling - Contract Terminations Start To Hit But Impact Mitigated By New Awards

Near-term capital needs and lack of future contract coverage should keep investors sidelined for now.

Early contract terminations start to trickle in but impact largely offset by two new letters of awards in the Asia Pacific region.

I have covered Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

On Monday, ailing junior offshore driller Borr Drilling released an "update on contracts and operations" which shows letters of awards for two of the company's premium jackup rigs for work in the Asia Pacific region. One of the rigs is a newbuild requiring activation before achieving operational readiness. The contracts’ estimated duration, excluding options, will be for 365 days and 200 days respectively. The rigs are expected to commence operations in the third quarter of 2020. Not surprisingly, dayrates remain undisclosed.

Remember, a letter of award does not equal a firm contract and might still be revoked by the customer without the company being entitled to a termination fee, particularly in light of current market conditions.

Unfortunately, the company also suffered a number of early contract terminations:

1. Jackup Rigs "Gerd" and "Groa"

The rigs were originally contracted by ExxonMobil (XOM) for work offshore Nigeria until April and May 2021 respectively. As both contracts require 180 days notice for early termination, the rigs will likely continue to operate until Q4 of this year. The press release does not mention a potential early termination fee.

2. Jackup Rig "Norve"

The rig was contracted to work for BW Energy offshore Gabon until July but the customer has decided to stop operations in early April. Again, no mention of a potential early termination fee.

Photo: High-specification jack-up rig "Norve" - Source: Company Website

3. Semi-Submersible Rig "MSS1"

This forty-year old rig was inherited from the acquisition of Paragon Offshore in 2018 and operating in the UK North Sea. The customer has now released the "MSS1" one month earlier than previously estimated. The rig is entitled to an early termination fee as per contract provisions.

Expect the rig to be scrapped going forward.

4. Jackup Rig "Prospector 5"

The rig recently finished its plug and abandonment operations in the North Sea for Neptune Energy and is now warm-stacked in the UK as a scheduled 210-day drilling campaign for Perenco was cancelled by the customer. The rig is still expected to commence a one-year contract with CNOOC between September and November.

5. Jackup Rigs "Odin", "Galar" and "Njord"

The rigs have commenced or are about to commence previously disclosed contracts with PEMEX in the Gulf of Mexico.

The net impact of new awards and termination of existing contracts will be a rather moderate $16 million backlog reduction.

Quite frankly, things could have been much worse as evidenced by Noble Corporation's (NE) latest fleet status report.

That said, the company warned investors of potential further disruptions to its business:

Some of our customers are unable to continue safe operations in the current circumstances, are experiencing difficulties in their respective supply chains and have announced cost-saving initiatives. Further, a number of customers have contractual rights in place to suspend operations in certain circumstances, and we could be subject to further suspension notices in light of market conditions. At this stage, the company cannot predict with reasonable accuracy the duration of such suspensions if exercised or the impact on the company.

Just like its peers, Borr Drilling will likely experience extremely challenging market conditions for the foreseeable future as customers slash capex budgets and delay projects across the board:

Source: Offshore-Energy.biz

According to Rystad Energy, offshore drillers could see up to 10% of their contract volumes cancelled in 2020 and 2021, representing an aggregate revenue loss of about $3 billion.

"More than $22 billion in contract value was wiped off the books as a result of contracts being cancelled between 2014 and 2017. Now, in the infancy of a new downturn, a market that was only beginning to return to a healthy level of contracting activity, contract volumes and day rates has seen its hopes crushed“, said Rystad Energy’s Head of Offshore Rig Market Services Oddmund Føre. If anything was learned from the previous crisis, it was that such struggles can be brutal and can last a long time. Alas, there are plenty of reasons to expect that the battle that lies ahead for drillers will be considerably tougher than the one fought to get through the previous downcycle. Even top drillers will be at risk of failing to meet debt payments and may need restructuring. (...) “Any chances of returning to previous activity and price levels have been torpedoed by the twin effects of the pandemic and the OPEC+ dispute. We expect day rates to be pushed down to opex levels once again as the industry now tries to continue to cut costs and improve its performance in a challenging environment“, added Føre.

Remember also that the company has experienced liquidity challenges in recent months as cash flow contribution from contracted rigs has remained insufficient to cover material newbuild activation costs.

In the Q4 earnings release, the company surprisingly disclosed "discussions to sell a limited number of our modern rigs, as part of creating a long term business relationship in a key operating region, which will free up additional cash" but given the recent, material deterioration in market conditions the transaction might very well be called off.

The company's fleet status report is already showing a rather grim picture with mostly the PEMEX contracts remaining for 2021:

Source: Borr Drilling November 2019 Fleet Status Report, Author's own work

Unfortunately, the company has not only experienced major problems at its integrated well service joint venture with PEMEX as of late but also peer Seadrill (SDRL) recently stated that they are "continuing to see a build up of receivables" from this particular customer so cash flows from these contracts do not appear entirely safe at this point.

Bottom Line:

Contrary to peer Noble Corporation, Borr Drilling has so far been able to mitigate the impact from the first batch of early contract terminations by securing new letters of award for two of its modern jackup rigs.

That said, the company's weak liquidity position and lack of future contract coverage remains highly concerning, particularly with the largest backlog portion tied to PEMEX, which has been dealing with its own financial issues as of late.

The company needs to raise additional capital to take delivery of another newbuild jackup rig in July and cover ongoing negative free cash flow but in the current environment this appears to be a Herculean task.

Should the above discussed asset sale fail to materialize, massive dilution (or worse) could be at stake for current equityholders.

Given elevated risks, investors should avoid Borr Drilling's shares for the time being or use the recent OPEC+ agreement-related recovery rally to sell existing positions.

