MiX Telematics: Secure 20%+ Upside With This Growing SaaS Business

MiX Telematics (MiX) has a long history of profitability, accretive share buybacks, and return of capital to shareholders with a long run way of growth, and yet can be purchased at a price that materially undervalues the business.

Company Overview:

MiX is a founder led business that offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service to customers across the globe. The company solutions include MiX Fleet Manager Premium; MiX Fleet Manager Essential; MiX Asset Manager and Value Added Services. It serves Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Utilities, Security, Construction, Transport and Distribution, Emergency Services, Government, Rental and Leasing, Mining, Oil and Gas and Public Transport industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Africa and also has a presence in the Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Europe, Brazil and Central Services Organization (CSO).

MiX helps customers address their needs, there are four broad categories: efficiency, safety, compliance and security. The point is that as a business, having additional information about how and where and when your vehicles are operating can help save money on fuel, insurance, labor, maintenance and also lead to more efficient use of assets, increasing your revenue-generating potential. To give one example, MiX Now, MiX’s new small-business product, will cost customers about $30 to $35 per month, and they estimate it will yield savings to the customer of over $150 per month, or a 5x ROI.

Source: Company presentation

It’s a recurring-revenue business with a strong customer value proposition that’s going through an inflection point because of a strategic shift, and I believe that management will adeptly deploy the substantial cash flow that the business will generate over the coming years. (Transition to SaaS; Similar to Adobe)

Financial performance:

One of the most attractive elements about telematics as a business in general is that it’s a high-margin, recurring-revenue, SaaS business. This is why transactions for companies in this space typically take place at high ― 4x to 5x ― revenue multiples. In the case of MiX, for their large fleet business, they’re typically signing three- to four-year contracts with customers, so they have contractual, multiyear recurring revenue. They also have an asset-tracking business that’s more short term in nature, but on the whole, when you average it out, their business does have sticky multiyear contracted revenue.

As shown below, the company has done a phenomenal job of balancing growth and profitability over the past decade, with zero unprofitable years. And yet, valuation doesn’t reflect this.

Source: Bloomberg; Bloomberg Consensus Forecasts

MiX derives the majority of their revenues (88%) from recurring subscription revenues charged to customers for collecting, processing and delivering information. Subscription customers subscribe to the service monthly on a per-vehicle-installed basis. The remaining revenue (12%) consists of hardware sales, vehicle recovery services, and driver training and consulting.

The company has an incredibly diverse customer base of 6,300 fleet operations and targets sales towards customers with large fleet (50+). The large fleet customers account for nearly 90% of fleet subscriptions as of 2019 with a customer retention rate of 92% which speaks to the stickiness of the products and value proposition delivered to customers.

Moving forward, the company will target 100% of subscription (bundled) sales, which will increase margins as the company scale.

Source: Company presentation

Effects of the bundling are that cash flow will be lower in year 1 due to high investment in customer capex but with positive ROI. (The company will miss out on one-off in-vehicle hardware sales in year-1 but will earn higher recurring revenues over time). In terms of earnings, the positive impacts of bundling are obscured on the profit and loss statements. When you look at EBIT, it’s important to note that MiX depreciates their hardware in customer vehicles over that initial three- or four-year contract term, whereas they’ve tended to retain customers for much longer than that term, and they don’t have to provide new hardware at the end of the first term. This suggests that as they reach this first renewal period, the EBIT margins should increase meaningfully as you lose a lot of the depreciation charge. The important thing to remember is that this bundling is going to lead to a much higher net present value of the business in the medium to the long term because the company will report much higher operating and free cash flow.

This also creates value for customers as customers don’t need to pay for the hardware up front and the savings from the telematics efficiency can be used to pay-for the subscription fee thereafter. So it’s favorable from a cash perspective.

Competitive Advantages:

MiX’s global presence and wide product offering allows them to service customers such as BP, Chevron, Nestle, PepsiCo, and LafargeHolcim. Different regulations and language mean that telematics software can’t be ported from geography to geography easily.

Its large enterprise customer base with a long track record of success will support its growth and these customer base tend to be stickier and less price sensitive than retail customers.

MiX has a very customer-focused R&D and sales process. To quote the CEO: “We also like customers that really understand and value this information that we provide them. So it’s integrated into the business process wherever possible. We understand their business deeply and we become integrated. What does this do for us? These customers become more sticky. It gives us the ability, either initially or over time, to get higher ARPUs.”

MiX is focused on driving those customer outcomes, which tends to be a predictor of being a successful business.

Long-run way for Growth

The growth runway remains incredibly long with a huge Total Addressable Market and overall under-penetration for telematics services industry wide. Estimates vary depending on the firm, but most of the companies in or around the space believe that it’s only about 20% to 30% penetrated, meaning only 20% to 30% of the commercial vehicle fleet globally that could benefit from telematics actually has telematics installed. This means there’s a nice long runway for strong growth as the technology continues to be adopted.

Covid-19 impact

Given the recurring-revenue, multiyear contractual nature of most of MiX’s business, a slower economy just means slower growth. It doesn’t mean major revenue declines. Its cost is cheap ($35-$80 per month) compare to overall fleet management cost (fuel, insurance, labor, depreciation) which is about thousands of dollars.

In addition, MiX’s diversified sector and geographic exposure will provide some protection from any downturn in one region or sector.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, at ~ $9 per share ― the recent trading price ― you’re getting a subscription business with a net cash balance sheet and great unit economics for merely 1.5x revenue, 8x EBIT. If we assume that MiX’s EBIT multiple to recover to just 10x, then that would provide a 20% upside potential for investors.

Conclusion

MiX is a defensive, high-margin, multiyear contracted recurring-revenue SaaS business that trades at 1.5x revenues and about 8x EBIT, with an owner operator who’s likely to deploy cash flow and existing net cash on the balance sheet towards accretive share repurchases. MiX is large enough to be a leader in the industry, but it’s still small enough that it can be a manageable acquisition target for anyone looking to bulk up their presence in the space with a high-quality asset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.