Sprott: Leveraged Exposure To Gold With Limited Operational Risk

The weaker Canadian Dollar should also improve the margin as a significant portion of labor costs are in Canadian Dollars.

The stock has declined along with the rest of the market, but the demand for the company’s products is strong.

The Physical Trusts are attractive alternatives when the premium on gold and silver coins and bars are high.

Investment Thesis

Gold is making all-time highs in many currencies and multi-year highs in U.S. Dollar, this translates into higher earnings for Sprott (OTCPK:SPOXF). The company recently announced the Q1 2020 AUM update of $10.6B and the continuation of buy-backs which will likely support the stock price some.

The closure of many gold mines and the potential risk of further mine closure makes Sprott an attractive alternative with similar return characteristics as gold miners, but without the same level of operational risk.

Figure 1 - Source: Katusa Research

Assets Under Management

Sprott will be changing the reporting currency from Canadian Dollar to U.S. Dollar in 2020, I will consequently also be relying on U.S. Dollar in this article. I have used the exchange rate from XE, where historical conversions have been made at the close of the last date of the quarter.

Figure 2 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Press Release

Assets under management at the end of Q1 2020 was $10.6B, up $1.3B from Q4 2019. The primary reason for the increase was the Tocqueville Gold Strategies acquisition.

All Sprott's funds aren't publicly listed, so the complete breakdown of the AUM change will be available first when Q1 is reported. However, we can already now see some trends.

Data by YCharts

Figure 3 - Source: YCharts

The equity funds saw the biggest draw-down but has since recovered some. Much of that recovery happened over the last 2 weeks, after Q1 ended. The AUM today is likely well above the $10.6B that was announced recently.

Figure 4 - Source: Quarterly Reports

The exchange listed products segment has historically contributed about 60% of Base EBITDA. After the Tocqueville Gold Strategies acquisition, the contribution from the managed equity segment will likely go up, but the exchange listed products segment will still be the largest segment in terms of AUM and contribution to Base EBITDA.

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Sprott.com

Total AUM for the exchange listed products segment was $7.7B as of the 9th of April 2020, up $0.9B or 13.1% year to date. The 13.1% increase in AUM is significantly more than what the performance has been from the various funds.

The performance of the funds was collected from YCharts, the AUM data from the 2019 annual report and sprott.com. Some of the smaller funds saw outflows and the physical gold and silver trust was relatively flat. The big difference between the AUM change and performance were in the gold trust and the silver trust.

Figure 6 - Source: Quarterly Reports , YCharts & Sprott.com

That the general precious metals industry has seen an increasing demand is not surprising, but the physical trusts likely benefited further from the fact that the premium on physical gold elsewhere has been very high and the trusts are cost effective alternatives.

Other Comments

There are a number of other reasons why I like Sprott, especially in the current market environment.

The dividend yield of 4.4% given the latest stock price of C$2.71 is very attractive, especially since a lot of other companies might be forced to cut their dividends this year.

Gold mining companies might have a more attractive upside than Sprott, but also significantly more operational risk now. It is extremely difficult to estimate how long any potential mine closures might last and how widespread they might be. The more closures we see, the bigger the impact could be on the price of gold and that Sprott will benefit in that environment, is a fairly safe bet.

Sprott has a significant portion of the labor force in Canada and the Canadian Dollar has weakened some recently. Whether this will continue, remains to be seen, but it should improve the margins some for Sprott.

Data by YCharts

Figure 7 - Source: YCharts

How gold will perform in the short-term is more difficult to predict, but we are looking at truly remarkable interventions by central banks. I thought the Fed's balance sheet could end up above $5T by the end of this year before the current crisis hit.

Figure 8 - Source: FRED

We are already at $6.1T. By the end of this year we are likely looking at $10T or more given the current trajectory and communication. With that mind, an all-time high for gold in U.S. Dollar is not an aggressive estimate in my view, where Sprott will be a major beneficiary.

Conclusion

Any short-term predictions can become useless very quickly in the current market. However, long-term, I view Sprott as a very attractive investment at this level.

I expect assets under management and earnings will continue to grow as the industry is getting more attention. Q1 2020 will be the first indication of the improvements, but I expect further improvements throughout the year.

I have continued to increase my holdings in Sprott given the attractive returns characteristics, limited operational risk and current market environment. It is now my largest holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

