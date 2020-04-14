OPEC+ Production Cuts: Way Too Little, Way Too Late

This means spot prices are likely to crash at some point in the next two months before recovering in the second half of 2020.

Ultimately, the market will be brought into balance when a lack of available storage capacity forces producers (particularly in North America) to match output precisely with demand.

Recently-announced OPEC+ production cuts won't fully offset the drop in demand and won't be implemented until May 1, by which point spare storage capacity will be scarce.

Last weekend, the OPEC+ group finally announced long-overdue production cuts in response to the coronavirus-driven collapse in global petroleum demand. OPEC+ will reduce production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) as of May 1.

Combined with the impact of expected market-driven production declines in other countries and below-quota production by some OPEC members (such as Iran, where sanctions have limited exports), this will withhold 20 million bpd of supply from the market next month. The OPEC+ supply cuts are scheduled to moderate to 7.7 million bpd for the second half of 2020 and 5.8 million bpd for the first four months of 2021.

Oil futures prices strengthened modestly on Monday following this news. However, as big as these production cut numbers may seem, they are not enough to rebalance the market in the short term. Indeed, massive overproduction in April (the result of a failure to agree to production cuts last month), will rapidly fill global storage capacity. With May production still likely to outpace demand by a wide margin, spot prices will have to move lower over the next couple of months to force additional production off line as the world runs low on storage space.

Storage space is filling quickly

Global oil demand is likely to decline by at least 20 million bpd year over year in April, and quite possibly by more than 30 million bpd. Meanwhile, producers are still pumping oil as fast as they can. The consequences are predictable.

In the week ending April 3, domestic production fell to 12.4 million bpd from 13 million bpd a week earlier, according to the EIA. Meanwhile, the U.S. remained a small net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products, as it has been all year. But with demand plummeting, U.S. crude oil stocks jumped by 15.2 million barrels. Including refined products as well, total stocks surged by 33 million barrels.

At the key Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub, crude oil stocks jumped from 42.8 million barrels to 49.2 million barrels (see p. 9): a growth of nearly 1 million bpd. As of last September, working crude storage capacity in Cushing totaled 76 million barrels. This capacity could be more or less completely filled by the end of April, based on the recent rate of growth in Cushing stockpiles.

Data by YCharts

To make matters worse, the supply-demand imbalance is probably greater now than it was during the week ending April 3. Many airlines didn't fully draw down their schedules to the reduced levels planned for the spring until earlier this month. Meanwhile, stay-at-home orders for several populous states like Florida, Georgia, and Texas (which will reduce gasoline demand there) only took effect during the first few days of April.

This means U.S. storage capacity is likely to fill at an even faster rate than what was reported in the most recent Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Total U.S. commercial stockpiles topped out at a record high of 1.37 billion barrels during the most recent oil glut in 2016. With commercial stocks having reached 1.32 billion barrels as of April 3, the U.S. will likely surpass that previous record this week (if indeed it hasn't already done so).

The cost of waiting

The inventory builds being reported in the U.S. are also happening pretty much everywhere else. Global oil storage capacity is already more than 70% filled, and more oil is pouring in every day. (Additionally, the practical maximum is a good deal below 100%, as storage capacity must be available in every place where physical oil shows up: not just somewhere in the world.)

This highlights the true cost of OPEC+ failing to reach a deal to manage production last month. Had Saudi Arabia gotten its way and increased the OPEC+ supply curbs from 2.1 million bpd in March to 3.6 million bpd in April, it wouldn't have brought the market into balance, as demand has fallen far more than people expected in early March. But at least global storage capacity would be filling at a slower rate.

Instead, Saudi Arabia and Russia made plans to boost production following the collapse of negotiations last month. Saudi Arabia, in particular, appears to be pumping more than 12 million bpd in April, compared to less than 10 million bpd just two months ago. This short-term increase in production is aggravating the current glut of oil.

A temporary supply-demand imbalance of 25 million bpd would add 750 million barrels of oil and petroleum products to global stockpiles in April alone. As a result, by the time the OPEC+ production cuts go into effect, there will be very little spare storage capacity remaining.

Data by YCharts

Given that the OPEC+ cuts won't immediately balance the market, the rapid filling of available storage capacity in April makes it virtually inevitable that there will be a severe shortage of storage capacity by late May or June. There's only one way to resolve this supply-demand imbalance: as spare storage capacity fills up (and the remainder becomes prohibitively expensive to use), spot prices will plunge until oil companies slash output enough to bring the market back into balance.

This implies disorderly production cuts, where output will need to be immediately reduced to the level of demand wherever there is a lack of spare storage capacity. That injects a degree of randomness to the upcoming market-driven production cuts in the U.S. and other countries outside the OPEC+ group. It won't just be the highest-cost producers forced out of the market. The availability of storage space in particular regions (or lack thereof) will also play a big role in determining who must reduce output.

A tricky path back to "normal"

As of the end of the day on Monday, June 2020, Brent crude futures were trading at around $32/barrel, with June WTI selling for just below $30/barrel. These prices seem rather unrealistic. Early June is just when a shortage of storage space is most likely to cause spot prices to crash into the teens or even single-digit territory.

The outlook for the second half of 2020 is cloudier, though. While OPEC+ plans to loosen its production curbs by about 2 million bpd starting in July, demand is likely to recover significantly more than that in the back half of the year relative to Q2. (Oil demand will likely remain well below 2019 levels, though.) And it could take months or even years to fully resume production in regions where storage constraints will force disorderly shutdowns this spring.

In short, today's massive global oversupply will likely give way to a significant supply shortage in the second half of the year. Yet that doesn't necessarily mean oil prices will rebound. With global inventories likely to exceed typical levels by more than 1 billion barrels by midyear, there will be no immediate need to match current supply with demand. Global stockpiles could decline by an average of 5 million bpd for six months and still remain above average.

During the second half of the year, prices will need to rise enough to make it worthwhile for oil producers in the U.S. and elsewhere to bring production back on line to prevent global petroleum stocks from continuing to fall indefinitely. (Or at the very least, prices would need to rise enough to make more OPEC+ members cheat on their production quotas.)

This means that while the pain in oil markets is on track to get worse in the short term, oil prices will likely rebound to at least $40/barrel by year-end. Combined with another round of belt-tightening by oil companies, prices in the $40s should ensure that enough oil is available to meet the muted demand environment that is likely to prevail in 2021.

