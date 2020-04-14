Rocky Brands: At Least 34% Upside

We normally spend most of our time looking for undervalued securities in the global stock market. We often find that smaller companies offer better opportunities due to little analysts’ coverage. In this article, we will take a look at Rocky Brands (RCKY), a micro-cap company, which we think will deliver long-term investors decent returns.

The Retail business brings the most growth

Rocky Brands is the leader in designing, manufacturing and selling premium quality footwear and apparel under several well-known brand names including Rocky, Durango and Lehigh. It has three main business segments: Wholesale, Retail and Military. In the Wholesale segment, Rocky Brands distributes its products through more than 10,000 locations in many countries. The Retail segment handles direct sales to consumers through Rocky outlet stores and e-commerce websites. In the Military segment, the company has contracts to sell Rocky footwear to the U.S. military.

The Wholesale segment is the biggest business, generating two-thirds of the company’s total revenue and gross profit. However, the Retail segment delivered the highest top line growth. In 2019, while the wholesale segment’s revenue growth was only 3.7%, the Retail segment’s total sales jumped by as much as 21.8%.

The high growth was attributable to growing sales in Amazon’s (AMZN) e-commerce platform. The game-changer for the company on the Amazon platform is its recently-awarded Seller Fulfilled Prime status, allowing Rocky Brands to ship directly to domestic Prime customers from their own warehouses. The company is also able to make its entire catalogue Prime-eligible, so that it can attract shoppers who only shop Prime-eligible products on Amazon.

Having a Seller Fulfilled Prime status is not easy. The company must offer premium shipping options, have a history of shipping more than 99% of orders on time and cancellation rates of less than 0.5%. Currently, the program is not accepting new registration at the moment. New sellers have to join the waitlist and get notified when enrollment opens up again. Seller Fulfilled Prime status is the best to sell high-value items, seasonal demand and slow-moving products. As Rocky Brands’ footwear and apparel products are quite seasonal, the Seller Fulfillment Prime status can drive the company’s sales much higher in the next several years.

When we check out the product ratings on Amazon, most of the company’s products receive a lot of ratings, staying in the range of 4 stars to 5 stars.

The one-star and two-stars rating accounted for around 10% average. What we would like to see in the near future is the improvement in overall Amazon ratings and a significant increase in the number of ratings.

Debt-free balance sheet and consistent positive cash flow generation

What we like about Rocky Brands is its strong debt-free balance sheet. At the end of 2019, it had $15.5 million in cash and no debt at all. Due to potential challenges which might be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company just tapped into its credit facility to borrow $20 million. It is a smart move for Rocky Brands to combat the potential upcoming challenges in an overall much weaker demand environment. This debt level is quite small compared to its cash flow generating ability. Rocky Brands has been consistently generating positive free cash flow over time. In 2019, the free cash flow was nearly $10.4 million, and the EBITDA came in at $27.1 million. With a $20 million debt, a financial debt/EBITDA ratio is quite conservative, at only 0.74x. We think the company is able to have a leverage of up to 2x debt/EBITDA, with the total borrowing of $54 million.

In the past five years, Rocky Brands has kept returning cash to shareholders via dividend payments and share repurchases. The dividend per share has increased continuously from $0.43 to $0.54 from 2015 to 2019, while the total number of shares outstanding has been reduced from 7.56 million to 7.36 million.

The current payout ratio is quite conservative at only 23%. In 2020, Rocky Brands’ EPS is expected to be around $2.30. With the same 23% payout ratio, dividend per share could reach $0.529 within this year. At the current trading price of $20.62 per share, the estimated forward dividend yield is nearly 2.57%.

It should be worth at least $27 per share

The current market price values Rocky Brands at only 8.9x earnings multiple. We believe the company should have at least 12x multiple due to the company’s strong operating performance and recent growth, especially in the retail segment with Amazon's e-commerce platform. With an estimated 2020 EPS of $2.30, a 12x earnings multiple values Rocky Brands at $27.6 per share, a nearly 34% upside from the current trading price.

