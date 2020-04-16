Essex Property Trust: California Apartments Will Keep Going Up

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) isn't selling like there's blood in the streets. And it shouldn't - in this article, I make the argument that California apartment real estate should remain resilient over the long term. I do not see material impact from the coronavirus on California apartment rents for structural reasons that aren't so easy to fix (bad for renters, great for investors). ESS has a long runway for steady and consistent rent increases. At around 18 times FFO, ESS appears to be a classic "growth at a reasonable price" investment. I rate shares a buy.

California Residential Real Estate

ESS is the only publicly traded apartment REIT focused on the West Coast. 83% of NOI comes from California, which I believe to be a good thing:

(2020 Presentation)

Compared to peers, ESS has outperformed in terms of SS NOI growth, FFO growth, and dividend growth:

(2020 Presentation)

I believe that this has a lot to do with the favorable backdrop of California apartment real estate. It's hard to explain why real estate prices continue rising in California, but perhaps one reason is a shortage of supply, as can be evidenced by the lower amount of permits in California as compared to the rest of the nation:

(2020 Presentation)

The net result is that, according to ESS, California homes are about three times as expensive as homes elsewhere, which has pushed the cost to own to be 74% more expensive than the cost to rent:

(2020 Presentation)

Here are some numbers to hammer home the reason why California rents are likely to keep rising. In 2019, the average selling price of a single family home was around $928,000 in the Bag Area. Meanwhile, average apartment rent stood at around $2,500 per month. In other words, a back of the envelope estimate suggests that one would be paying about 30 times annual apartment rent in order to switch to owning a house. That's a 3.3% cap rate, assuming no property expenses. From a financial perspective, it is very costly to switch from renting to buying in the Bay Area of California. Clearly, the adage "it's always good to buy instead of rent" doesn't always ring true.

Perhaps, this begs the question: will real estate prices fall in order to normalize for the disconnect with apartment rents? As a value investor who exclusively uses fundamental analysis, I am astounded by California real estate prices. At the same time, however, I recognize that there appear to be intangible structural issues at large which would prevent a reversion to the mean. For whatever reason, there appears to be a warm fuzzy feeling with owning real property. When I personally buy a stock, I feel like I am buying real ownership of earnings. Not everyone feels that way as some may think that stocks are just random numbers that move and down. It, however, appears to be far more intuitive to understand that ownership in real estate represents real value. I have a personal joke that whereas nine out of ten people will consider stocks to be gambling, eleven out of ten people approve of investment in real estate.

Perhaps, I'm wrong, though, and California real estate prices may eventually drop to more reasonable valuations. I should note that, using the numbers I referenced above, home values could drop 30% to $600,000 and would still represent a steep 5% cap rate (assuming zero property expenses) to switch from apartment renting to property ownership. I find it far more likely that real estate prices don't crash, for reasons that I, as a value investor, will never approve of. But even if they did, they'd still need to fall by a ridiculous sum before even coming close to making it a financially wise decision to switch from renting to owning.

Against this attractive backdrop supporting both California real estate and, therefore, apartment rent, ESS has been able to raise its dividend for 26 straight years:

(2020 Presentation)

In 2019, ESS grew SS NOI by 3.9% and also grew FFO 6.4% to $13.38 per share. ESS initially guided (and has since withdrawn guidance) for 2020 to see SS NOI growth of 3% and FFO to grow to $13.94 per share, 4.2% higher than 2019. Even if ESS is unable to materially raise rents or SS NOI in 2020, my view of California apartment rents suggests that ESS should be able to increase rents at a 3-4% clip for as far as the eyes can see.

Balance Sheet

ESS has a conservatively managed balance sheet with debt to EBITDA at 5.5 times and BBB+ credit rating or equivalent from the credit agencies:

(2020 Presentation)

ESS has minimal debt maturities in 2020, with the only debt maturity being secured debt.

(2020 Presentation)

ESS has $1.4 billion in liquidity through their credit facilities, which will help pay off that secured debt maturity if necessary. I don't anticipate any issue with debt covenants because apartment rent should prove far more resilient than rent in other REIT sectors. Apartment REIT peer Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) recently disclosed that they have received 93% of April rent. I expect ESS to see similar results.

Valuation And Price Target

ESS trades at around 18 times 2019 FFO and a 3.3% dividend yield. I can see ESS growing cash flows by 5% annually on a long-term basis on the backs of 3-4% top-line growth. This could support a dividend yield of 2.5%, which would suggest a share price of $330. Shares have around 40% upside to that 12-month target.

Risks

What about rent control? California has passed AB 1482 which caps renewal rents at 5%. As a result, I am not concerned with the current rent controls laws in place. The bigger risk, in my view, is if future rent control laws further limit annual rent increases. At the same time, such measures may prove difficult in light of prevailing real estate prices in California.

While ESS may be relatively secure from a cash flow perspective in the event of a reasonable recovery from COVID-19, if we are unable to open the economy in a reasonable amount of time, then an economic recession may impact its tenants' ability to pay rents. In such an event, ESS may need to reduce rents and accept lower cash flows in the near term.

Much of my upside case relies on multiple expansion. If apartment REITs lose favor with Wall Street, then multiple expansion may never occur, or ESS may even see multiple contraction. Given the persistent low yield environment, such a result seems highly unlikely, but anything is possible.

Conclusion

ESS appears to be benefiting from its concentrated exposure along the West Coast and, specifically, California. Due to high home real estate values, I am very optimistic on the long-term growth runway for apartment rents. ESS has a strong balance sheet with no maturity concerns. I rate shares a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, EQR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.