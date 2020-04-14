Mimecast: Growth And Cash Flow At A Cheap Price

Mimecast is also hugely cash flow positive, and expects to deliver more than 2x FCF growth in the upcoming fiscal year.

Mimecast has been able to generate steady growth in the mid-20% range. New products and modules are expanding the company's overall TAM to >$23 billion.

Mimecast (MIME), in my view, has almost always been a high-quality company that investors overlooked. The cybersecurity software sector is one with plenty of names, and the faster-growing recent IPOs like Zscaler (ZS) often capture the majority of the attention. Amid the rise in work-from-home trends across the world, however, Mimecast is not a stock to be missed - especially now that shares are significantly cheaper than where they started the year. Mimecast is down over 25% since the start of the year, and more than 40% from all-time highs notched in February before the coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

Mimecast has all the hallmarks of what I find attractive in a software investment: stable growth in a recurring revenue base, a healthy cash flow profile, and an undemanding valuation. Since I last wrote on the company toward the tail end of last year, Mimecast has continued to deliver excellent results as well as introduced guidance for FY21 (Mimecast has a March year-end, so FY21 is the fiscal year ending eleven months from now) that calls for a continuation of steady growth rates, the possibility of public sector wins, and huge cash flow expansion.

Stay long here and use the dip as a buying opportunity.

Growth opportunities are still vast

Let's start with one obvious reason why Mimecast shares are a strong thematic pick right now: with much of the service sector moving to remote work-from-home arrangements, the usage of email has drastically increased. At the same time, with huge security flaws being exposed in popular tools like Zoom (ZM), businesses have had to re-think how they address security in a fully remote working world.

This creates the perfect intersection of themes for Mimecast, which is virtually the only major cybersecurity company that focuses exclusively on email. Lest you think that niche market is too small, however, note that Mimecast has recently restated its IPO at $23.8 billion, more than double its TAM estimation at its IPO in 2015:

Figure 1. Mimecast TAM growth Source: Mimecast March 2020 investor deck

Mimecast's TAM explosion has come from the introduction of new products. The chart below showcases five new products that Mimecast has added in recent years. These additional modules have also found success within Mimecast's customer base, with the company reporting that 41% of its customers subscribe to 4+ different Mimecast products, while a relatively much smaller 13% of its customers use only one product. This "cross-sell" has allowed Mimecast to maintain a gross revenue retention rate in the ~110% range, offering a vital source of revenue growth for the company:

Figure 2. Mimecast product additions and revenue retention trends Source: Mimecast March 2020 investor deck

We note as well that based on Mimecast's FY21 guidance of ~$510 million in revenue, the company is only 2% penetrated into its overall TAM - suggesting plenty of headroom for expansion in the years ahead. We note as well that Mimecast expects to be FedRAMP-ready by FY21, giving it the opportunity to sell to federal government agencies in the near future - a market vertical that has proven to be the source of many huge deals for other software companies.

We note as well that Mimecast has been on a strong growth trend of late. In its most recent earnings quarter, Mimecast grew revenues at 26% y/y to $110.2 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $108.1 million (+23% y/y) by a solid three-point margin. We note as well that this revenue comes at a high ~74% GAAP gross margin, meaning almost every dollar of incremental revenue flows to the bottom line.

Figure 3. Mimecast 3Q20 revenue Source: Mimecast 3Q20 earnings release

Strong cash flows; calling for >2x FCF growth in FY21

Of course, Mimecast's growth potential and technology leadership in a niche security market are only one piece of the bullish thesis for this stock. An equally important driver - especially in a nervous stock market that has prioritized tech companies' profit - is Mimecast's huge propensity to drive free cash flow.

For FY20, which has only one quarter remaining, Mimecast is guiding to $37 million in free cash flow at a roughly ~9% cash flow margin (in the three quarters year-to-date, the company has already generated $25.1 million of that free cash flow). For the upcoming fiscal year, however, Mimecast is expecting to grow free cash flow by more than 2x to $84 million, representing a 16% FCF margin:

Figure 4. Mimecast guidance Source: Mimecast March 2020 investor deck

Mimecast executives manage the growth/profitability balance of the business via the popular "Rule of 40" concept. Though Mimecast's forecast for 16% FCF margins alongside 18-20% constant currency revenue growth for FY21 means it will fall slightly short of the psychological threshold score of 40, Mimecast's long-term plan calls for growth to sustain in the ~20% range while boosting FCF margins to 23-25%.

Figure 5. Mimecast long-term operating model Source: Mimecast March 2020 investor deck

When we consider the fact that Mimecast has been consistently improving operating margins (pro forma operating margins in FY20 YTD are at 10.3%, a 240bps improvement from 7.9% in the same period last year), we find this to be a wholly achievable target.

Modest valuation seals the deal

For all the fundamental strengths that Mimecast boasts, its current valuation is still quite meek. At present share prices near $33, Mimecast trades at a market cap of $2.06 billion. After netting off the $188.9 million of cash and $94.6 million of debt on Mimecast's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $1.97 billion.

Versus Mimecast's FY21 expectations of $510 million in revenue (+19% y/y) and $84 million in free cash flow, this means that Mimecast is trading at multiples of:

3.9x EV/FY21 revenue

23.5x EV/FY21 FCF

We have to be cognizant of how quickly Mimecast's free cash flow can scale. If, for example, we assume a continuation of 19% y/y revenue growth in FY22 and 20% FCF margins, we get an FY22 free cash flow estimate of $121.4 million (+40% y/y) and a current FCF multiple of 16.2x EV/FY22 FCF.

On the revenue multiple side, we note that Mimecast trades several turns below where most other SaaS companies at a 20-30% y/y growth rate are currently trading:

Data by YCharts

The bottom line: in my view, it's a good time to pick up shares of Mimecast cheaply and wait on the eventual rebound. Keep a close eye on price movements and use any near-term dips to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.