ProShares Short S&P 500: Executing On The Bearish Case

A calculated bet using SH might make sense to active traders looking for a bit of crisis alpha and willing to monitor the position closely.

Aside from its first few months of existence, the ProShares Short S&P 500 has been very effective at producing the inverse daily returns of the S&P 500.

Based on relative valuation, I believe the S&P 500 might be 20% overvalued, following the strong recovery of the past three weeks.

I am not one to short stocks often, let alone the whole equities market. Because I tend to have a longer-term investment horizon in mind, I prefer to swim with the current rather than against it.

However, I have recently published an article in which I defend that, based on relative valuation to February 2020 levels, the S&P 500 (SPY) could very well be overvalued by about 20% today. Not only that but, since the market has tanked at an all-time record pace and then sprung higher from the bottom over a very short period of less than two months, there is a possibility that asset prices may have over-adjusted on the way up.

Speculators who subscribe to the idea could be interested in a short-term bet against the market. For these purposes, the ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) seems like a good ETF to look into.

Quick review of the bear case

Before getting into the specifics of the ETF, it may help to revisit my valuation-based bear case. In a nutshell, the S&P 500's consensus EPS projections for the next 24 months appear to be stale. Projected earnings growth through the end of next year, currently at about 4% per year, is even higher than the historical average 3% increase registered since 2006 (adjusted for the one-off benefit of the 2017 corporate tax cut), which does not make much sense to me at all.

In my view, a much more reasonable scenario is one in which corporate earnings suffer a drop in 2020 that is deeper than the one observed in 2008. Should this be the case, a strong EPS rebound in 2021 would be probable, but likely not enough to fully offset this year's wipe-out, as the global economy might not recover overnight from unprecedented levels of unemployment and business shutdowns.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using Refinitiv's and own estimates

When I discount to present value all future corporate earnings at a rate of roughly 9.25%, which in turn would have justified the S&P 500's early February levels of over 3,300 points, I conclude that the stock index is overvalued today by roughly 20%. Even if I assume the current, very likely outdated earnings estimates in my calculations, I believe that the upside opportunity to holding the S&P 500 today would be too small compared to the downside risk. See chart above.

A look at ProShares' ETF

The ProShares Short S&P 500 is a very straightforward fund that seeks to provide the inverse daily return of the S&P 500. Simply put: if the stock index is down 2%, SH should be up 2%, and vice versa. The ETF achieves the desired goal by taking a short position on S&P 500 derivatives, including well-known E-mini futures contracts and swap agreements with large banks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

The fund started in June 2006. Not unlike other esoteric ETFs, SH was less efficient at achieving its stated goal in the first few months of trading. I suspect that the low volumes (e.g. an average of 15,000 daily shares traded in the first 10 days of the fund's existence vs. today's average of 20 million) played a role in making SH a hit-or-miss instrument for achieving the inverse S&P 500 returns.

Looking past the initial performance, SH has been effective at delivering the expected results over the past decade-plus. The chart below illustrates the daily returns of the S&P 500 since June 2007 plotted against the daily returns of ProShares' fund - notice the r-squared of nearly 0.99.

Source: DM Martins Research, using raw data from Yahoo Finance

The chart and table below further reinforce the idea that SH has been a good instrument for producing the inverse daily return of the broad market. The blue line is a simple $1,000 investment in SPY starting in June 2007. The orange line is a $1,000 short bet on SH that assumes frequent resizing and no borrowing costs for simplicity. The difference in performance between the two hypothetical portfolios has been about 88 bps per year, which merely represents the difference in management fees between SPY and SH (plus or minus immaterial tracking error).

It is important to notice that SH seeks to track the daily movements of the S&P 500, not its long-term performance (e.g. one-year return or more). Therefore, traders and speculators looking to place a multi-day or multi-week bearish bet need to pay close attention to price action. If left unattended for too long while stock prices rise over time, as one would expect them to, money placed in SH will tend to head towards zero as it continues to compound daily losses.

Source: DM Martins Research, using raw data from Yahoo Finance

Last few words

Once again, I am not one to short the stock market - something that I view as an uphill battle that, given enough time, will eventually be lost to the force of gravity. I also like to maintain my investment discipline, and refrain from making short-term bets based on convictions as much as possible.

At the same time, I believe that a sustainable rebound in stocks towards fresh highs in the near term is less likely than a retest of recent lows. Should I be right about it, a calculated bet using the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF might make sense to those looking for a bit of crisis alpha and who are willing to monitor the short stock position very closely.

