DHT Holdings, Inc. Cashes In Its Ships: 6 Vessels Fixed At High Rates For One Year Terms

With 27 VLCC vessels largely on the spot market, DHT can be expected to report bountiful profits for the first half of 2020. In fixing 6 ships to longer term contracts, the company however is engaging in prudent risk management and ensuring its operating profitability throughout the year.

However, capital expenditure cuts announced by major oil companies around the world, and the widespread financial difficulties of shale companies in the U.S., indicate lower oil cargoes towards the end of 2020.

Spot Tanker rates can be expected to remain strong through the first half of 2020.

Potential oil production cuts announced by OPEC+ will not be sufficient to remedy the global shortage in oil storage capacity.

The spot market has been bountiful for VLCC owners so far in the first half of 2020; the profits have been immense.

There has never been a better time to own a very large crude carrier (VLCC) vessel than the recent past. The Saudis and the Russians have been dumping enormous amounts of crude into a global market that is beset by the coronavirus pandemic. Much of this oil is finding its way into VLCC vessels, with the Saudis alone currently commanding an armada of them.

The charter rates for VLCC vessels have reached incredibly high levels. For the Middle East-to-China route, rates reached levels of WS 212.71 on April 1, 2020, equating to daily revenues of $241,000. Although rates have somewhat dipped since then, they remain robust. An owner of a VLCC vessel can expect massive inflows of cash.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) owns 27 VLCC vessels. Until recently, all but four these were on the spot market, meaning that they directly benefit from these walloping rates. The four vessels in firm contracts are subject to profit sharing components to those contracts, thus also partly exposed to the spot market.

On April 1, 2020, tanker company DHT announced that it had entered into firm one-year contracts for six of its VLCC ships at an average daily rate of $67,300 per ship.

Why would DHT walk away from today's nose-bleedingly high, six figures daily charter rates? The answer may be found in a famous Kenny Rogers song. As a gambler once told the great late country singer, "If you're gonna play the game, boy. You gotta learn to play it right. You've got to know when to hold 'em. Know when to fold 'em. Know when to walk away. And know when to run. You never count your money, when you're sittin' at the table. There'll be time enough for countin', when the dealin's done."

By fixing the six vessels, DHT is ensuring its operating profitability for at least a year in the context of one the most unsettled environments in at least a generation. Volatility is the gambler's best friend, and his worst curse.

Spiking Tanker Charter Rates

In November 2019, when President Trump imposed sanctions on the Chinese VLCC operator Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co., alleging the ferrying of Iranian crude in violation of U.S. sanctions against that country. Charter rates would soon spike to about $300,000 per day charter equivalent rates.

At the time, I argued that the run up of tanker rates indicated a tight market for ships. Other contributors, on the other hand, asserted that such rates were idiosyncratic, would resolve themselves quickly, and recommended shorting tanker stocks.

Fast forward to March 2020. Now, for entirely different reasons, tanker rates have again spiked. The diagram below illustrates the (almost perpendicular) spike between February and April of 2020.

Interestingly, the market for tanker company stocks has been almost completely ignoring this spike in tanker rates. The diagram below tracks the one-year stock performance for various publicly listed tanker companies, including DHT (in blue). As can be seen, even though tanker charter rates are over 10 times as high between April 1, 2019 and one year later, tanker stocks have barely moved.





Running Out of Storage Space for Oil

The world is running out of space to store oil. That was at least one of the themes repeated throughout the OPEC+ meeting that took place via teleconference on April 9, 2020. In that meeting, Russia and Saudi Arabia presented a framework for cutting an initial 10 million barrels of oil per day in global production. The OPEC+ nations will cut their output by 10 million barrels per day (approximately 10% of global production) starting in May 2020. In two months’ time, the reduction will drop to eight million barrels a day until December 31, 2020, followed by an adjustment of six million barrels per day from January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

Details are still left to be ironed out. Whether implementation will happen remains an open question.

The promised volume of oil production cut backs in any event have not satisfied the oil markets. Crude oil spiked as the April 9 OPEC+ meeting opened, but fizzled throughout the meeting and closed the day at $22.76 per barrel, for a -7.70% drop. The cuts are not enough to counterbalance a drop off in demand which some analysts have claimed to be as high as 35 million barrels per day.

In absence of concerted action, oil producers may face a very unpleasant situation, of not only a low price per barrel, but potentially a negative value for any extra output as a result of lack of storage capacity. This is not only a theoretical possibility, but a situation with which oil producers are well familiar. This perverse result happens for example in some U.S. shale fields, particularly with respect to natural gas, due to insufficiently developed pipeline systems and far off well heads. In the case of natural gas, the consequence is flaring, or the burning of natural gas at the well head. The alternative to burning production at the well head (in the case of natural gas) is to shut it in, which could result in reserve destruction.

The planned oil productions cuts, if they do materialize, will however help alleviate - but not resolve - the global oil storage capacity problem. OPEC+'s planned oil production cuts may sustain the price of oil at its current low levels, but are unlikely to boost it significantly. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in demand destruction at rates of possibly three and a half times the planned oil production cuts.

In the short to medium term, I believe that the outlook for tanker charter rates remains solid. There is little available capacity for additional cargo or floating storage right now. Before charter rates climb down to more reasonable levels, some of that capacity needs to free up. That is difficult when cargo is barely moving. Cargo at Indian and Chinese ports for example is currently facing up to one month's delays for offboarding.

There is also the risk that the relatively weak compromise achieved in the April 9 OPEC+ meeting could unravel. This could happen, for example, if the U.S. continues to interfere, through the use of sanctions, with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline or other Russian energy projects. In that event, the Russians may just decide to thrust in the sword and kill shale, permanently and with public intent.

On the other hand, oil production across the globe is being organically destroyed due to low prices. U.S. oil giant EXXON Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) for example recently announced capital expenditure reductions for the rest of the year of 30%. Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A and RDS.B) have likewise announced multi-billion dollar reductions in capex. Some industry insiders have anticipated drops of approximately 20% in U.S. oil production as the shale industry shuts down production and consolidates, in part through the bankruptcy restructuring process.

Slashed capex in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world will reverberate for a long time after its implementation and will translate into lower long term cargo volumes, even if the coronavirus demand destruction resolves itself.

A Fleet of 27 VLCCs

DHT has a fleet of 27 VLCCs, mostly trading on the spot market. Four vessels are under fixed contracts with profit sharing components.

Spot market bookings for 10 of the company's vessels since the beginning of March 2020 are detailed in the table below. The values are taken from the Twitter feed for Tankers International.

DHT is one of the best managed tanker companies in the world. Its fleet's operating break evens are very low, at about $7,900 per vessel per day. Accordingly, the bulk of the revenues described in the table above are EBITDA.

This is impressive, considering that the data points above pertain only to 10 out of the company's 27 vessels, that in all cases relate to revenues achieved in less than 90 days, and that the current market capitalization of DHT is just barely over $958 million.

Blowout Quarterly Profits

For the fourth quarter of 2019 (the company's last reported quarter), DHT achieved a net income of $75.9 million, or $0.52 per share. This is the highest net income achieved in the company's history. At current prices for the company's stock, this provides a P/E ratio of 3.13.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, for a yield based on current stock prices of 19.63%.

As discussed above, the fourth quarter of 2019 was a particularly strong quarter for charter rates.

The first and second quarters of 2020 are however shaping up to be even better. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company achieved an average charter equivalent rate of $58,500 per day (including ships on time charters), with a spot market availability of 84%.

As of February 5, 2020, the company had booked 58% of its quarterly available days at a rate of $81,600 per day. This is a higher charter rate than the company experienced during the fourth quarter of 2019, but lower than the rates that the company has achieved in the second half of the first quarter of 2020 and that prevail today.

DHT is priming itself for blowout profits for the first half of 2020.

Despite walloping spot market rates, DHT has determined that now is the time to take 6 of its ship off the spot market and into fixed time charters, for one year.

Ensuring Continuing Operating Profits

DHT's management has decided that, while the going is good, it makes sense to lock in today's long-term charter rates, even at a strong discount from what is currently on offer at the spot market.

They have accordingly fixed 6 vessels at one-year firm contracts at an average rate of $67,300 per day. The vessels are expected to generate a combined EBITDA of about $121 Million during the firm contract periods.

The bulk of the company's fleet will remain in the spot market. The new fixings will however financially support the company's spot market fleet. The new time charter contracts will reduce the cash break-even levels for the company's spot trading ships – down to $2,600 per day for the remaining three quarters of 2020. These break-evens include all true cash costs, i.e. daily operating expenses, debt repayment, interest, general and administrative expenses, and maintenance capital expenses (e.g., dry-docks).

It all has to do with managing volatility, and highlights management's prudence. These are, after all, extraordinary times. The outbreak of COVID-19 has sent the financial and the oil markets into a rollercoaster of volatility.

The market for shipping has been and continues to be highly cyclical and volatile. In the midst of so much volatility, DHT has decided to manage risk and cash in a few chips.

Now, DHT has more or less ensured its operating profitability for the remainder of 2020. This, despite clouds on the horizon that presage a slump in tanker rates towards the end of the year.

Dividends and Balance Sheet Repair

DHT may be expected to deploy the largesse from the profitable deployment of its ships in a conservative manner consistent with its cash uses for 2019. In particular, the industry's current orderbook for new vessels is slim. DHT similarly has no ships on order and is not expected to expand its fleet.

Instead, DHT is expected to use its free cashflows mainly to prepay long-term debt and to pay dividends. In 2019, the company invested $53.8 million in its vessels, mainly to install fuel scrubbers, but did not acquire new vessels or invest in newbuilds. Instead, it prepaid in $92.3 million related to prepayment of long-term debt and prepaid $6.4 million of its convertible bonds.

DHT is a moderately leveraged company. The company's long-term debt was $750.6 million as the close of 2019. Its total debt to equity ratio was 0.96. Marked to market, its ratio of interest bearing debt to total assets was 42.1%.

In 2020, the balance sheet repair may be expected to be even more aggressive than in 2019. In 2020, the company's capital expenditure obligations will be limited to six scrubber retrofits and routine maintenance. DHT will emerge from 2020 as a financially stronger company regardless of market conditions as of year end.

Throughout 2020, investors in DHT can expect an ample and continuous flow of dividend payments.

Conclusion

The spot market is currently offering VLCC owners fantastic results. VLCC owners are however well advised to hedge their bets in view of possible OPEC+ production cuts and massively reduced capital expenditures announced by major oil companies.

One of the most important duties of shipping industry managers is to control risk. Owners who overstay their time at the table may leave empty handed. The intemperance of overeager owners, blinded by the mirage of temporary prosperity, has haunted the shipping industry over the decades and left a long trail of bankruptcies behind it.

Towards the end of 2020, considerably less oil cargoes may be available for shipment, having a chilling effect on charter rates. Tanker owners are therefore well advised to hedge their bets and fix a portion of their fleet at current prices for long-term charters, as DHT has done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.