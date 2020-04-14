Borr Drilling April 2020 Contract Update Analysis

Prospector 5

The earnings season begins, and offshore drillers start to provide their fleet status updates. Following the shocking fleet status report of Noble Corp. (NE), Borr Drilling (BORR) has provided its update on contracts and operations. Without further ado, let's look at what's going on with the company's rigs at these grim times:

Two jack-ups, including one newbuild rig, got letters of award in the Asia Pacific region. The estimated duration of the contracts (excluding options) is 365 days and 200 days respectively. The rigs are expected to begin their jobs in the third quarter of 2020. This is rare positive news during the current crisis. Letter of award is not a contract, and things may change if the situation in the oil market does not improve, but it's still much better than nothing. Jack-up rig Gerd, which works for Exxon Mobil (XOM) in Nigeria, received notice of termination. The rig was scheduled to work until April 2021. Borr Drilling stated that the rig's contract required 180 days' notice for early termination. Jack-up rig Groa, which also works for Exxon Mobil in Nigeria, received notice of termination. The rig was scheduled to work until May 2021. The rig's contract requires 180 days' notice for early termination. Jack-up rig Norve, which is on contract with BW Energy Dussafu in Gabon, received notice to stop operations. The rig was supposed to work until July 2020. Semi-sub rig MSS1 received notice of early termination and finished its contract with TAQA in UK on March 25, 2020, one month earlier than previously estimated. Borr Drilling stated that the rig was entitled to an early termination fee. Jack-up rig Prospector 5 will not work for Perenco in the UK from April 2020 to October 2020 as the customer decided not to proceed with the previously announced contract for the rig. The contract with CNOOC (September 2020 - September 2021) is still intact.

Borr Drilling estimates that these new developments led to a backlog loss of approximately $16 million. I'd note that the two jack-ups received letters of award rather than contracts so anything may happen in the current unprecedented situation. Borr Drilling commented: "[…] a number of customers have contractual rights in place to suspend operations in certain circumstances, and we could be subject to further suspension notices in light of market conditions".

Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the corresponding decline in the price of oil have changed the outlook for Borr Drilling, whose plan was to ride a wave of modern jack-up market upside and employ its newbuild rigs (as per the latest fleet status report, 6 newbuild jack-ups were available while 6 were under construction). Also, the company was planning to sell some modern rigs to boost its liquidity.

Borr Drilling does not have major debt maturities until 2022, but it will likely have to take proactive steps in managing its liquidity as the unfolding crisis will hurt its finances. I'm not talking about an imminent restructuring in the near term, but the company's lenders should be ready to lend a helping hand to help the company deal with the acute phase of the crisis. It's high time to be realistic: we'll see more contract terminations throughout the industry, and the dayrates for new contracts (which will be scarce at the beginning of the new recovery) will be lower than current dayrates.

Fleet status updates from Noble Corp. and Borr Drilling show that the industry, which has not recovered from the previous oil price crash, is getting a deadly blow. It is quite possible that we'll see a wave of restructurings since even stronger players would not be able to carry the weight of their debt load if contracts are terminated and new contracts do not emerge. Lately, we've seen some speculative upside moves in offshore drilling stocks. They are good for day traders, but investors should completely avoid the industry. Even companies like Borr Drilling, which had a viable bullish thesis before the coronavirus crisis, are now completely at the mercy of fate.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.