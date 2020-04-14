Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: AT&T

Despite all the economic uncertainty, AT&T has reiterated confidence in the dividend as little as a week ago - while certain parts of the company's fundamentals look weak, most don't.

While I've written about the company before, AT&T is currently, and was, as cheap as when I originally bought my stake.

There are some companies where despite all the economic uncertainty we're currently seeing, I'm not that worried about the company in question. One of these companies is AT&T (T). That isn't to say the company isn't without its risks or challenges. At the core, however, I'm about finding undervalued and qualitative businesses. While arguments can be made for the latter, at least in certain respects, there's very little argument to the former when one of the biggest telecommunications companies on earth is trading at below 9X earnings multiples.

As we're dealing with the coronavirus, I'm also about finding companies which either aren't as affected by the virus, or even are seeing upticks in their businesses because of this - AT&T fits the bill.

Let's look at the prospects here.

AT&T - How has the company been doing?

While AT&T certainly can't compare with some ultra-conservative A-rated stocks, the company continues to hold strong with an investment-grade BBB credit rating (though it would be extremely worrying if this was lowered) and plenty of both cash and cash equivalents and easy access to large amounts of relatively cheap debt.

The math when it comes to AT&T's dividend in relation to its financials is pretty simple.

Prior to coronavirus, AT&T reported somewhere along the line of $28B of FCF. The current dividend of $2.08/share consumes, at the current number of shares, about $15B worth of cash annually. On the face of it, that math makes a lot of sense. Somewhat north of 50% FCF payout ratio, with LTM P/O being at about 57% in terms of EPS and 52% in terms of FCF.

The question investors should be asking is how the coronavirus affects this math - and, in the longer perspective, how a potential recession could affect this math.

First off, immediate liquidity isn't an issue for AT&T. The company has, as of FY19, over $12B cash on hand, with another $15B immediately available upon demand through a revolver facility.

(Source: AT&T FY19/4Q19 presentation)

We can also remember that in terms of 2019 numbers, the company did exactly what they set out to do, in terms of asset monetization, FCF generation, growth, and other metrics.

As a result of this, I find some of the distrust the company is dealing with at this time to be unjustified, at least in terms of how 2019 worked out.

That being said and the positivity notwithstanding, there are risks in the company's portfolio which will suffer from the coronavirus and recession exposure. AT&T does, for instance, have advertising revenue, and they are involved in the production of studio films - both of these areas, much like with advertising as well as media companies like ViacomCBS (VIAC), will be experiencing pressure.

In many cases, they already are, sets are closed and productions are frozen. The company also, and more problematical, owns quite a bit of DirecTV which may be experiencing further decline due to customer transition to streaming.

However, from a bird's eye view, I see these risks in terms of the company's total operations as being overblown, at least insofar as the company's fundamental dividend safety goes.

The reason for this is similar to why I argued against that AT&T would suffer greatly due to unfavorable streaming numbers or streaming headwinds. Going forward, AT&T may indeed become a content and streaming giant.

AT&T today, while owning WarnerMedia and entertainment production as well as advertising, is still primarily a telecommunications company. Over 40% or over $70B of the company's FY19 operating revenues came not from DirecTV, advertising or films, which may suffer, nor even from legacy voice and data services (amounting only for $2B out of $45.12B of Entertainment revenues), but from Wireless cell phone services and equipment. Not only do I see this segment as being somewhat more insulated from these worries, but it's also likely to see growth as people are forced to live less secular existences for some time.

In short, while I do see some potential issues for AT&T meeting its 2020-2022 goals in terms of growth and FCF - as in, I seriously doubt they will, I don't consider the dividend to be in danger unless either the company changes its policy (or is forced to, to avoid a rating cut), or something materially changes in the company's conservative wireless segments.

Even accounting for a revenue drop from the aforementioned affected segments, we're still talking a 2019 baseline FCF of around $28B, which was expected to grow to $30B for FY20, giving the company ample legroom to service both its dividend as well as its debt.

We also have some clear communication from the company in how exactly the coronavirus is currently affecting some of the company's operations. The company's overall supply chain is intact and the company hasn't yet, as of early March 2020, seen any sort of effect here (Source: AT&T, Deutsche Bank Conference). The reason for why the supply chain is important here is what I mentioned earlier - AT&T is a telecommunications company - disruptions for tablets, phones, and watches could be a negative to the company's operations. The company also expressed, as late as a few weeks ago, that they're still seeing advertising dollars flowing in from politics - meaning that while advertising may take a coronavirus-related hit, the signals coming from AT&T insofar as this goes isn't as negative as that.

Given that the company's goal is to retire further common equity, it's also interesting how AT&T treats this coronavirus-induced drop, given that it could give the company the ability to retire equity very cheaply at today's prices - while at the same time remembering that the company may not want to jeopardize its cash position due to its dividend and potential 2020 FCF drop. Still, it's an interesting point, and one that may drive share price at this time.

(Source: WarnerMedia Day Presentation)

Looking forward, we also have the HBO Max launch coming up in about a month, which will go further into turning this telecommunications giant into more and more of a media company. HBO Max is coming out with over 10,000 hours of content, much of which has won Oscars, Emmy's and Golden Globes. The target demographics and overall appeal for this release is extremely broad-based.

(Source: WarnerMedia Day Presentation)

Much like with Comcast, the target appeal ranges across ages and genders, and we can't forget that while Game of Thrones certainly didn't end favorably, HBO is still one of the most well-known television institutions both domestically and internationally when it comes to quality content - and AT&T owns it. When I wrote about Comcast, I spoke to how very few shows represent majority viewership for some of the first-mover streaming services. This is illustrated well by the following.

(Source: WarnerMedia Day Presentation)

It's also a fact that while both Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) do have some excellent shows, some of the most popular content are shows and/or movies they do not own. This is part of the reason I prefer to own the time-tested names that own and produce the shows that we like, rather than the newcomers. That and profitability and dividends. Many of the top 100 titles found on these services, which account for more than 50% of the usage of these platforms, are not owned by the services.

This is a re-treading of a similar argument made in my Comcast (CMCSA) article, but the point stands, perhaps even more, with HBO. My point here is that I expect AT&T's streaming ambitions to turn out rather well in the longer term, and quickly add, rather than create problems, for the company.

In the end, it's far too soon to realistically say how disruptive the coronavirus will be for AT&T's operations or cash flows. The company refuses to comment at this point, more than on very specific issues.

What I do want to point out is that the fundamentals in AT&T, debt notwithstanding, are excellently prepared to handle such a crisis while still paying out the generous dividend and servicing its debt.

We're talking about a company were wireless services, equipment, TV network programming and high-speed internet account for more than half of AT&T's operating income.

These areas of operation are virtually guaranteed to not only remain unaffected, but seem likely to experience some growth due to the enforced quarantine we're experiencing. They represent some of the basic human needs that need fulfilling at this time, and investing in AT&T is investing in these.

More concrete information will come in about a week. That's when the company reports earnings, and we may expect better guidance then.

AT&T - What's the valuation?

Valuation has certainly become more favorable since my last article. At current levels, AT&T is yielding 6.8% and trading at an 8.6X earnings multiple. The share price has dropped around 20% since the last article and, as such, has actually done far better since many companies. My AT&T position is firmly in the green, and I've been slowly adding to it, step-by-step. When someone asks me what media companies to invest in, AT&T has been on the list for some time now.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

That being said, I do believe the road to recovery to a valuation even close to 13-15 times earnings will be long. I expect that between debt servicing, buybacks, and high dividend costs, the company will be strapped for extra cash for some time. These pressures will likely ensure that AT&T stays between 8 and 11X P/E for some time - and frankly, with the size of the current debt, I can't fault such a valuation from Mr. Market.

That being said, the long-term potential upside is nearly ridiculous at these levels.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While analyst accuracy isn't perfect, an 82% 2Y-success ratio with a 10% margin of error is enough to lend these forecasts at least some credence. Even if the company were to drop back down from here and trade at bottom-feeding valuations of $25-27/share, you'd still not be losing money in the long-term investing at this time, provided the dividend and earnings stay somewhat intact.

There certainly are reasons for punishing AT&T at this time - the company, like others, does have some significant flaws that need awareness before investing. The risks of the company debt and the streaming service entry are far from played out, and the coronavirus is likely to make the company unable to meet its 2020-2022 goals, at least insofar as debt downpayment and growth go.

However, I don't see that making the company worth 8-9 times earnings. The company's fundamentals are still intact, and it hasn't changed the fact that over half of the company's income flows from areas that are virtually unaffected by any national crisis barring a complete blackout. While i do see AT&T conservatively and wouldn't pay more than 11.5X earnings for the company, I would certainly pay 8 times. That gives AT&T a current FY20 target of ~$41/share and an upside of ~33%.

Thesis

I like telecommunications and media companies. I own telecommunications across the world, the lion's share found in Scandinavia and the US. I do intend to expand my NA portfolio stake through investments in companies like AT&T, Verizon (VZ), Comcast, ViacomCBS (VIAC) and even advertising agencies like Meredith (MDP) and Omnicom (OMC). In our ever-more digital world, service providers of these things, or parts of them, play an increasingly important role. My feeling is that certain investors see these companies much as one would have seen a landline provider 30 years ago, but things have certainly changed since then.

In a way, I would argue, these companies are almost as crucial for the operation of our modern, current society as providers of food/consumer staples, utilities, and water. While I do believe societies eventually could function without them once again, I also believe that such a scenario would invalidate not only those companies but our modern societies as a whole. They have become an integral part of our modern world.

AT&T, as one of them, does have risks. These risks are found in company debt, potential revenue/operating income drops as well as streaming headwinds. These things could affect the company's ability not only to pay its debt, but to pay its dividend.

However, given how much of the company is still closely tied to its wireless/internet segment and how much income comes from here, I see such a fundamental decline as unlikely simply due to corona.

That being said, I do want to point out that AT&T is considered to be one of the more risky propositions by some. In terms of my own rating, it suffers from a "Poor" management grade from Morningstar, and given the TimeWarner debt/scenario, there's little cause to disagree with this. The company's investment-grade credit is a BBB, but it's significantly lower than some peers, such as Comcast which has an A-. Even Verizon has a BBB+. I would agree that AT&T is a riskier investment both than Comcast and Verizon.

I find myself comparing Comcast and AT&T quite often when making my weekly buys as of late. Comcast has a better credit rating, better payout, better dividend growth, management, and a somewhat wider moat. AT&T offers a higher yield, a higher potential upside from what I would consider "fair value" both in terms of P/E and the inverse earnings yield. The companies are close to identical when factoring in growth through a PEG with a 3Y average earnings growth forecast. Comcast is the "safer" bet, yielding it a higher score and making it a Class-1 stock, while AT&T offers its own immediate rewards and intriguing content, making it a Class-2 stock.

My view is that both are worth investing - and I buy both. Nothing changes the fact that AT&T is the world's largest mobile telephone provider, and it's on sale at an 8.6X earnings ratio.

Thank you for reading.

Thesis

Due to significant undervaluation, AT&T is a "BUY" with a 33% potential upside from today's share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, CMCSA, MDP, VIAC, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.