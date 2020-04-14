A Trade With Upside Unlikely To Lose Money

When the market has seen its worst quarterly returns, it has tended to produce positive returns over the next four quarters.

On the last day of 2018, I wrote a simple, but provocatively titled article entitled "A Trade With Upside That Won't Lose Money in 2019," It was a relatively basic idea. Over the life of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index, the index had never produced negative returns in consecutive years. In the table below, I depict the historical total returns of the index for the full dataset available. (Total returns include coupon and price changes.)

In the 6 negative years over the life of the index, the next year always has produced positive returns. That includes double-digit gains in 2019 that I had presaged in the article at the end of 2018. Following the last four down years for the index, the high-yield bond market has produced double-digit returns in each subsequent year.

In the first quarter of 2020, the high-yield corporate bond index returned -12.68%. As one can see from the chart above, the first quarter of 2020 was worse than any full year for index returns except 2008. The quarterly performance for high yield corporate bonds was the second worst on record, trailing only the 4th quarter of 2008 as the financial crisis hammered high-yield corporate bonds.

In this article, I wanted to see if the same logic on solid forward returns after rough patches held. After historically poor quarters, has the high-yield corporate bond market managed to post positive total returns over the subsequent four quarters? In the table below, I list the ten worst quarterly returns for the HY corporate bond market, and then show that the next four quarters have produced cumulatively positive returns.

Buying the dip in high-yield corporate bonds when the market is pricing in acute stress appears to work. The arithmetic mean return of these forward 4-quarter returns is a resounding 21.6%. While there is overlap in performance with the two negative quarters in 2008, the remainder of the forward periods do not overlap.

We are in uncertain times, but I believe that it is quite likely for high-yield corporate bonds to once again see gains over the next four quarters. On close of business on March 31st, the average bond in the index was priced at 85.7% of par with a 6.10% coupon. To produce a negative return over the next four quarters, a combination of credit spread widening and bond defaults would have to push the average price of the bond index to just under 80% of par. With the average spread closing the quarter at 899 basis points above Treasuries and a duration of around 4 years, the index would need to see spreads near 1135 basis points above Treasuries to push the index to a zero return over that period. Spreads north of 1000 have only occurred during the Financial Crisis, briefly during the tech bubble, and the current risk-off episode.

High-yield corporate bond spreads have widened meaningfully in early 2020. Spreads are already at historically wide levels, and would need to push meaningfully wider still to produce negative returns. When spreads have reached similar levels as those reached today, spreads tend to over-compensate investors for the likelihood of credit losses and offer multiple years of solid, positive total returns.

In the current episode, the Federal Reserve is stepping into the corporate bond space like never before, adding an additional buyer to support corporate credit markets. High-yield corporate bonds have started the second quarter of 2020 on a strong note, returning +4.7% as the Fed has expanded its monetary support of credit markets. With index yields still above 8%, there is additional room for the trade to run.

Buying broad-based high-yield corporate bond ETFs like the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), or the lower cost iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) could offer retail investors a way to monetize this trade. High-yield corporate bond closed-end funds could also offer potential value. For investors looking to buy assets that have cheapened in 2020, but still concerned about the higher volatility in stocks, high-yield corporate bonds may be a place to capture attractive spread premium.

