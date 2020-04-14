Bondholders Sour On L Brands

Source: Barron's

The coronavirus has practically led to a shutdown of the U.S. economy. Millions of Americans are staying home and avoiding large crowds. Several retailers like L Brands (NYSE:LB) have temporarily closed stores to help stop the spread of the virus. The company had over 2,900 stores in its February quarter, of which 1,143 were related to Victoria's Secret. Macy's (NYSE:M) divulged it lost the majority of its revenue due to store closures. If Victoria's Secret experiences a sharp decline in revenue, then it could potentially put its sale to Sycamore Partners in jeopardy.

Earlier this month, I intimated the deal may not get done. The knock-on effects likely hurt the value of the brand so much that it could potentially trigger a material adverse effect, allowing Sycamore to back out of the deal. Apparently, equity holder did not listen. LB is up over 30% since my previous article.

Bondholders Appear To Agree That L Brands Could Get Stuck With Victoria's Secret

In my opinion, bondholders tend to be a lot savvier than equity investors. If L Brands cannot sell Victoria's Secret then it may have to rely heavily on Bath & Body Works ("BBW") to service its $5.5 billion debt load. BBW generated $2.2 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter, up 11% Y/Y. Revenue for Victoria's Secret fell by double digits. Debt-to-last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA was 3.0x, highly indebted for a retailer. BBW represented over 70% of total EBITDA.

Revenue and operating income from Victoria's Secret have been in decline. In my opinion, the sale of a majority stake to Sycamore was a coup for the company. If the sale is not consummated, then it could hurt the company's future financial performance and sentiment for the stock. Apparently, bondholders agree. The company's corporate debt trades below par. The majority of its bonds trade above par until the knock-on effects of the coronavirus began to materialize.

The following chart illustrates the company's 5.625% coupon bonds due October 15, 2023. On April 17, 2019, the bonds traded at $103.52 with a yield of 4.09%. The bonds traded above par for much of the last 12 months.

They peaked at $109.75 on February 19, 2020, around the time the Victoria's Secret sale was confirmed. The price fell below par in mid-March when L Brands temporarily closed its stores. While the shares bounced 30% since early April, the bonds have consistently traded at a discount to par. They currently yield 10.65% - a 600 basis points increase versus the year earlier period. This likely implies bondholders also believe L Brands could get stuck with Victoria's Secret.

$2.5 Billion In Leases Could Be Untenable

The company has been closing Victoria's Secret locations in order to help stem some of the hemorrhaging. I assumed the burden of the lease payments would make a sale of the brand untenable. However, Sycamore bought a majority stake anyway. L Brands will offload $2.5 billion in lease liabilities onto Victoria's Secret post-deal; this represented about 71% of the company's $3.5 billion lease liabilities in February 2020. Those liabilities could be considered debt. The following chart compares the lease liabilities versus EBITDA for Victoria's Secret.

Normalized operating income for Victoria's Secret was about 28% of total operating income. I used this percentage to estimate full-year EBITDA for Victoria's Secret.

L Brands had $899 million in lease costs. Victoria's Secret will take $2.5 billion of the company's $3.5 billion (71%) in operating lease liabilities.

I assumed about 71% of total lease costs were related to Victoria's Secret, or about $636 million. This would imply that prior to lease costs, Victoria's Secret EBITDA would have been about $1.2 billion.

The $2.5 billion in lease liabilities would represent 2.2x $1.2 billion in EBITDA ex-lease costs.

The temporary store closings will likely cause the revenue and EBITDA at Victoria's Secret to fall sharply.

EBITDA may fall, yet the lease liability still needs to be paid. It begs the question, "How much does EBITDA have to fall off before Sycamore decides to walk?" If EBITDA at Victoria's Secret fell by 50% - a real possibility - then, the lease liability would be over 4x EBITDA ex-lease costs. It could worsen. Victoria's Secret was already experiencing a slide in revenue and EBITDA before the deal. After the coronavirus subsides, there is no guarantee consumer spending or retail sales will return to previous levels. This could make the lease liability untenable.

Conclusion

Bondholders soured on L Brands after the company temporarily closed its stores. L Brands could be stuck with Victoria's Secret due to a diminution in the business or the burden of $2.5 billion in lease liabilities. Either way, LB is a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LB, M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.