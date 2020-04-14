Sappi: Not Cheap Enough Given Balance Sheet And Cash Flow Risks

Remains to be seen the impact of COVID-19 on textile demand due to lockdowns - This is a substantial risk to Sappi.

I argued in this report the Achilles heel of Sappi to be the balance sheet management. With a net debt to EBITDA target of 2X, for a cyclical producer of packaging materials, management risked having to raise capital from shareholders at value-destructive share price levels should any market downturn materialize. Fast forward one year, and the corona-virus induced downturn is here. Sappi’s share price on the primary Johannesburg Stock Exchange listing is down 70% in ZAR, and substantially more in USD.

Sappi is a share with high forecast risk. The global textiles market substitutes between inputs for textiles, some years favouring dissolving wood pulp (Viscose fibres), and other years using more cotton or synthetic based materials. This drives supply and demand for dissolving wood pulp, a key division for Sappi which contributed 54% to Group EBIT on a trailing 12-month basis. Benchmark prices for dissolving wood pulp fell from ~$950 per ton at the beginning of CY 2019 to ~$675 a ton currently, representing a drop of 29%. This is likely an unsustainable level of pricing for the long term, given that most of the industry is above this level on the cost curve, however there are significant headwinds in the short term to navigate, in the form of capacity additions coming online, and demand headwinds in the form of the global downturn driven by the coronavirus.

Additionally, Sappi’s end users of dissolving wood pulp, consumers of textiles, will likely slow clothing spend materially, not only due to less disposable income, but also due to clothing stores in most countries in lockdown being deemed “not essential”. Ultimately this demand may simply be deferred, but the question then becomes, how is Sappi positioned to navigate this downturn, from a balance sheet perspective?

Source: Q1 2020 Results presentation

Margins have been decimated in the dissolving wood pulp division, falling to 16.9% on a trailing 12-month basis. This was always the biggest concern for me; the high margins of previous years seemed susceptible to a decline, while management managed the balance sheet as if those margins would continue indefinitely.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

On a quarterly basis, margins fell to 4.1% in Q1, compared with 29.3% for the same quarter last year. Q1 is to December 2019, so bear in mind this was before the corona virus crisis occurred. Q2 and Q3 could prove even worse.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

The falloff in margins explains the massive $293m swing in free cash flow from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020. Q1 free cash outflow was -$122m, a substantial number when viewed in the context of Group equity of $2.1bn. Sappi’s historical free cash flow profile can be described as volatile, having generated $1bn of positive free cash over the past 10 years, with free cash outflows in several of those years. This free cash flow volatility implies the balance sheet should be managed conservatively. It isn’t.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Net debt to EBITDA has increased from the 2X level last year, to 3X and is likely to worsen further given 1. Continued high capex guidance, and 2. A deteriorating outlook, given continued weakness in the dissolving wood pulp market. Indeed, management has guided that Q2 will show the same trends witnessed in Q1, and abandoned earnings guidance due to market uncertainty. Debt covenants have had to be waived for the foreseeable future, which is also a clue as to the direction of net debt / EBITDA.

Source: Q1 2020 results presentation

With the possibility of a loss for the full year, as well as negative free cash flows, Sappi can quickly find itself in balance sheet trouble, necessitating a capital raise (The dividend has already been cut). The share trades on a current PE of 4.5X, a meaningless metric for now if one looks forward, as one should in the markets. Strong balance sheets are a must in cyclical industries like these, and more so during these uncertain times. Under certain conditions, once there is visibility on a better balance sheet and cash flows, Sappi can present a good short-term trading opportunity. However, for now, it is not yet the time to own this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.