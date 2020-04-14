ServiceNow's Growth Does Not Justify Its Price
In this article/video, I use SA Premium to research ServiceNow, a provider of cloud-based enterprise IT.
ServiceNow has solid growth. But its multiples are too rich.
As I demonstrate, ServiceNow's stock-based compensation is negatively impacting its net income growth.
In this video (7-min), I assess the investment thesis for ServiceNow (NOW) using Seeking Alpha Premium tools. In doing so, I discover strong revenue growth, but am underwhelmed by its income growth. I believe this is due in part to the negative impact of its stock-based compensation.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.