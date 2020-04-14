Why The Market Downturn Is Not Done

The Current Market Outlook

The markets have continued their massive rally with the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) rallying nearly 25% from the lows reached on March 23. Last week alone the indexes have all recorded record breaking runs. The S&P 500 rallied 12.1% marking the strongest gain since 1974. The Nasdaq (Nasdaq:QQQ) and the Dow Jones (NYSE:DIA) have both had their strongest gains in years with the Nasdaq rallying 10.6% and the Dow jumping 12% for the week.

Source: Freestockcharts

Many analysts are now starting to turn bullish on the markets. Tom Lee, the Head of Research at Fundstrat believes we may have a bottomed if the market were to hold the 2,730 in the S&P 500. Their thesis is that the bear market in 1987, 2002 and 2009 ended when the market retraced more than 50% of its decline.

Source: Fundstrat

Many investors have also started to turn bullish on the market due to positive signs around COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus "looks more like 60,000." That's substantially lower than the 100,000 to 200,000 the administration feared.

Though I understand the argument many of the bulls have I have several concerns on why I don't believe that we have bottomed yet and will at the minimum retest the March lows.

Concerns

The University of Michigan has just said, The preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment survey sank to 71 in early April from 89.1, marking the biggest-ever one-month decline and putting the index at lowest level since 2011. The US consumer has now turned wildly pessimistic due to the government shutdown and the COVID-19 related job losses. I expect this figure to continue to decline the longer this pandemic continues.

I expect the job losses related to COVID-19 to continue to substantially increase. JP Morgan has recently come out and said the following, "With these data in hand we think the April jobs report could indicate about 25 million jobs lost since the March survey week, and an unemployment rate around 20 percent". They also believe that real annualized GDP growth will decline 40% in the second quarter. I believe the numbers could be much higher than these projections and could be as high as 40 million jobs.

Source: US Dept of Labor, CNN

My biggest concern about the job losses are not only the large amount of unemployed but the very high probability that many of the jobs lost will not return. The low consumer sentiment gives you a glimpse into the possible future spending activity of the consumer. I expect a substantial decline in consumer activity which will cause a chain reaction and affect the economy.

Technical Perspective

I expect this market rally to have trouble in the near term with resistance between 293 to 300 in the SPY. That area marks the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level as well as the daily 50 period and 200 period moving average. Opportunistic investors can use that level to reduce their long position that they acquired during the March drop or build into a short position.

Source: Freestockcharts

Strategy

I'm playing this market using a simple strategy which I outlined back in 2011. You can find my previous article here. Following this strategy I built my position with an average right at 234. I have recently reduced my size in the SPY and I will look to rebuild that part of the position around the March lows. Even though I believe in the long term outlook of the market and believe that we will eventually conquer COVID-19 I don't think the market has bottomed yet and believe we have much more to drop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, QQQ, QID. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a short position in the SPY over the next 72 hours.