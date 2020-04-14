Largo Is Set To Gain From South Africa's Lockdown

With Brazil remaining the only significant player in this tightening market, the main beneficiary should be Largo Resources.

With China recovering, this will deplete stockpiles and fuel fears about a possible shortage, thus driving up prices.

Investment thesis

South Africa has been in a 21-day lockdown since midnight of March 26, which is set to remove around 10% of global vanadium supply from the market. Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF; OTCPK:GLNCY) produces around 9,000 tonnes per year of vanadium from its Rhovan operations, while Bushveld Minerals’ (OTC:BSHVF) output stands at around 3,000 tonnes per year. The lockdown was then extended until the end of April.

As the market tightens, prices of vanadium should increase as stockpiles are exhausted.

The lockdown leaves Brazil as the only significant player in this tightening market, which is set to benefit local producer Largo Resources (LGORF). Every $1/lb increase in the price of vanadium pentoxide adds around $26 million in annual sales for the company.

Largo’s operations

The company owns the Maracas Menchen mine in the state of Bahia and is among the only three large-scale primary vanadium producers in the world. The mine has one of the highest-grade vanadium resources in the world and is among the lowest-cost producers. The Campbell pit at Maracas Menchen has a proven and probable head grade of 1.15%, and the concentrate grade stands at 3.21%, making Largo one of the only two major miners in the world which are qualified to supply high-purity vanadium. Maracas Menchen currently has a mine life of nine years.

In 2019, average vanadium pentoxide prices stood at $9.36 per pound, which led Largo to post a loss of C$39.2 million ($30 million) for the year compared to a net profit of C$208 million ($159 million) in 2018.

The company has an off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of its production, and the two companies share the premiums received for high-purity vanadium. The agreement expires at the end of April 2020, which means that Largo is set to receive all premiums for high-purity vanadium in the future. High-purity vanadium flake and powder is perfect for vanadium redox batteries, master alloys, and chemical catalysts, and it yields a price premium over and above standard vanadium.

In 2020, Maracas Menchen is expected to produce 11,750-12,250 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide at total cash costs of $3.45-3.65 per pound. The second quarter of the year is expected to be weak as Largo plans to undertake cooler refractory maintenance in April. However, the company will use the downtime to perform feed rate improvements on the kiln and thus boost nameplate production capacity by 10% to 1,100 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide per month. The capex for this project is just $1.3 million.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company has no debts, and it had a cash position of C$166.1 million ($127.1 million) as of 31 December 2019. In July 2019, Largo repaid all of its remaining senior secured notes.

Impact from the lockdown in South Africa

Annual vanadium pentoxide production stands at around 120,000 tonnes, and I expect the lockdown in South Africa to remove around 1,500 tonnes as producers will need at least a week to ramp up output.

If the lockdown is extended by another few weeks and mines aren’t allowed to re-open, this could remove at least 3,000 tonnes of vanadium supply from the market this year.

Looking at demand, vanadium’s fortunes are tied to the construction sector as steel accounts for more than 90% of consumption.

China is by far the largest consumer, which is good news for producers as the country is ramping up infrastructure projects in a bid to soften the blow from the coronavirus on its economy. On March 21, officials with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told the press 11,000 schemes were restarted, including 98% of 533 transportation projects supervised by the NDRC. This year, China plans to invest a record $125 billion in rail alone. A total of 1.848 trillion yuan ($260.5 billion) of local government bonds have been front-loaded so far in 2020, including 1.29 trillion yuan ($182 billion) of special bonds. The latter are used by local governments to finance infrastructure development.

Looking at vanadium pentoxide prices, we can already see the effects from the lockdown in South Africa. According to Fastmarkets, the price of vanadium pentoxide rose by 2.7% to $5.20-6.25 per pound on April 3 from $5.05-6.10 per pound the previous week, as buyers were struggling to find cheap prompt units, and there were worries over future availability of material.

Vanadium is a small market, so any supply or demand shock will move the price significantly. I think this lockdown can result in an increase of pentoxide prices of at least $3 per pound, which would add around $78 million to Largo's annual sales and operating profit. It's difficult to estimate how long the effect from the lockdown will last, but if we assume it's six months, this will add some $39 million to the company's operating profit. If the market cap of Largo increases by the same $39 million, this represents an upside of over 13%.

At the moment, I see two major risks for the investment thesis. First, there are reports that the data about China's recovery is compromised, which would mean that demand is not strong. Second, some mines in South Africa could restart operations during the lockdown. For example, the Tshipi manganese mine has received a green light to partially reopen. If the same happens with any of the vanadium mines, this would significantly boost supply.

Conclusion

The lockdown of South Africa brings a significant supply shock to the vanadium market, and availability concerns are leading to higher prices.

With Brazil open for business, Largo Resources will benefit from this tightening in the market.

Demand for vanadium seems healthy as China is investing heavily into infrastructure to boost its economy, and I think many other countries are likely to follow this path. Still, take any news coming out of China with a grain of salt.

