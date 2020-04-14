Resolving The Mexican Standoff In Oil Markets Today

Russia and Saudi Arabia are likely to only match United States production cuts. I predict OPEC will reconstitute members either in late 2020 or 2021.

Photo by Zukiman Mohamad from Pexels

Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome - Charlie Munger

Introduction

My previous article - written after the first week of the COVID-19 panic - outlined ways to look beyond the gyrations of stock market prices and think like a business owner. Since publishing that piece, it appears another spanner was thrown into the works - Saudi Arabia and Russia disagreed on OPEC+ policies and kicked off an oil price war.

In this piece, I plan to give some context to this geopolitical conflict and how it may get resolved. I start with some general backdrop. Then discuss the motivations of the players in the game. Finally, I outline how this conflict could unfold for OPEC in the rest of 2020 and beyond. My first prediction is that oil prices move sideways for the rest of the year until supply and demand rebalance. My second prediction is that Saudi Arabia and Russia work together only if the United States cuts equally too. My third prediction is that OPEC reconstitutes.

How we got here

At the start of the year, oil (NYSEARCA:USO) was priced to perfection. The world was sluggishly growing. But both supply and demand were in balance. China's outbreak of COVID-19 sent oil prices sharply lower in January as markets were repricing negative demand growth from China for Q1 of this year. Strong economic growth was needed in 2020 to send oil prices higher and out of the $50-$60 trading range seen in the last 3 years.

The global oil market is constantly leaning on China (MCHI) and India (INDA) to provide incremental demand and increased consumption. This is obvious on two fronts. First, where the growing economies stand in their annual consumption compared with the USA and Europe:

Source: List of countries by oil consumption

Second, if you observe oil consumption per day on a per capita basis, the two countries are multiples behind developed nations. For reference, The USA is 61.01, but China and India are 7 and 2.64, respectively. So, we can understand how these two growth markets affect the marginal demand of the commodity.

Both China and India suffered economic slowdowns in 2018, which stretched into 2019. Regarding China, there were lower auto sales, tightening credit, and the trade conflict with the USA. India, on the other hand, had an economy that was running on fumes ever since demonetization.

Notice in the chart below before the COVID-19 crash in 2020, India and China had flat returns in preceding years.

Data by YCharts

This meant that, in 2019, even though OPEC+ curtailed supply, oil prices never really took off. Even the attack of the Saudi Aramco's facilities in September 2019 failed to put a floor in prices.

Data by YCharts

Regardless of the oil price, US producers continued increasing production in 2019:

Source: U.S. Crude Oil Production - Historical Chart

In doing so, the United States has become the largest nation producer in the world and a net exporter of oil products in November 2019.

The sluggish global economic growth still led to a 1% growth in worldwide oil consumption. But the important aspect to observe is that with Russia and Saudi Arabia holding back their own production, the United States surpassed their production volumes and ended up benefiting the most from this growth in consumption. The United States are the marginal producer and largest producer. A title, one held by Saudi Arabia themselves.

Entering 2020, all expectations were for the world economy to continue to grow and perhaps even accelerate modestly. A bet on oil prices moving up had some fundamental reasoning behind it - China and India growth would increase based upon local fiscal policies and monetary stimulus, coupled with the United States Phase 1 trade deal.

The Black Swan - COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, was the first dent in the oil bull thesis for 2020. Even with quarantine measures in check to contain the virus outbreak, it meant that oil traders became uncertain about the timing and speed of a recovery in China back to normal levels. Outbreaks such as SARS in 2003 and MERS from 2012 suggested the economic impact of an epidemic - a virus that is contained - is relatively small (a few tenths of a percentage point of GDP) and transient (six months or fewer). But uncertainty soon grew.

Source: ("Scientific summary of pandemic influenza and its mitigation", U.K. Department of Health, 2011):

By March, the WHO classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, the first since 2009. The economic impact would not be just China and neighbouring companies, but widespread and global. It is also highly unusual. Had it been contained within Wuhan, the economic impact would mostly be direct - factory output reduced, a consumption drop, and a lower demand for energy input costs.

But the reality oil markets face today is the economic impacts are indirect: What is the reduced energy demand from social distancing on consumers? What is the demand drop in business spending? What happens to entire industries - those that rely on energy like airlines? Many of these questions are still in flux.

The problem oil traders and the industry face is that the severity and duration are extremely variable. Governments are acting aggressively to control the virus spread - with lockdowns in most of Europe, parts of the United States, and in Asia. These measures, when we analyse the data, appear effective. Essentially, they reduce the transmission rate. By doing so, it reduces the total potential infected population, the potential number of deaths are reduced, and the health authorities in various countries can act in the most efficient manner to treat individuals and reduce fatalities.

But the social measures that control the spread of the virus are the same measures that are impacting oil prices beyond original expectations. People are not working or moving - gasoline demand is down, jet fuel demand is down, and businesses are closed completely or operating at reduced capacity. And consumption globally has only contracted 3 times in the last 35 years:

It's a situation many participants are not ready for. Unfortunately, for most following oil markets, the data always lags. But we can triangulate evidence for the drop in demand as covered here on Bloomberg:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) said it could reduce the number of flights by as much as 70%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will slash long-haul international flights by 75%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) grounded approximately 300 planes.

Air New Zealand Ltd. (OTCPK:ANZFF) will slash its long-haul capacity by 85%.

Traffic congestion in cities like Seattle, Milan, and Madrid show fewer journeys, according to data from TomTom International BV.

Restaurant bookings in New York, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle fell by as much as 50% compared to a year ago, according to OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service.

The Exclamation Point

With oil traders expecting a severe slowdown or recession in the global economy, WTI oil prices fell from $60 to $45 up to the first week of March (-25%). The fall in oil prices seemed consistent with an expected slowdown in global manufacturing activity, transport and industry similar to the contractions in 2015-16 and the recessions in 2008-09 and before then in 2001-02.

Data by YCharts

Seeing the price impact, OPEC sought to collaborate further with Russia and signalled they were curb supplies by 1.5M bpd. This was besides the production restraint of 2.1M bpd they self-imposed over the past year.

The precedent set in recent years by Saudi Arabia and Russia has been one of cooperation. Russia has often shown reluctance to make production cuts, but on Saudi Arabia urging and promises, they would not bear the economic burden alone, Russia in the end complied and reduced supply.

A total production cut of 3.6M bpd would bring total world supply down 3.6%. The last time OPEC reduced supply by this magnitude was in 2008 when it cut production by 4.2M bpd to respond to the lower demand created by the global financial crisis.

But history did not rhyme or repeat in the March OPEC+ meeting. Russia and Saudi Arabia couldn't agree to the supply cut proposal according to reports. This sent shock waves overnight through oil markets, causing prices to fall from $45 to $30 (-33%) overnight on the 8th March.

Since then, Saudi Arabia ramped up production, and further still, made price cuts to buyers in Asia, blowing up all prices and trade relationships with Russia in the process. With the worldwide contraction in demand because of COVID-19, this unprecedented initiation of oversupply by OPEC and pressing self-destruct on their Russian political relationship, it begs the question: What is the House of Saud thinking? To answer this, I feel it's best to consider the situation from all angles.

The Players

While most commentators and reporters are pointing to an Oil Price War between Russia (ERUS) and Saudi Arabia (KSA), to me, this misses the fact the largest oil producer remains the United States. So, this economic war isn't one between Russia and Saudi Arabia alone - it's a Mexican Standoff with the United States as well:

To understand this relationship, we need to inspect the motivations and incentives of the players in the game.

Saudi Arabia - What you allow is what will continue

In December 2019, Saudi Aramco finally completed its long-awaited IPO. It raised $25.6bn on the Tadawul stock exchange.

Data by YCharts

With this out of the way, it has given Saudi Arabia some flexibility in terms of what they optimise. Giving up equity but holding control, public market investors are now enduring the government's decisions. They may not be looking to optimise for profits (at least, in the short term).

Looking at their foreign reserves assets:

We can see reserve assets have been steady at around $500 billion since 2017. Historically reserves have previously varied with oil prices and revenues. But it appears the government has found some equilibrium between the $50 average price the last few years and their fiscal policy targets. This, I believe, has given them some confidence or perhaps hubris in initiating playing hard-ball with Russia.

Saudi Aramco's output was around 9.7M bpd before the disagreement with Russia. 10M bpd is what most experts deem is their sustainable output level. Right now, however, they are reportedly producing at 12-13M bpd, even while the rest of the world demand has fallen because of coronavirus. As showed earlier, Saudi Arabia's retaliation is not only increasing oil output but also a significant cut to their official selling prices to Asia in this period.

On paper, it seems the Saudis wanted to send a message to Russia - extending and increasing output restrictions would have been a good idea for both parties - a rhetoric that symbolises "You're either with me, or against me". There is nothing subtle in the Saudi actions - the largest cut to the OSP in four decades and proliferating a market already in excess supply.

But it begs the question: Why ruin a three-year political relationship suddenly? My instinct tells me, this isn't really an attack on Russia - who are often vocal that they can tolerate weak oil prices, given their Natural Gas revenues and advantages of a weak Ruble in such markets - but a stealth move to weaken the United States.

Under the guise of a Russia disagreement, Saudi Arabia can give a deft blow to the US shale industry, already reeling from weak demand due to COVID-19. Saudi Arabia used to be the swing (marginal) producer. The House of Saud lost their crown to the United States and, therefore, lost control of the global supply of oil. They went from Number 1 to Number 3 producer in the world in the last 5 years.

Russia - Patience is virtue

Most media has covered the OPEC+ fallout featuring disdain between the two major parties. But, in reality, Russia was really looking for a wait-and-see approach when it came to the demand impact from COVID-19.

Pavel Sorokin, Russia's Deputy Energy Minister, had said "We cannot fight a falling demand situation when there is no clarity about where the bottom (of demand) is". Russia preferably wanted to wait until the next scheduled OPEC+ meeting to see if market forces (presumably the United States) would adapt before they had to. Sorokin, additionally, has remarked that they are not in a price war:

"We are not in a price war with anyone... We are competitive. We watch the market and understand that such a situation will help the market to recover. High-cost projects will disappear."

Clearly, Russia's patient approach to the market was really to allow (read force) the United States to reduce production. The irony is, Russia got what they wanted. In this past month, multiple US companies have slashed capex budgets completely and are in a desperate battle to survive. Further, US crude oil production forecasts have fallen considerably on an annualised basis:

Russia's finance ministry has said that their country could withstand $25-30 oil for 6-10 years. Whether or not this rhetoric is true, they are not opposed to reconvening with OPEC and coming to an agreement. Clearly, if political war was real as the media has suggested, this would not be the case. Note, there was meant to have been an OPEC+ meeting held on Monday 6th, April 2020, had it not been for technical difficulties. Now, it is rescheduled for Thursday 9th, April 2020.

United States - Adapt or Die

The US energy companies got through the downturn in 2015 by improving efficiencies. No one who was bullish on oil expected production to surpass the previous high within 3 years as the cost of producing a barrel of oil via fracking was not economic at $50 oil when the downturn started.

Unlike other oil-producing nations, the US does not have a national energy policy that regulates production mandates. Therefore, free markets and capitalism set prices locally. It is also why Russia and Saudi Arabia's strategy to kick a man when he's down (from COVID-19) is a devastating strategy.

Most of the US producers had been confident in a Saudi Arabia and Russia alliance to continue for the rest of the year and support oil prices. And the fallout has shocked the system:

Whilst most media outlets point to the spot price of WTI oil at $25 currently, U.S. cash crude prices near the wellhead at Midland in the heart of the Permian Basin in Texas have fallen to less than $5 per barrel. This means, in nominal terms, crude prices at Midland are the lowest since before the first oil shock in 1973... In inflation-adjusted terms, crude prices have fallen to the lowest since the 1930s! The result is that U.S. crude oil output should decline significantly within the next 3-4 months, and possibly sooner.

Apart from market forces adjusting to the new reality, the United States Secretary of State, Mark Pompeo, reached out to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud:

Subsequent to that call, President Trump has opened discussions directly with both Russia and Saudi Arabia.

President Trump has indicated that the two parties will come to an agreement that will reduce output by 10M bpd. Although this is a possible scenario, considering it is 6 times greater than the original Saudi Arabia proposal, it would be highly unlikely. It is also unprecedented. My take is, if President Trump put output limits on the US supply of 9-10M, then Russia and Saudi Arabia would adjust to the same. Splitting the pie equally one-third each would give support to the market and equal market share. They say the best negotiations are when both parties leave both satisfied and dissatisfied. And in a market in which three regions each are fighting for market share, there isn't a better solution than this that is sustainable.

The only other weapon in the US arsenal, which President Trump has mentioned, is tariffs on oil imports. While the US is a net exporter of total petroleum products, it remains a net importer of crude oil necessary for US refiners. Again, I think this is a loose threat to coax Saudi Arabia and Russia to conclude their US war. If President Trump enacted this, it would make US WTI trade close to or greater than Brent crude. However, it does nothing to stop the oversupply. In a somewhat twisted way, it may even reduce demand by refiners for foreign oil, leading to even greater price collapse.

The United States is caught in between a rock and a hard place. President Trump doesn't back down from a fight, but he realises the US consumer benefits from low oil prices - gasoline is cheaper and jet fuel is cheaper - and it's a massive boon to his 2020 presidential campaign to keep prices at the pump low and getting the airlines back running. On the other hand, with US unemployment reeling from COVID-19 hitting record numbers (see chart below), he doesn't want the US energy industry to add to numbers:

So, when you are stuck choosing between the economic stimulus of lower oil prices for the country and the shrinking of the domestic energy industry, the trade-off is not straightforward. So much so, I don't think President Trump wishes to choose between either decisions, as the consequences of being wrong are too high - it is easier to blame others when you're not the one interfering - and rather he can coax Saudi Arabia and Russia settle the reported dispute.

My take is that, during his various discussions, they likely indicated when the US production comes down to 7-8M annualised, they will reduce production as well, and the "oil price war" will come to a conclusion. Because of the lag in reported numbers, there will be some toing and froing in headlines - showmanship for the public - to reach an agreement.

Everyone Else - Collateral Damage

With that said, there's massive collateral damage in this three-way dance. But, if you're one of the three players, should you even care? The two biggest casualties I see are Iran and the rest of OPEC. Let's consider the latter first. When Saudi Arabia announced production increases, immediately, the UAE signalled they will do the same and even boost capacity. Smaller OPEC members and higher cost producers do not stand a chance. This is about market share, and in a market which favours size and cost of production, if you have neither in your arsenal, you are left for dead - Venezuela, Argentina, North African producers etc. Outside of OPEC, the North Sea oil and Canadian exploration companies are sinking ships. As is Latin America, where half of the 7M bpd produced is reportedly non-economic.

With someone who holds nothing but trumps, it is impossible to play cards. - Christian Friedrich Hebbel

Iran has no friends here in this war. Russia has had an alliance with them for a few years because of the conflict in Syria. But outside of this capacity, Putin's strength on the world stage means that Iran has no resolve, and Russia holds the cards in their relationship. If Saudi Arabia is using the guise of a Russian disagreement to fracture the US oil industry, I would bet Russia has no objections taking market share from Iran (with Saudi Arabia in tow) under the guise of the Saudi Arabia price war. It's dog eat dog.

Regarding the minority producers in OPEC, they may follow suit in the Saudi Arabia oversupply - an every man for himself strategy - digging themselves a grave in the process as they try to meet their own national budgets. But some of them can't even do that:

There is a chance here that OPEC dismantles or at least reconstitutes in the near future:

If the long-term economical price of oil is say $40-50 over the next 10 years (if Russia, US, and Saudi Arabia cooperate), there is no reason for OPEC members who have costs of production greater than this to have a seat at the table. Again, the largest producers can act in self-interest here because the days of Peak Oil appear to be behind us. I don't suggest this lightly. As far-fetched as it may seem, as we look back at the last 60 years with OPEC present, Saudi Arabia themselves are trying to diversify their economy with Vision 2030. At some point, they may see value in free-markets and just being the lowest-cost producer. What better way to cast a cult of personality and brand for the future, than ridding the cloak of cartel economics of yesteryear. Notwithstanding the secular trends in renewable energy, which are getting cheaper and more efficient (both molecularly and regarding scale) in each passing year. Discussions within the White House also indicate a future where the United States and Saudi Arabia cooperate internationally in keeping Oil markets in check. They already have a relationship regarding foreign policy on Iran and defense spending. There is no reason they could not negotiate a sustainable plan that keeps oil prices at a stable level of around $50 for the foreseeable future, that keeps US Energy static and maximum employment, and Saudi Arabia's national budgets are met for their Vision 2030 economy.

Conclusion

At the start of the year, most investors and oil traders were expecting an acceleration in world economic growth and oil consumption after sluggish growth in 2018-19 on the demand side from both China and India. The trade deal between the United States and China, three rounds of U.S. interest rate cuts in late 2019, and a shift to more monetary and fiscal stimulus around the world were all expected to lead to a cyclical upturn in economic growth.

Most governments have seen the economic damage from extreme lock-downs and will soon likely conclude COVID-19 transmission is under control and the health systems in place suffice to treat further cases. Governments will realise that a delay in opening their economies could have greater political, economic, and social costs than quarantines.

Media reporting and commentary will also likely change. With surging unemployment, stock market crashes and health scares, it appears fear has peaked. Soon sentiment will switch to coping and the importance of getting life back to normal. And numbers will start to show positive changes from rock-bottom levels.

On Thursday, April 9th, 2020, OPEC+ met. Just as most countries underestimated the spread of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia and Russia misjudged the magnitude of the decline in oil consumption and demand worldwide. It took 4 days, but they struck a deal.

It allowed both sides to show some strength and claim a small victory - though the "war" was really a war on the United States - Saudi Arabia will claim to their people that pumping more oil forced Russia back to the negotiating table, and Russia will proclaim the coronavirus required unilateral cuts and responsibility from all members.

But it may not be at the magnitude President Trump suggests of 10M bpd on this meet. If they do reduce by this headline amount, it won't be instant. Saudi Arabia and Russia still want to ensure US production falls back further, and so, real output levels may drag on a bit further.

Saudi Arabia and Russia wanted the United States to join in cuts. But US antitrust law prohibits US producers from curbing production to push up prices - it would only be legal if state regulators or the federal government set lower production levels. This is possible, but not in the near term. The workaround is for OPEC+ to cut marginally now (less than what is ultimately necessary for supply/demand balance), inflict more pain on US producers so they reduce production themselves, and perhaps at a future date cut further. President Trump would be ok with this, employment stays relatively flat in the sector, and gasoline prices low, paving a way for a 2020 presidential victory.

Oil prices are likely to move sideways for the rest of 2020, until supply and demand return to balance, and/or additional cuts are made at subsequent OPEC+ meetings.

On this occasion, we may see a victory shared by all three participants, but the Mexican stand-off continues until a future alliance is officially formed and old uneconomic oil producers around the world are killed and left for dead. It's evolution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.