What Advantage Oil & Gas's C$100 Million Deal Means For The Company

That type of deal reduces the company's short-term refinancing risks, but it impairs its value over the long term.

The company agreed to sell an interest in its Glacier gas plant to strengthen its balance sheet.

Depressed oil prices have an increasingly negative impact on Advantage Oil & Gas as it has been ramping up its liquids production.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCPK:AAVVF) has been ramping up its investments over the last several quarters to increase its liquids production and take advantage of the forecasted higher oil and NGL profitability compared to gas.

But, of course, given the much lower oil prices since March because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Russian-Saudi oil price war, the Canadian gas producer must face lower-than-expected revenue while dealing with a higher debt load.

Thus, to strengthen its balance sheet, Advantage Oil & Gas agreed to sell a 12.5% interest in its Glacier gas plant for C$100 million. Here's what this transaction means for the company.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Advantage Oil & Gas's challenging situation

Last year, Advantage Oil & Gas overspent its cash flow to increase its production to 44,334 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d), up 6.4% year over year.

Source: Annual report 2019

Thus, net debt increased to C$303.6 million at the end of last year, up from C$272.8 million the year before.

And given the lower liquids prices in 2019 compared to 2018, adjusted funds flow increased by only 3.2% to C$155.2 million despite the higher production volume.

Source: Annual report 2019

As a result, the company's net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio increased to 2.0 at the end of the last year, up from 1.8 the year before.

And this trend is likely to continue since oil prices decreased even further this year while the company's three-year plan corresponds to higher liquids production volumes.

As an illustration, 71% of Advantage Oil & Gas's liquids production in 2019 consisted of pentane, condensate, and light oil. And condensate prices plunged over the last few weeks because of the potential decrease in the production of oil sands, which needs condensate for transportation via pipelines.

Source: BMO Capital Markets

The debt load

Advantage Oil & Gas's net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio of 2.0 at the end of last year seems still manageable. But given the drop in liquids prices year to date, adjusted funds flow should decrease in a significant way, driving that debt ratio higher.

Also, the company's debt load consists of a credit facility borrowing base of C$400 million that is reviewed every six months and extendible every year.

That type of debt exposes Advantage Oil & Gas to short-term refinancing at unfavorable conditions when the situation deteriorates, as it is now happening with such depressed oil prices.

Reduced net debt but higher costs

Thus, management decided to monetize a part of the company's infrastructure to strengthen its balance sheet. It agreed to sell a 12.5% interest in the Glacier gas plant for C$100 million, which should lower the net debt to C$203.6 million, based on Q4 net debt and assuming the 2020 capital program doesn't exceed cash flow.

That transaction, which is expected to close in July, also seems to suggest the market values Advantage Oil & Gas at a steep discount.

At a stock price of C$1.85/share, Advantage Oil & Gas's enterprise value represents C$649.4 million. In contrast, the C$100 million deal implies a 100% interest in the Glacier plant is worth C$800 million. And you also need to consider the value of the company's oil and gas reserves and other infrastructure assets.

But the C$100 million asset sale also involves a 15-year volume commitment agreement for 50 mmcf/d of gas at a fee of $0.66/mcf. That means Advantage Oil & Gas will pay C$12.045 million per year - C$180.7 million over 15 years - to have 50 mmcf/d of gas processed at that plant.

Since net debt will decrease, the company will save some interest costs. Also, it won't pay for the operating costs the 12.5% interest in the Glacier plant represents. In a previous presentation, management estimated Glacier plant's operating costs at C$0.31/mcfe in 2018.

As a result, management forecasted the asset sale will lower adjusted funds flow by approximately C$5 million per year.

Looking forward

This C$100 million asset sale relieves the company from the risks of renewing its credit facility in unfavorable conditions over the short term. Also, management indicated it "may pursue further strategic opportunities" with the - unknown - purchaser, which suggests similar transactions may materialize in the future.

But such deals diminish Advantage Oil and Gas's ownership of its infrastructure, which management had been highlighting as a reason for the company's low-cost structure.

Source: Investor presentation April 2020

(As a side note, Advantage Oil & Gas's slide above is misleading as it compares producers with very different liquids and gas production ratios.)

In addition, despite the decrease in net debt by C$100 million thanks to the transaction, management expects the net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio to remain at approximately 2x through 2021. That means it also expects much lower adjusted funds flow, probably because of lower commodity prices but also because of higher costs.

Thus, the company needs oil prices to quickly recover to avoid extra similar deals that will involve higher costs over the long term and impair its value.

