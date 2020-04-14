Remdesivir Success Will Trigger BioCryst Surge

BCRX will then likely experience even greater interest in its RNA replicase inhibitor, galidesivir. That is, remdesivir results will likely trigger a massive surge in BCRX stock price.

First results from phase 3 studies of remdesivir in China in mild-moderate and severe COVID-19 are imminent. Results from similar studies in the U.S. should follow within a month.

Even more impressive, however, is that BCRX will likely get a significant near-term boost from the success of GILD's remdesivir in the treatment of COVID-19.

BCRX's berotralstat (BCX7353) is an orally active bradykinin inhibitor currently under review in Japan, the U.S., and Europe for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Galidesivir, not berotralstat, will be the BCRX catalyst

Oral berotralstat is soon likely to gain approval in three regions - Japan, the U.S., and Europe - for the treatment of HAE. In Japan, a new drug application for berotralstat is currently being reviewed by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, and BioCryst (BCRX) expects approval in H2 2020. In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of December 3, 2020. BCRX's Chief Medical Officer, William P. Sheridan, says of the FDA approval process that it is expected to run smoothly and "we expect that it will go in a typical way." In Europe, a decision about the berotralstat marketing authorization application is anticipated from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use within about 12 months.

But, it's not the possibility of three berotralstat approvals in HAE in a short space of time that's interesting for BCRX. Indeed, HAE is a rare disease estimated to affect only about 0.002% of the population.

Of far greater urgency, given the enormous problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is the need for antiviral agents with activity against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. And, this is where the RNA replication inhibitors, Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir, and BCRX's galidesivir, come in. Additional remdesivir results are soon expected, whereupon a major increase in BCRX stock price can be expected.

GILD's remdesivir will trigger BCRX resurgence

GILD has an impressively strong, existing antiviral portfolio, which includes other products, besides remdesivir, with potential for investigation and efficacy against SARS-CoV-2: for example, tenofovir and sofosbuvir. However, let's take a look at remdesivir, for which results from phase 3 studies in China in more than 750 patients are imminent. Results from U.S. phase 3 studies in approximately 4,000 patients are then expected in May, at the end of which GILD plans to have produced 140,000 treatment courses of remdesivir. Most recently (Apr 10), GILD reported data from the first 53 patients treated with remdesivir in compassionate-use programs: results were described as "hopeful", given that 68% of patients had clinical improvement during 18 days of remdesivir treatment. "Hopeful", however, is the correct description for these findings, which were for a very small group of patients followed-up for a short period.

While there's understandably much expectation about the phase 3 remdesivir read-outs, I'm more interested in BCRX's galidesivir. This RNA replicase inhibitor received much airtime during BCRX's March 5 earnings conference call. On the call, Jon P. Stonehouse (BCRX CEO) emphasized that the company, in cohesion with its government partners, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), is working hard to get galidesivir tested against SARS-CoV-2, to establish clinical trials, and to evaluate strategies for enhancing galidesivir production.

If, as expected, results are favorable for remdesivir, then obviously we can expect a significant flow-on and potential trigger for other biotechs currently testing against coronavirus, and especially for other biotechs such as BCRX that have an RNA replicase inhibitor. The upside for BCRX could be huge. Already, since Apr 10 announcement of the preliminary remdesivir results, BCRX shares have increased by approximately 15% after Easter, and we can expect further increases over the next few weeks. This is particularly pertinent now that BCRX has started its first small study of galidesivir in Brazilian patients with moderate to severe COVID-19.

There are many potential anti-COVID-19 treatments

We also shouldn't overlook the numerous other compounds in planned or ongoing clinical trials (of which there are almost 400) against COVID-19. Possibly the most interesting among this massive list are R&D agents such as lumicitabine and JNJ-678 (JNJ), and repurposed products such as favipiravir (OTCPK:FUJIY), sarilumab (REGN), tocilizumab (OTCQX:RHHBY), ruxolitinib (INCY; NVS), and baricitinib (LLY).

All this rapid research is driven by global governments' urgent needs to acquire effective antiviral stockpiles. Bearing in mind, of course, that resistance development to new antivirals will likely become problematic, and future combination-therapy schedules will probably be most useful to prevent and treat coronavirus infections. Like a raging fire, it will be challenging to stamp out COVID-19, and hot spots will likely recur and re-emerge around the globe.

Other points to consider

By way of thesis limitations, potentially important scenarios to consider are:

Markedly worse-than-predicted prolongation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and further stock market crashes. Panic may ensue, for example, if future COVID-19 outbreaks occur in regions with well-established healthcare systems previously thought to have contained SARS-CoV-2. I'm not a virologist or epidemiologist, but I believe that potential for mutation of SARS-CoV-2 is minimal. Of possibly greater concern is that many patients who recover from COVID-19 may go on to serve, unknowingly, as asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus.

Manufacture and supply problems for the RNA replicase inhibitors remdesivir and galidesivir. This seems a far more likely scenario than the first bullet point. However, GILD has established a target of producing half a million treatment courses of remdesivir by the end of October 2020, and one million courses by the end of December 2020. Whether BCRX will be able to meet demand for galidesivir, and supply the total available market [TAM], remains to be seen. However, it should be remembered that, for more than 5 years, galidesivir development has been federally funded, via BARDA and NIAID, to the tune of $82 million. In BCRX's March 5 earnings call, Jon P. Stonehouse was asked about the possibility of additional government funding for galidesivir and replied that: "The government has the ability to add money to the contract. That is much better than starting from scratch to start a new contract, and so we'll see. I mean there's still money in the existing $82 million worth, so no additional money has been added yet. But we'll see how that progresses."

Competitor compounds already marketed for other indications (e.g., baricitinib, tocilizumab) may prove more effective than emerging RNA replicase inhibitors in the treatment of COVID-19. Although this scenario may well eventuate, as already mentioned, there is an urgent need for a wide-ranging antiviral (not antibacterial, as touted by Trump) stockpile. This is especially relevant given that SARS-CoV-2 may rapidly develop resistance to antiviral agents and, as in the treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDS, dual, triple, or quadruple combination-therapy approaches to COVID-19 may be required.

Generally negative investor sentiment about BCRX. Of course, this is a distinct possibility, given that BCRX ended 2019 with $138 million but expects full year net operating cash use to be $125 to $150 million. This is expected to take the company through 2020, funding berotralstat prelaunch and commercial activities, and a proof-of-concept study for BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. In some ways, BCRX appears to be "betting everything" on berotralstat success, with projected peak sales in excess of $500 million globally. Meanwhile, galidesivir (bolstered by increased interest flowing on from GILD's remdesivir) may spring a pleasant surprise. BCRX's TAM for galidesivir will likely not be limited solely to the treatment of COVID-19, but it may eventually also include COVID-19 prophylaxis (i.e., disease prevention in susceptible individuals, such as healthcare professionals and nursing-home workers, potentially exposed to SARS-CoV-2). Currently, and in some cases understandably, the mere mention that a company is conducting a study in patients with COVID-19 is generating major stock movements, irrespective of the study design and quality, number of patients, test-compound validity, etc. Such movements are all the more relevant when scientific rationale and evidence (as in the case of RNA replicase inhibitors), rather than hype and hysteria, provide the foundation.

BCRX will get a boost from remdesivir's results

Overall, vaccine development is fraught with difficulties, and not necessarily a 'given' in about 12 months as many perceive. If HIV/AIDS is any indication, greater optimism can be focused on non-vaccine treatments such as GILD's remdesivir, BCRX's galidesivir, and numerous others. Impending, and potentially positive, results for remdesivir will likely trigger renewed interest in galidesivir and a massive surge in BCRX stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.