TripAdvisor: Even More Difficult Now

This stock's trailing free cash flow metric gives it the illusion of being cheap.

Every aspect of its business is likely to be temporarily impaired during this unprecedented period.

Investment Thesis

TripAdvisor (TRIP) is going to embrace the most difficult period in 2020. Every area of its business is going to be challenged in 2020 as the pandemic severely restricts consumers' travel and dinning patterns.

TripAdvisor looks cheap at less than 8 times its trailing free cash flow, but I contend this is a mirage. Sidestep this investment for now.

Uncertainty and Yet More Uncertainty

Last month, TripAdvisor pulled its full-year guidance noting the overall uncertainty and noting that its business trends throughout March had "substantially worsened" compared with February.

Looking back to its recent performance, this was already a company that had a very challenging 2019 - to put things mildly.

TripAdvisor's 2020 guidance, before it was withdrawn, was nothing to make one feel particularly bullish about. It was simply hoping to be flat with 2019 at approximately $438 million of adjusted EBITDA.

As a deep value investor, I'm very familiar with the aspect of being a contrarian investor. Indeed, having learned the hard way over time, something that is cheap can always get a lot cheaper.

Furthermore, TripAdvisor's guidance for 2020 at the time was noted that its performance was expected to be stronger in the second half of 2020. However, we know that this is the period when the pandemic is going to have the most impact in the West.

Put another way, given all the uncertainty, consumers are hardly going to seek to book a hotel any time soon.

TripAdvisor Pivots At The Worse Possible Time

Starting in earnest in 2019, TripAdvisor decided that its best opportunity was not in hotel auction but its Experience and Dining (E&D) opportunity.

TripAdvisor's E&D segment is responsible for close to 33% of its total revenue, whereas Hotels, Media & Platform generates approximately 58% of its total revenue, while its Other segment makes the remainder of total revenue.

Indeed, looking ahead to the end of 2020, it was expected that its non-hotel auction revenue would drive the bulk of its future growth.

Specifically, TripAdvisor estimated that E&D revenue alone would exceed hotel auction revenue in 2020. Thus, together with strong expectations for its advertising opportunity, reported within its Media business, it would succeed in diversifying away from the headwinds its Hotel business was continuously facing.

To bolster its prospects in this market, TripAdvisor deployed $110 million toward two acquisitions at the back end of 2019 that would position TripAdvisor's Restaurant offering as an attractive growth opportunity that would be reported within its E&D segment.

Valuation - Not Enough Margin of Safety

TripAdvisor's main segment, its Hotels, Media & Platform, derived 86% of its total EBITDA profitability. This segment's Hotel business already was facing strong headwinds before the pandemic and travel restrictions. Now, it's going to have an even more challenging period ahead.

Consider this, TripAdvisor's other large segment, Experience & Dining made a paltry $5 million for the whole of 2019, thus not a significant driver of overall EBITDA profitability to the company.

Consequently, if for 2019 TripAdvisor's free cash flow was $341 million, on a trailing metric, TripAdvisor is not particularly expensive at less than 8x trailing free cash flow.

However, here's the main problem: TripAdvisor's whole business model is likely to be impaired in 2020.

If before the pandemic, TripAdvisor was guiding for its adjusted EBITDA to be flat year-over-year, then now it will certainly decline in 2020. The question is of course, just how much will its revenues decline in 2020, 5%, 10%, 15%, or even more?

If TripAdvisor's revenues decline by 10% in 2020 compared with the same period a year ago, its cash flows from operations would possibly only reach $252 million, and even adjusting for a small reduction in capex, its free cash flow would probably reach $175 million in 2020, or 50% reduction year-over-year.

Upside Potential

Once TripAdvisor gets past this challenging 2020 period, it could look to its strong balance sheet to recoup traction. Specifically, TripAdvisor finished 2019 with a clean balance sheet and no debt, and $319 million of cash and equivalents.

If TripAdvisor is able to stabilize what's likely to be a consistent decline in its revenues spanning two years, combined with unimpressive growth rates the past five years, then it could be a rewarding investment opportunity.

The Bottom Line

TripAdvisor is facing its most challenging period ever.

Although TripAdvisor does not appear to be particularly expensive at less than 8x trailing free cash flow, I believe that investors will look back to today's valuation over the coming 12 months and declare that today's valuation was expensive in hindsight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.