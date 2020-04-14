FX Weekly: Waiting For Inflation

We still think it is too early to buy the dip, and we recommend investors to position their portfolios as defensive as possible.

Macro News

Global: The rally in equities we have observed in the past three weeks has caught many participants by surprise, including investment gurus such as Howard Marks or Jeffrey Gundlach. After falling by over 35 percent from peak to trough, the SP500 recovered a third of its February / March losses and has pulled back to the 50% Fibo retracement of its yearly range. Has the market already bottomed? It is interesting to see that equities are currently ignoring the dramatic plunge in the real economy with unemployment rate expected to reach 25 percent in the coming months. We think that it is still too early to step into equities as global stocks are eventually going to converge back to their 'fair' value, which is way below their current level, especially in a shutdown economy. However, one lesson we could learn from market is that it is never that easy and stocks can actually diverge from the reality for much longer than expected. For instance, during the Great Financial Crisis, US stocks experienced a significant 27-percent rally from November 2008 to January 2009 before plunging by another 30 percent to their local low of 666 (reached on March 6th, 2009). In addition, by the time the US got out of its recession, stocks had already rallied by nearly 50 percent, hence we understand that participants want to anticipate that move and jump into equities as soon as they see a sharp correction. We still think it is too early to buy the dip, and we recommend investors to position their portfolios as defensive as possible. It is true that the increase in the Fed's balance sheet assets has been one of the key factors behind equities' momentum in the past cycle (right chart), and it is tempting to buy equities now in hopes that the 4/5 trillion USD increase this year will be enough to levitate global stocks. However, we believe it would be too easy if trillion of US dollars could simply replace an economy 'entirely' shut. We think that despite massive liquidity injections and governments' bailouts, officials will have to deal with a temporary 12 to 18-month phase of massive unemployment, which should be negative for stocks.

OPEC+ update: OPEC held an 'extraordinary' meeting last Thursday (April 9th) with non-OPEC producers to discuss a global coordinated cut in order to stimulate the price of the oil, which currently does not benefit to anybody. The outcome was most likely priced in by the market, with an initial 10 mil cut (barrel per day) in May and June, followed by 8 mil cut for the rest of the year. However, the market needs more as demand is expected to plunge by 30 mil this month amid the global shutdown. Hence, oil prices remain under pressure with WTI front month trading slightly over $20.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short specs on US Treasuries decreased by 125K to 641K contracts in the week ended April 7th as contrarian speculators have kindly given up on their bond trade since the start of the year. Volatility on the long end has compressed in the past week with the 10Y yield currently sitting at 75bps. We would expect the 10Y to rise as equities continue their recovery, but the second wave of selloff may eventually push the long end towards 0 percent this year.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The euro received some support this week against the US dollar as price volatility has smoothened a little, leaving the USD more vulnerable against most of the currencies. We missed our entry level at 1.0750, but we do not think that the positive momentum will last for long. We will try to sell slightly higher at 1.1050 with a stop at 1.1210 as we expect EURUSD to retest new lows.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: The pair broke below its ST term support at 0.8740 (which represents its 200D SMA) and we are currently slightly bearish in the near term. We went short the pair at 0.8720 keeping a tight stop at 0.8830 for a retest of 0.86 at first.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: We got out of our long position on USDJPY at 108 and would wait for lower levels to consider going long again. Even though we expected price volatility to remain high in the medium term (3 months), a little ST pause in markets could be positive for both equity and JPY crosses (USDJPY, GBPJPY or even AUDJPY).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/CHF: We expect the implied vol on CHF to remain low in the short run, and therefore the pair should settle at current levels (38.2 Fibo retracement of the 0.9250 - 1.0330). We would stay away for the time being.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD): We would be cautious on gold and would avoid buying the momentum as we expect a consolidation in the precious metal in the short run. GLD is becoming slightly overbought and is approaching its 76.4% Fibo retracement (165.2) of the 100.3 - 185.2 range; we will try to short some with a tight stop at 167.50 with a first target at 160.

Chart Of The Week

With oil prices down nearly 70 percent since the start of the year, the oil shock on its own would have sent the US economy into a mild recession, raising the pressure of a lot of (already) troubled high-yield energy companies. This time, the compounding effect of the global shutdown combined with the collapse in energy prices will dramatically impact the annual rate of change of CPI inflation in the coming months. Does it necessarily mean that the deflationists have 'won'? The phrase 'Waiting for Inflation' in reference of Samuel Beckett's play 'Waiting for Godot' has become very popular in the past cycle as despite the USD 20tr increase in central bank's balance sheet, inflation has never seemed to arrive.

However, we think that the supply shock imposed by governments to fight the pandemic will eventually become inflationary for the global economy as today's policy (i.e. MMT), as opposed to previous QE episodes remaining in the banking system in the form of excess reserves, will raise the broader measures of money and become eventually positive for inflation. It is important to know that a stagflationary environment has historically led to the worst outcome for equities.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

