Iron Mountain: Positioned To Beat The Broader Market

Between its 9.0% yield, 2-3% AFFO growth, and 1.8% annual valuation multiple expansion, Iron Mountain is positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement while offering a high yield.

In addition, Iron Mountain is trading at a 16% discount to fair value based on data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the DDM.

Although Iron Mountain's results for FY 2019 were mixed with nice revenue growth and a slight contraction in AFFO, 2020 is positioned to be a strong year.

Since I last covered Iron Mountain in January, shares have declined 15% as a result of the overall market downturn, with the S&P 500 falling 16% during that time.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

While a significant portion of my portfolio is built around classic dividend growth stocks and SWANs, I do allocate a portion of my portfolio to higher yielding stocks with lower dividend growth potential to create a balanced portfolio that offers an attractive blend of yield and growth.

Focusing on REITs and filtering for stocks that offer a yield of greater than 8% and 3 year earnings and dividend growth rates greater than 2%, I was able to narrow down the amount of REITs from 155 to just 6.

Today, I'll be revisiting Iron Mountain's (IRM) dividend safety and growth potential since I last covered the stock in January, its operating fundamentals and risks associated with the stock, as well as the valuation aspect of an investment in Iron Mountain at the current price.

A Reasonably Safe Dividend Means Iron Mountain Isn't A Yield Trap

It is always prudent to examine the safety of a stock's dividend, especially when a stock's yield is quadruple that of the S&P 500's as is the case with Iron Mountain, which is why I will be using Iron Mountain's AFFO in the previous fiscal year and the company's most recent guidance for the current fiscal year to determine the safety of the dividend.

In FY 2019, Iron Mountain generated $856.3 million in AFFO against the $704.5 million in dividends paid out during that time (according to page 79 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K), for an AFFO payout ratio of 82.3%.

Moving to the current fiscal year, the low end of Iron Mountain's forecast of $930.0-$960.0 million in AFFO against $711.8 million in dividends paid (assuming a static share count and $0.6185/quarterly dividend on the 2 dividends remaining in the FY) works out to a 76.5% AFFO payout ratio.

Although Iron Mountain still has a ways to go to reach its long-term mid-60% to low-70% AFFO payout ratio target range that is typical of its data center REIT peers, the company continues to trend in the right direction, which is why I believe the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Having discussed the safety of Iron Mountain's dividend, I'll transition into the long-term dividend growth potential.

As I alluded to above and as Iron Mountain's CEO William Meaney indicated in the company's Q3 2019 earnings call, Iron Mountain is targeting an AFFO payout ratio in the mid-60s to low-70s.

It's for this reason that I believe that Iron Mountain's dividend growth will significantly lag the stock's AFFO growth over the next 2-3 years as the company continues to work toward that target payout range to reach an optimal balance between rewarding shareholders with dividend increases and retaining enough capital to invest in projects to fuel AFFO growth, primarily in its data center business.

Given that Iron Mountain has delivered average annual AFFO growth of 4% over the last 4 years and is showing encouraging progress in growing its data center business, I believe that Iron Mountain is positioned for a long-term 2-3% AFFO growth rate and dividend growth rate.

The Data Center Segment Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Image Source: Iron Mountain Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Iron Mountain reported decent operating results for FY 2019.

Starting with revenue, Iron Mountain's total revenue grew 0.9% from $4.226 billion in FY 2018 to $4.263 billion in FY 2019.

Adjusting for unfavorable currency translation, Iron Mountain's revenues were up 3% YOY on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 0.9% from $1.425 billion in FY 2018 to $1.438 billion in FY 2019, although when neutralizing unfavorable currency translation, Iron Mountain's adjusted EBITDA was up 2.7% YOY.

AFFO declined 0.7% from $863 million in FY 2018 to $856 million in FY 2019.

Delving deeper into the results for FY 2019, the Records & Information or RIM segment produced organic revenue growth of 0.8% YOY while adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.4% YOY and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 20 basis points.

Offsetting this minimal decline in the RIM segment's adjusted EBITDA decline, the Data Center segment generated a staggering 22.0% growth in adjusted EBITDA, which led Iron Mountain to the aforementioned 0.9% adjusted EBITDA growth YOY.

The minimal expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin in the RIM segment was once again offset by the massive 380 basis point expansion in the Data Center segment's margins to 47.3% for FY 2019. Image Source: Iron Mountain Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Although Iron Mountain's Data Center segment comprised only 6% of the company's total revenues in FY 2019 (per data from pages 55-57 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K), the company is strategically focused on expanding its presence in its highest margin and fastest growing segment, which positions the company well to offset the relatively stable, but low to no growth RIM segment.

Iron Mountain notably signed 17 MW of new and expansion leases during FY 2019, which is material considering that the company's total potential capacity at the end of FY 2019 was 357 MW.

Iron Mountain is positioned to lease another 15-20 MW in FY 2020, continuing on their strong 2019 from a Data Center segment perspective.

As indicated by CEO William Meaney in the Q4 2019 earnings call, Iron Mountain entered into an agreement for a second data center site in Slough, which will allow the company to add another 25 MW of incremental capacity in the key London market in the not so distant future.

This is in addition to Iron Mountain's newest development in Frankfurt, which is in various stages of discussion pertaining to pre-leasing opportunities.

Data Center development CapEx is expected to be $200 million assuming the closing of the Frankfurt joint venture later in the year.

Image Source: Iron Mountain Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Moving into Iron Mountain's guidance for this fiscal year, it is abundantly clear that the year is positioned to be stronger than FY 2019.

Iron Mountain has made tremendous progress over the past several years as total organic revenue was flat in 2013 and adjusted EBITDA was down 1%, whereas total organic revenue growth of 1-2% is the norm assuming paper prices hold constant.

It is because of Iron Mountain's nimbleness as a corporation that the company was able to expand its EBITDA margin by nearly 500 basis points from FY 2013 to FY 2019.

Iron Mountain is expecting organic revenue growth of flat to +2% on organic storage rental revenue growth of 1-3%, which is in line with the 2.2% produced during FY 2019.

When combined with Data Center segment growth, Iron Mountain is forecasting a 3-5% YOY increase in revenue from $4.263 billion in FY 2019 to $4.375-$4.475 billion in FY 2020.

This revenue growth along with expansion of RIM and Data Center segment margins continuing into FY 2020 is expected to produce adjusted EBITDA growth of 6-9% YOY compared to the $1.438 billion generated in FY 2019, which will lead to a 9-12% YOY increase in AFFO compared to the $856 million produced in FY 2019.

What's more, full-year weighted average shares outstanding are expected to remain static during FY 2020 at 288 million, which will help Iron Mountain to increase its AFFO/share from ~$2.97 in FY 2019 to $3.23-$3.33 in FY 2020.

Image Source: Iron Mountain Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

In addition to Iron Mountain's promising FY 2020 guidance, the balance sheet, though rated 3 notches below investment grade at BB-, has slightly improved since I last covered the company (net lease adjusted leverage ratio has decreased from 5.8 at the end of Q3 2019 to 5.7 at the end of Q4 2019), which suggests it is trending in the right direction as Iron Mountain executes on its business strategy.

Iron Mountain has also benefited from falling interest rates as the company's weighted average interest rate has fallen from 4.9% at the end of Q3 2019 to 4.8% at the end of Q4 2019.

As was the case the last time I covered Iron Mountain, the company faces no significant maturities until 2023, which gives the company flexibility to continue executing its growth strategy.

When I take into consideration Iron Mountain's improving margins, the potential for considerable expansion of the Data Center segment, and a balance sheet that is trending in the right direction, I believe Iron Mountain is capable of being an excellent long-term investment if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

While Iron Mountain is a leader in records and information management and is continuing to expand its presence in the rapidly growing data center industry, there are several key risks that potential and current investors would be wise to monitor periodically.

The first risk to Iron Mountain is that although the company's volumes in the RIM segment were relatively steady in FY 2019, it is possible that the company's customers may shift from paper and tape storage to alternative technologies that require less physical space (page 7 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

While such a shift is likely to be gradual in nature and Iron Mountain is positioning itself to more than offset such a decline in its legacy business with continued growth in its Data Center segment, there is the possibility that Iron Mountain be unable to offset an eventual decline in its legacy business if such a decline is rapid.

Because Iron Mountain is largely dependent upon its Data Center segment to fuel future growth, it is worth mentioning the possibility that data center infrastructure will be overbuilt as a result of the rapidly growing demand for data centers, and that the company is relatively small in size and scale compared to competitors such as Digital Realty Trust (DLR).

Should data center infrastructure be overbuilt, this would result in intensified competition in the industry, which may force Iron Mountain to lower its rates to customers to remain competitive and retain customers, which has the potential to adversely impact Iron Mountain's financial results.

Another risk to Iron Mountain comes as a result of its announcement of Project Summit last October (page 8 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

As I had discussed in my previous article on the company, Iron Mountain's 700 count reduction in administrative and managerial positions is a bold move for a company of Iron Mountain's size.

Although Iron Mountain is expecting to achieve an annualized run rate benefit of $200 million by 2022, there is no guarantee that the $240 million that will be spent on this restructuring will achieve these savings.

The larger risk that Iron Mountain is running by its significant reduction in its workforce, is that there is the possibility of disrupting the 7 decade culture that Iron Mountain has worked so hard to build, which could harm the company in the long term if it isn't executed properly.

An additional risk to Iron Mountain is that with data breaches becoming more prevalent with each passing year, Iron Mountain needs to constantly be one step ahead of data breach attempts and comply with U.S. federal, state, and local cyber security laws by allocating significant resources to such efforts (pages 8-9 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

Even with significant spending aimed at complying with applicable data privacy and cyber security regulations and preventing successful data breaches, this is no guarantee that Iron Mountain will be able to prevent all data breaches.

If Iron Mountain succumbs to a massive data breach that compromises the data of its customers, this could result in significant damage to its reputation as a company and have long-term consequences that are unfavorable to its operating and financial results.

The final key set of risks to Iron Mountain are that as a company with an international presence in 50 countries outside the United States, Iron Mountain is exposed to a variety of risks, including volatility in foreign economies and resulting unfavorable foreign currency translation, varying regulations throughout markets where the company has operations, the risk that Iron Mountain's business partners outside the United States will not perform as expected, and political instability (page 11 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K).

Should any of these risks manifest themselves, they may result in unfavorable operating or financial results for Iron Mountain.

Although I have discussed a few of the key risks facing Iron Mountain, I certainly haven't discussed all of the risks. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Iron Mountain, I would refer interested readers to pages 7-21 of Iron Mountain's most recent 10-K and my previous articles on the company.

Iron Mountain Is A High-Quality Business Trading At A Discount

Despite the fact that Iron Mountain is a high-quality business, investors that concern themselves with entry yield and total return potential can't pay any price for the stock and expect to do well over the long term. It's for this reason that I'll be using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for shares of Iron Mountain.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will be utilizing is the yield to historical yield.

According to I Prefer Income, Iron Mountain's current yield of 8.96% is significantly higher than its historical yield of 4.56%.

Even factoring in a reversion to a yield of 7.00% and a fair value of $35.34 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in the risks of Iron Mountain's storage business stagnating and data center business facing fierce competition), Iron Mountain is trading at a 21.9% discount to fair value and offers 28.0% upside from the current price of $27.60 a share (as of April 11, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll be using is the historical TTM non-GAAP price to earnings ratio.

As illustrated above, Iron Mountain's TTM price to AFFO ratio of 9.27 is well below its historical TTM price to AFFO ratio of 10.60.

Assuming a reversion in Iron Mountain's TTM price to AFFO to 10.25 and a fair value of $30.52 (factoring in the aforementioned risks), shares of Iron Mountain are priced at a 9.6% discount to fair value and offer 10.6% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will utilize is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for a stock's annualized dividend per share. In the case of Iron Mountain, that amount is currently $2.474.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. Although this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, in my case I require a 10% rate of return because I believe that amply rewards me for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require no effort aside from brief data retrieval and setting a required rate of return, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to factor in variables, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), future earnings growth, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I consider that Iron Mountain is targeting an AFFO payout ratio in the mid-60% to low-70% range to more closely mirror data center REIT peers, I expect dividend growth to lag AFFO growth over the next few years before dividend growth will be in line with AFFO growth.

Therefore, I believe that a long-term DGR of 2.5% in the case of Iron Mountain is a reasonable forecast.

Upon plugging these inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $32.99 a share.

This implies that shares of Iron Mountain are trading at a 16.3% discount to fair value and offer 19.5% upside from the current price.

When averaging these three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $32.95 a share, which indicates that shares of Iron Mountain are priced at a 16.2% discount to fair value and offer 19.4% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: An Attractive Blend Of Yield And Total Return Potential Positions Iron Mountain To Beat The Broader Market

Iron Mountain is a Dividend Contender, having raised its dividend for the past 10 consecutive years.

Although dividend growth will be at a slower pace likely through 2022, Iron Mountain is taking the conservative and necessary approach of retaining more capital to continue to strengthen its expertise in data centers while working to maintain its storage expertise.

Despite the risks of data center infrastructure capacity eventually exceeding demand (with a potential catalyst being the surge in demand as a result of many telecommuting due to COVID-19), the company is positioning itself well to continue upon its 10 year dividend growth streak.

Adding to the case for an investment in Iron Mountain, is the fact that the stock is trading at what I believe is a 16% discount to fair value based on data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the DDM.

Between its 9.0% yield, 2-3% AFFO growth, and 1.8% annual valuation multiple expansion over the next decade, Iron Mountain is positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement while offering a high yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.