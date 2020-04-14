Henderson Land: Rental Income Growth And Farmland Monetization Are Catalysts

Henderson Land has 44.9 million sq ft of agricultural land reserves in the New Territories as end-2019, and the faster-than-expected monetization of these farmland assets will be a re-rating catalyst.

Henderson Land has a robust pipeline of new investment properties in Hong Kong and China that are expected to be completed and contribute rental income in the next 1-3 years.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Bullish" rating to Hong Kong-listed property company Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCPK:HLDCY) (OTCPK:HLDVF) [12:HK].

Henderson Land trades at 0.49 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical 10-year mean P/B multiple of 0.65 times. The stock is also valued by the market at 10.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus the stock's historical five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 13.6 times and 15.2 times respectively. Henderson Land also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 5.6%.

Henderson Land's valuations are undemanding, and rental income growth and farmland monetization are the key re-rating catalysts for the stock. Henderson Land has a robust pipeline of new investment properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China that are expected to be completed and contribute rental income in the next one to three years. Henderson Land also has 44.9 million sq ft of agricultural land reserves in the New Territories as end-2019, and the faster-than-expected monetization of these farmland assets will be a re-rating catalyst.

Readers are advised to trade in Henderson Land shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 12:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $26 million and market capitalization is above $20 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1976 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1981, Henderson Land is one of the leading property developers and investors in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

The company is differentiated from its Hong Kong-listed property peers in two ways. Firstly, Henderson Land sources a significant proportion of its new land bank from urban redevelopment projects, as opposed to just participating in public land auctions. Secondly, Henderson Land has the largest agricultural land or farmland assets in New Territories (Hong Kong) among Hong Kong-listed property developers.

Notably, Henderson Land is still primarily Hong Kong-focused, with its home market accounting for 87% of its FY2019 revenue and 75% of its total assets as of end-FY2019.

Henderson Land derived approximately 32% and 38% of its FY2019 operating profit from the property development and property leasing businesses respectively. Apart from its core property businesses, Henderson Land's other subsidiaries and associates, as per the chart below, contribute the remaining earnings of the company.

Henderson Land's Group Structure

Source: Henderson Land's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

I will be focusing primarily on Henderson Land's property leasing and property development businesses for the purpose of this article, as they account for the majority of the company's earnings.

Rental Income Growth

Companies that generate a higher proportion of their earnings from recurring income sources tend to trade at higher valuation multiples as compared to their peers. Specifically for the property sector, REITs and property landlords are favored over property developers for the same reason. While the property development business boasts higher profit margins compared with the property leasing business, the property development business' earnings are cyclical, volatile and lumpy. In contrast, the property leasing business' rental income from investment properties such as shopping malls and office buildings is comparatively more stable and recurring in nature.

Henderson Land has a robust pipeline of new investment properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China that are expected to be completed and contribute rental income for the company in the next one to three years. The company is targeting to expand the size of its Hong Kong investment property portfolio from 9.4 million sq ft as at end-FY2019 to 9.9 million sq ft by FY2023, while it aims to grow the size of its Mainland China investment property portfolio from 6.4 million sq ft to 11.3 million sq ft in the next three years.

The company generated 38% of its operating profit from the property leasing businesses in FY2019, and Henderson Land's valuations should undergo a positive re-rating over time as earnings contribution from the property leasing business grows.

Henderson Land derived 30% of its FY2019 Hong Kong gross rental income from its attributable 40.77% interest in The International Finance Center or IFC, a landmark integrated commercial development in the Central Business District of the city. The remaining 70% of Henderson Land's FY2019 Hong Kong gross rental income is derived from other wholly- or partially-owned shopping malls, office buildings and approximately 8,000 car parking bays. In Mainland China, Henderson Land's flagship project is the World Financial Center in Beijing, and its other completed investment properties as of the end of last year are listed as per the chart below.

Henderson Land's Completed Investment Properties In Mainland China As Of End-FY2019

Source: Henderson Land's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Henderson Land's Mainland China investment properties saw net rental income grow by a respectable +6% YoY in RMB terms for FY2019, while net rental income for the company's Hong Kong investment properties increased marginally by +0.3% YoY last year despite social unrest and protests in the city.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on Henderson Land's pipeline of new investment properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Based on the company's rent per sq ft estimates as per the charts below, I expect the property leasing business to contribute 50%-60% of Henderson Land's operating profit in three years' time following the construction completion of investment properties in the pipeline.

Henderson Land's Pipeline Of Investment Properties In Hong Kong

Source: Henderson Land's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Henderson Land's Pipeline Of Investment Properties In Mainland China

Source: Henderson Land's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Monetization Of Farmland Assets

For Henderson Land's property development business, the monetization of the company's farmland assets is in the spotlight. Henderson Land has approximately 44.9 million sq ft of agricultural land reserves in the New Territories as of December 31, 2019, which the company claims is "the largest holding among all property developers in Hong Kong" as per its FY2019 results announcement.

The shortage of land supply in Hong Kong has been a long-standing issue in the city, and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or the HKSAR government has set up a task force to address the issue in 2019. In February 2020, it was announced that the HKSAR government "has decided to fully endorse the eight land supply options proposed by the task force", and the eight land supply options included "tapping into private agricultural land reserve in the New Territories."

It is noteworthy that Henderson Land received HK$1.75 billion as compensation for the resumption (referring to the Lands Resumption Ordinance where the government buys private farmland assets for public housing) of 1.26 million sq ft of agricultural land in Fanling North and Kwu Tung North New Development Areas (in New Territories).

Apart from selling agricultural land to the HKSAR government via the Lands Resumption Ordinance, there are also opportunities for Henderson Land to monetize its farmland assets via the Land Sharing Pilot Scheme.

The Land Sharing Pilot Scheme refers to a "public-private partnership in which owners of plots not yet identified by the government can offer at least 70 per cent of their land for the government to build public housing or starter homes" as per a October 17, 2019 article published by media publication The Straits Times. Agricultural land in Hong Kong can't be used to build homes, unless they are approved for usage conversion. The Land Sharing Pilot Scheme makes it easier for property developers such as Henderson Land to accelerate the process of usage conversion for their agricultural land.

Valuation, Dividends And Financial Position

Henderson Land trades at 0.49 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$66.28 as of December 31, 2019 and its share price of HK$32.25 as of April 9, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical 10-year mean P/B multiple was 0.65 times. Henderson Land's historical trough P/B multiple was 0.40 times P/B registered in 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis.

Henderson Land is also valued by the market at 9.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 10.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. In contrast, Henderson Land's historical five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 13.6 times and 15.2 times respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Henderson Land has traded as low as 3.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

Henderson Land offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 5.5% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 5.6%. The company proposed a final dividend of HK$1.30 per share for 2H2019, which takes full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$1.80, same as what was paid out in FY2018. Henderson Land has historically paid out share dividends based on the ratio of one bonus share for every 10 shares every year between FY2013 and FY2018, but the company decided to suspend bonus share dividends for FY2019 to preserve capital in uncertain times like these.

Henderson Land's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing was a manageable 25.5% as at the end of FY2019. The company's interest coverage ratio was a healthy seven times in FY2019, and refinancing risks have been reduced in the past year with Henderson Land increasing its weighted average debt maturity from 3.02 years in FY2018 to 3.35 years in FY2019.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Henderson Land include a slower-than-expected pace of rental income growth, a longer-than-expected time taken to monetize the company's farmland assets, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

