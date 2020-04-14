MLP And CLO CEFs Get Crushed: There Could Be More Pain To Come

There are just some investments that do NOT belong in the average investors' portfolios.

As defaults ramp up, we expect the equity tranche of many CLOs to get wiped out. They are the first to absorb losses.

We think most MLPs are uninvestable today. In the closed-end fund ("CEF") space, distributions are being slashed as net asset values ("NAV") have crashed.

Investors seem to be gambling on these as they swing violently in the markets.

This is not the time to be venturing into the depths of the markets into the junkiest areas of the markets. This is especially true of MLPs or equity CLOs.

It is no surprise to many of my followers that we have been bearish on energy and CLOs. The risk for the amount of return in the two areas of the market were far too great. For master limited partnerships ("MLPs"), they are an extension of the energy complex and we believe they are a flawed structure.

While the MLP is, in theory, not supposed to be influenced by the price of the underlying asset; in this case oil, it obviously is. We are told countless times that MLPs are simply toll collectors as oil gets from places it is pulled out of the ground to refineries and places where it gets 'treated'. Many investors jumped into MLPs believing they were a no-brainer investment for high levels of income and that the risk was low because they weren't correlated to the price of oil.

As I've warned for a number of years, this is a false theory. Investors who buy MLPs for the yield do so at great risk to their underlying principal. If the price of oil were to fall, the distributable earnings within the entity would also fall. This is especially true for pipelines that are in higher-cost extraction areas. Most shale drillers today really need oil above $40 to make any money at all. And in many areas of the country, that number is far higher. If oil prices decline significantly, like they have, oil extraction will be put on hold. If no oil is flowing through the pipeline, then no "tolls" are being collected.

MLPs tend to have very leveraged balance sheets and the structure, much like REITs, forces them to pay out all or most of their cash flow to unit-holders. During times of high oil prices, that is fine as it means higher cash flows. But when you pay out nearly all of your earnings during good times, there is no build-up of capital for the bad times. When the price falls, their leveraged balance sheets and lack of cushion mean distributions would need to be cut. Even during good times, it means that they constantly need new infusions of debt and equity to 'expand'.

I don't blame them for it. The MLP managers are just maximizing their tax advantage. An MLP gets significant tax advantages thanks to the large depreciation allowances allowing the distributions to be deemed 'return of capital.' But again, the flawed model does not work if it cannot weather 'bad times.' And when your underlying asset is a commodity, which is highly volatile, then bad times will always be around.

Energy Prices Collapse

Since 2014, oil prices have been in nearly perpetual decline. The problem is oil is very easy to extract and plentiful globally. Without strict coordination among the largest drillers to cap supply so that it matches demand, prices will collapse. There is a large lead time in order for new projects to come online. This timing mismatch also leads to overproduction.

For example, if oil is $50 per barrel and a producer identifies a project that costs $35 per barrel to extract, they will generate $15 per barrel of net earnings. But maybe it takes 14 months and $500M to get that project up and running. 14 months later, if the price falls to $30, the producer has a choice to make. Do they shelve the project taking a $500M loss or do they produce and store the oil somewhere and wait for prices to recover?

And then, you have to consider that there may be dozens of other producers seeing the same price/earnings model in the areas of the globe they operate. So, while the market may be able to handle one or two new projects adding new supply, invariably, the market will over produce and increase supply beyond the point of sustainability.

Today, we have reduced demand thanks to COVID-19 and increased supply thanks to a spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The price of crude has plummeted to 20-year lows.

Data by YCharts

We think most MLPs are uninvestable today. In the closed-end fund ("CEF') space, distributions are being slashed as net asset values ("NAV") have crashed. Here are four CEF MLPs' performance in the last year:

Data by YCharts

So Should you get in Today?

No. Distributions are going to be slashed to the bone. Funds are likely to be liquidated or delevered. And most of the underlying MLPs are likely to be gone in 6-12 months.

Here are the recently announced MLP distribution cuts:

Nuveen Nrg Mlp Total Return (JMF): Distribution cut by 76% to $0.058 from $0.2405

Nuveen All Cap Nrg MLP Opp (JMLP): Distribution cut by 75% to $0.045 from $0.176

Neuberger Berman MLP Income (NML): Distribution cut by 79% to $0.0117 from $0.055

C&S MLP Income & Nrg Opp (MIE): Distribution cut by 75% to $0.015 from $0.06

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Nrg Infrastructure (CEN): Distribution cut by 71% to $0.03 from $0.1042

We also had one fund liquidate:

Duff & Phelps MLP & Midstream Nrg (DSE): The determination to seek the liquidation and dissolution of the fund was based on an assessment of a variety of factors, including the significant and unprecedented downturn in the MLP and midstream energy sector, in which the fund invests, the current level of assets, as well as a review of potential alternatives. Ultimately, it was determined that it was advisable and in the best interest of shareholders to liquidate the fund.

Funds are also removing their leverage. When the NAV falls that much, they violate Investment Company of 1940 Act asset coverage requirements. That act states you need to have a coverage ratio of 300% of assets to liabilities. When your assets fall 70-90%+, your coverage ratio declines substantially. The Act requires you to rectify that ratio before announcing a new distribution (even if it is reduced).

An example is Kayne Anderson Midstream Nrg (KMF), which is just one of many MLP CEFs that have had to remove or significantly reduce their leverage to comply with the leverage tests. They have been issuing press releases on this:

As of March 27th, the Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the "'40 Act Debt Test") was 263% and the Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the "'40 Act Leverage Test") was 178%. The Fund is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Fund uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1880% for the '40 Act Debt Test and 300% for the '40 Act Leverage Test.

Our conclusion is that no MLP is investable at this time. While oil is down and could rebound, the business model is flawed that produces these boom to bust scenarios. The reach for yield will continue but do not be sucked into these value traps. If the quarantine situation isn't removed soon, demand for oil will mean sustained lower prices even if Russia and Saudi Arabia resolve their spat. We could also be seeing a permanent shift in consumer habits given all the working from home.

Collateralized Debt Obligations (CLOs)

Another area where we've seen excessive risk taking has been in the CLO market. The lure of mid-teen yields in a yieldless world has definitely sucked a bunch of novice investors into the darkest areas of the bond markets. As we saw in the run-up to the financial crisis, we saw a significant amount of deterioration in lending conditions. Said another way, lenders of capital became complacent and issued debt with little in the way of covenants (protections).

The big difference this time around compared to the pre-'08 period is in the synthetic credit securities. That time, they were collateralized debt obligations ("CDOs") and credit default swaps ("CDS"). While there are differences in the structures of all these products, they are the same in that they are all bets on cyclicalality in the economy. They work until they don't. And when the tide goes out, we see which products are swimming naked.

New issuance of these CLOs has spiked since 2014 given the hunt for yield by investors. What exactly is a CLO? From Guggenheim:

A CLO is a type of structured credit. Structured credit is a fixed-income sector that also includes asset-backed securities (ABS), residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). CLOs purchase a diverse pool of senior secured bank loans made to businesses that are rated below investment grade. The bulk of CLOs' underlying collateral pool is comprised of first-lien senior-secured bank loans, which rank first in priority of payment in the borrower's capital structure in the event of bankruptcy, ahead of unsecured debt. In addition to first lien bank loans, the underlying CLO portfolio may include a small allowance for second lien and unsecured debt. Portfolios of bank loans, also known as leveraged loans, act as the collateral supporting CLOs. Leveraged loans are senior-secured loans to below investment-grade companies. CLO portfolios are actively managed over a fixed tenure known as the "reinvestment period," during which time the manager of a CLO can buy and sell individual bank loans for the underlying collateral pool in an effort to create trading gains and mitigate losses from deteriorating credits.

(Source: Guggenheim)

I'm not going to delve into the inner workings of these structures. For one, I'm not as knowledgeable on them as others on SA. Alpha Male of SA has been extremely strong on the topic. His report on the cash flow waterfall vs. NAV decay is extremely important. Essentially, your yield needs to factor in a total return. The yield you get is at least partially offset by the drop in your market value - not unlike that in the MLP space.

The CEFs that invest in these synthetic securities are far more "equity like" than like bonds. For one, they invest primarily in that bottom tranche which has the highest yields but the highest risks.

Here is the breakdown of the debt/equity CLOs of the four CLO CEFs:

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC): 100% equity tranche, 0% debt tranche

Eagle Point Income Company (EIC): 11.4% equity tranche, 82.5% debt tranche

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC): 93% equity tranche, 7% debt tranche

XAI Floating Rate & Alt Income (XFLT): 38% equity tranche, 8% debt tranche, 45% senior loans, 5% second lien loans

OFS Credit Company (OCCI): Up to 20% equity tranche, 80% debt tranche

Recently, Jeffrey Gundlach highlighted the pain being felt by the BBB CLO 2.0 area of the market. That sleeve of CLOs was down 34% YTD.

(Source: DoubleLine)

And that isn't even the bottom run of the CLO stack. The bottom rungs are likely down 50% or more. And we have yet to see the bulk of the impending downgrades that can really wreak havoc on the sector.

(Source: OCCI Investor Presentation)

A barrage of downgrades across high leveraged companies' whose loans are in these CLOs is starting to materialize. One of the disadvantages of the CLO structure is that it limits how much of CCC-rated loans it can hold to 7.5%. Bank of America recently published a note saying that they believe 30% of CLOs likely exceed that maximum capacity compared to 8% earlier this year.

As we see further downgrades, that number is likely to increase. With prices already down so much, CLO managers may be forced to sell down and realize large losses. We are already seeing different tranche levels trade at very distressed levels. BBBs are quoted at 60 cents on the dollar and BBs in the 40s.

Closed-End Funds

Recently, Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) sent out their distribution announcements. Remember, these funds report their NAVs only monthly, so we have yet to fully comprehend the damage done to these funds.

First, on EIC. They announced a cut to their distribution of 40%. Yes, they cut by 40%. And remember above, they have one of the 'safer' funds with only 11.4% in the riskiest tranche. Their average credit rating is BB/B, which means they are below that of the BBB CLO 2.0 sleeve mentioned above in the DoubleLine slide. Thus, we think the NAV is down more around 50-55%, not 40%.

Second, on to ECC. Instead of announcing their distribution, they deferred the announcement until April 17 when they can figure out what their NAV has done in March.

The Company is currently in the process of finalizing its estimated net asset value as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Once this estimate is finalized, which the Company currently estimates to be on or before April 17, 2020, the Company will review its plans for distributions on shares of its common stock for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and will provide an update at that time.

Remember, most of these funds report only sporadically. That is except for XFLT. They have a daily NAV because only 46% of the fund is in CLOs. The rest of just loans like any other senior loan CEF. While those are priced as level 2 assets (meaning minimal price transparency), they are easier to price than CLOs.

The market for CLOs is completely shut. This is an illiquid market and the sellers are likely having to fire sale them to unload. Back to XFLT, the NAV is down about 40% since the start of February. And remember, it's only 46% CLOs with most of that being of the debt variety.

So, what are the prospects of those funds with all or most in the equity tranche?

As defaults ramp up, we expect the equity tranche of many CLOs to get wiped out. They are the first to absorb losses. Our expectation for the ECC NAV is that it will be down between 55% and 75% in March. In reality, it likely should be down much more but the price transparency is lacking.

To us, this is another uninvestable space of the markets. Financial engineering occurs each cycle and this one is looking like the CLOs.

Concluding Thoughts

This is not the time to be venturing into the depths of the markets into the junkiest areas of the markets. We think it is possible that most of the funds in the MLP and CLO spaces will be gone by this time next year. Investors seem to be gambling on these as they swing violently in the markets. With each positive headline in oil, we see the MLPs jump. But oil at $23 versus $19 is immaterial. At both of those levels, most MLPs are done. Oil would need to double to make a difference.

CLOs are trading with equities. Market jumps 4%, and these funds jump 4%+. Market is down 4%, and these funds are down more than 4%. In the end, most of these will be liquidated at likely lower prices. They do not have a place in the average investors' portfolio.

