A Basket Of 5 Smallcap Gold Stocks With Average 4.4x 2020 P/E And 1.93x EV/EBITDA

Listed share price Market Cap net cash EBITDA EV/EBITDA EPS PE Production Operations local U$ m YE2019e 2020e U$ 2020e 2020e 2020e 2020e Oz location Hummingbird UK 26 115 -31 72 2.03 5.1 5.10 125,000 Mali RNC Minerals Canada 0.36 156 2 51 3.02 0.095 3.79 93,000 Australia Anglo Asia Mining UK 1.12 160 21.1 62 2.24 0.18 6.22 77,000 Azerbaijan Shanta Gold UK 0.975 96 -14.3 62 1.78 0.2 4.88 84,000 Tanzania Medusa Mining Australia 0.55 60 24.7 60 0.59 0.26 2.12 95,000 Philippines Average 1.93 4.42

Each stock is almost exclusively a one site production location, often in a difficult environment and hence it makes sense to own them more as a basket to attempt to mitigate some of this specific risk. Secondly, each has a varying production track record, reserve life, AISC, local tax regime and clear risk issues that must be managed day to day by management. Therefore it must be recognised by shareholders that each individual stock is cheap because of a combination of various reasons surrounding the company’s history, background and asset base.

In relation to Covid-19, the first 4 names in the table above are all still fully producing at the time of writing whilst Medusa has just recently moved to a 1 week care and maintenance phase whilst applying for special exemption. It's unclear if this will be successful, details on their website.

Below is a brief comment on each stock looking at a few of the relevant investment points and possible important future issues worth considering.

Hummingbird (OTCPK:HUMRF)

We think gold operations here are running extremely well currently and expect a strong 1Q result in the coming days (last year on 16th April), most likely the company’s strongest quarter yet, likely a positive catalyst. The balance sheet has historically been burdened by high levels of debt but this will turn to net cash around mid year 2020 for the first time helping reduce investor risk significantly. After this, cash generation for shareholders ramps fast. Management recently reset 2020 guidance, and put in place various targets, a 5 year plan, and incentive structure around these including bonuses. Alongside this there have also been recent new share purchases by management during the 1Q, a relatively rare event in recent times and we view this action as a positive signal for Q1 and 2020 as a whole. Annualising Q4 2019 production (it is somewhat seasonal so not necessarily a good extrapolation) of 33,892oz gives 135,568oz production for 2020 which is well ahead of 125,000oz 2020 guidance, giving some comfort it could be exceeded. For 2020 the exploration budget has been significantly expanded and there is a clear focus on wanting to extend the existing mine life which we think will be successful as the year progresses. This is our favorite of the 5 shares discussed here and hence we would make it the largest holding in a weighted basket. We think a doubling of the share price over a year is a realistic goal.

RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF)

Relatively new management made a transformational acquisition mid year 2019 for a good price and it’s worth reading some background on the website etc. We also rate the CEO (and other senior management he has brought in) highly who has a good track record for shareholders from his time at Klondex Mines. Guidance for 2020 excludes any coarse gold discoveries from Beta Hunt Mine and as can be seen in the last couple of quarters and before there is usually adds a decent production enhancement from these on going finds each quarter. Q4 2019 production was 26,874oz and annualizing this implies 107,496oz for 2020, well ahead of guidance of 90-95,000oz (ex coarse gold). At full year results commentary around the production for the year so far was robust and management are building a good track record of under promise and over delivery so far through 2019. Last year Q1 results were reported on May 15th. There is also a significant on going exploration program (biggest budget in 10 years) and a lot of acreage to explore, we would expect positive newsflow as time progresses. The balance sheet was around net cash at year end 2019 and expected 2020 cashflow is strong. We would also expect these shares to double over next 12 to 18 months, especially as the management track record gains traction and the investment case becomes more widely known. A possible Australian listing this year ought to be a positive.

Anglo Asia Mining (OTCPK:AGXKF) (LON:AAZ)

Current management have turned around an incredibly leveraged balance sheet over the last 4 years to a significant net cash position (15% of market cap) and a solid cash pay out strategy meaning the current dividend yield is around 6% and looks sustainable. Gold production guidance for 2020 is almost flat on 2019 at 75-80,000oz as operations are somewhat maxed out and grade is gradually diminishing. Hence most of earnings growth is in relation to increases in average gold prices through 2020. The key to serious equity upside is the very attractive ongoing exploration program where management give very extensive and detailed quarterly reports. At some point one prospect success will be transformational for the equity holders but its hard to predict the timing of this. Any new mine should take about a year to bring into production and assuming higher grade ore all else being equal this should lead to strong production growth. Maybe late 2020 or into 2021 for such a discovery to be announced. In the meantime investors have a low valuation, decent dividend yield and exposure to a rising gold price to enjoy.

Shanta Gold (SAAGF) (LON:SHG)

Shanta’s main location of assets is Tanzania and in 2017 there was a huge disagreement between Acacia (large UK listed gold producer) and the government causing the whole gold sector associated with Tanzania to suffer, this was eventually resolved in late 2019 as Barrick bought out the whole asset. Shanta has a very local operation at 99% of the workforce and continued full operations during this period with no obvious ill affects. However one key issue is that they are still awaiting government payment of an outstanding VAT bill of circa $21.9m, they have received some past payments in an issue that has been rumbling on for several years and affecting many companies in Tanzania. Shanta have minimized the VAT exposure as much as they can and controlled costs and operations admirably in recent quarters. We may get an update on this issue at Q1 results due 16th April. 2019 saw significant balance sheet deleveraging (Q4 2019 net debt only U$14.3m) which will continue through 2020. For 2020 we should see some further costs savings as they connect to the electricity grid for the first time. In February 2020 Shanta announced the acquisition of some Kenya assets for U$7m cash and U$7.5m in new shares issued (to Barrick gold the seller who now own 6.4%), they bought a 1.2m oz project with 12.6g/t and U$55m spent historically on the project. Once consolidated Shanta will have some extra costs and capex through late 2020 and beyond to absorb as they seek to bring this high quality project to production in the coming years. This should become their second major producing asset alongside their main New Luika mine. They also have a smaller asset looking to come into production called Singida that may get financed externally this year. Again its likely a relatively flat production profile through 2020 but has several possible positive catalysts over the coming 12 months or so.

Medusa Mining (OTCPK:MDSMF)

Medusa’s mine is a significant underground operation that over the years has suffered from a lack of shaft/lifting capacity. Also high maintenance capex needs to keep operations ongoing, hence there's been no dividends since 2012. It’s also very people centric and has a history of occasional accidents, sometimes fatal. It also has an oversized/under utilised topside processing plant (at only 60% utilisation) where the best result would be to double the input by bringing on a suitable nearby mining operation but unfortunately no suitable asset has so far been found/exists. This goes some way to explain what appears a very low valuation. To try and address the lifting capacity issue for future years management have recently announced the start of work on a new decline (circular truck corkscrew ramp to access mine depth with trucks, to 730m) which is likely to cost $48m+ (plus $11m for trucks and other stuff) spread over a 3+ years to build, starting late Q2 2020. The last big capex was shaft E15 that went well over time and cost budget (different management team) and the market is obviously worried about something similar happening again this time. This explains why the company is keeping all cash generated within the business currently to try and get through the large capex needs over the next couple of years. Clearly a higher near term gold price increases cash generation and hence the margin of safety for delivery on the high current capex needs. Unusually there are no brokers following the business and therefore no consensus estimates for 2020 and beyond. This also illustrates the relatively poor background of Medusa. Due to risk issues I’d make this my smallest holding in any basket but its incredibly low valuation also takes much of this into account already.

Conclusion

There are obvious reasons why multi-site, multi-jurisdiction gold mining companies trade on the stock market at significant valuation premiums to single site operators such as the five I have highlighted here. By taking a basket approach to these assets investors can ‘recreate’ such a holding but at a significantly lower entry multiple. In a buoyant gold price environment, such as we are in now and most likely for beyond 2020 at least, any of these individual share prices could double assuming mine plan execution over 18 months. Equally there is a good chance of increased take over interest in several of these stocks. In the very short term we think that Q1 results from both Hummingbird and RNC Minerals will be strong and possible small analyst upgrades. Also lower energy prices should help to keep costs under control through 2020.

For reference I wrote an earlier report on Hummingbird back in 2019 that can be read here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: also long RNC Minerals, Anglo Asia mining, Shanta Gold and Medusa mining