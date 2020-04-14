Look To Buy Further Dips On Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been in the news lately because of their efforts to create a fast and efficient testing unit for Covid-19. The company releases earnings this week, and this article is a guide to the upcoming numbers with a recommendation to buy any dips on the stock.

Earnings will focus on Covid-19 vs guidance

Abbott Laboratories focuses on four business segments: medical devices, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and nutrition. The biggest driver of revenues is medical devices with almost 40% of the company's annual sales, which were $31.9 billion in 2019. The remaining business segments provide between 14% and 25% of revenue, and this provides a good balance in the business if one particular area was subject to a slowdown.

(Source: Abbott Laboratories)

In the company's fourth quarter earnings, the medical devices unit was the fastest growing with almost 10% growth from the year previous.

Full year guidance from management in 2020 was for organic sales growth of 7-8 percent. This guidance was obviously delivered before the onset of the Covid-19 virus, and the company should see at least a short-term bounce from their efforts in this area. One risk to the company is the postponement of non-urgent surgical procedures.

(Source: Abbott Laboratories)

As shown above, in the annual sales for medical devices, the company focuses on heart procedures, so these are urgent and will not be postponed, meaning less of an impact on sales. Investors are awaiting these earnings hoping for guidance that the Covid-19 testing can outweigh a drop in demand for other products. They will also be looking for any new business and research opportunities related to the coronavirus.

Analysts are expecting Abbott to report revenues of $7.6 billion in the first quarter, a rise of 0.4% from the first quarter of 2019.

The outlook for the new testing kits

Abbott stock was boosted after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization (EUA) to the company's Covid-19 testing kit. The Abbott ID NOW test is a lightweight unit that can be used outside of a traditional hospital and can give a test result in as little as 5 minutes.

(Source: Abbott Laboratories)

The company commented on the device production saying,

"We're ramping up production to deliver 50,000 ID NOW COVID-19 tests per day, beginning next week, to the U.S. healthcare system."

Alongside this, the company has a RealTime SARS-CoV-2 test, which they say, "combined with ID NOW… expects to produce about 5 million tests in April."

The Abbott test takes less time than rival units from Cepheid and Mesa, whilst they are also able to scale production larger and faster.

It was reported, however, that more than 90% of the 1 million Abbott coronavirus tests delivered to laboratories have not yet been used because labs don't have the required resources to operate Abbott's systems. White House response coordinator Deborah Birx said,

"They're not running, we've only run 88,000 tests in three weeks off of those machines, with a million test kits."

This doesn't affect the bottom line for Abbott Laboratories, but it may slow delivery or production, and if Covid-19 is a one-season virus, then the sales bump could be temporary in nature.

Stock goes ex-dividend this week

Abbott Laboratories releases their earnings on Friday this week, but the stock goes ex-dividend this week on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories is an investment contender due to its stable dividend, with the company raising its payout for a 48th consecutive year.

ABT stock has rallied strongly from the general market sell-off, with a move from the lows near $61 to its close on Friday of $86.04. This was a great buying opportunity on the stock, but the current price is still at the lower end of analyst expectations, with an average target of $96.70.

(Source: Abbott)

The company has seen revenue growth of 56% over the last four years, and the price/earnings on Abbott is now around 42x, whilst price/sales is 4.76, so it is not too extreme if the stock was to see an earnings bounce from the testing kits and then settle back to their previous growth trajectory when the virus passes.

Abbott is another business that will be shielded from the worst of the economic fallout from the virus and would be a good defensive buy for a target of $100. A potential strategy would be to take an initial position in the company and then to buy any further market dips, but if investors are expecting another leg down in stocks, then this is an option for your watchlists.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.