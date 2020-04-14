Effect Of The U.S.-China Trade War And Coronavirus On Global Supply Chains: Interview With Neale O'Connor

This is the transcript of the podcast below on the effect of the US-China trade war and coronavirus on global supply chains. This is an interview with Professor Neale O’Connor.

SH: Today I'm here with Dr. Neale O'Connor to discuss the effects of the US China trade war and the coronavirus on global supply chains Professor O'Connor is a head of departments and a professor of accounting and finance at Monash University Malaysia. He's one of the foremost experts on technology and innovation in manufacturing and China.

SH: So what are some of the supply chain disruptions that you have seen as a result of the US China trade war and now the coronavirus?

NO: [Companies] are learning. Some of them [have] got it right, but a lot of them are still learning to go direct to the consumer in the West. The trade war has forced more of them to do this, whereas four years ago less of them had to go direct to the customer in other countries. I’ve been to another factory where they were making hoverboards…. I said are you worried about customers? They said not, we’re just targeting Europe the Middle East and they're just happy to send out the goods to non-USA customers and I wouldn’t say it was the perfect quality, it is more of a workshop. It was wasn’t the best quality hoverboards that they are making but the trade war didn’t affect a lot of these types of factories. The serious factories that had all of the systems in place were affected by the trade war to a greater extent but they will survive because they are larger and they can weather that storm.

SH: So based on what you’ve seen what are the factors that have played into supply chain disruption?

NO: The trade war first and foremost just changes the cost equation for exports and changed the cost equation for supply chains, especially those factories and those importers focused on USA. It didn't necessary change the cost equation for those that were focused on the Middle East, in Europe, and Africa and other parts of Asia. The US is not the only market in the world. And so there’s plenty of other countries that the Chinese factories are selling into. A lot of them would stop selling to the USA and then go to another country. The trade war just imposed costs on both sides. It didn't cost the factory more, but the coast was borne by the importer in the USA. And so, as a result, the importer, those that had more power, to force the cost back on the factories in China. And so if the importer was large enough, with enough volume, they could go back to the factory in China and say look, we need to bear this 10% increase in the tariff together. Otherwise, we can’t order with a from you in a sustainable way.

NO: The multinationals dealt with that with no problem because the supply chain is not just in China, their supply chain is all over the world. Take Apple and all these other large multinationals=-- the effect of the tariffs is dissipated. Apple's value added from China through Foxconn is only about 5% in total….There’s a whole supply chain all around the world that goes into that.

NO: In terms of the coronavirus, that effect in terms of the supply chain was differen.t It wasn’t directly the cost, it was more in terms of getting stuff from A to B, getting things produced in China. Starting in January, they were virtually on lockdown, they didn’t make anything. So even after Chinese New Year going into February, China’s saying OK, we need to get back to work, but not everyone could come back to the factory….Tthe coronavirus had an effect on the physical movement of labor in China and that had I ripple effect on then the distribution of final goods to countries around the world and not just USA. On a positive note, the trade war has brought to the attention of boards of directors around the world of companies that have global supply chain of the need to be aware of where is your supply chain? And where are the different costs in your supply chain….Often the trade war just created a massive uncertainty for companies out of the USA in terms of, do we continue to expand in China or in do we expand in a second or third country that we are already in. That is for the large companies. For other companies, the trade war has forced the board of directors to say, do we move from China to another country?....Now the coronavirus has come along--totally a Black Swan from a totally different angle. I think company Senior Management, they're in a better position to deal with it than they were four years ago before the trade war came, because they were forced to think about [the fact that] sourcing globally and selling globally is not just a piece of cake anymore.

NO: The coronavirus is one more thing that is added to the uncertainty equation. And it's one more thing that's added to the [trade war], it’s imposed a cost in a different way. It's actually delayed everything, and maybe we can bear the cost of a tariff, but we cannot bear the cost of delays and it's just increased this uncertainty.

