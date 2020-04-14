Berkshire Hathaway Has A Conservative Balance Sheet

Introduction

My thesis is that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has a conservative balance sheet. This is especially important right now given all the uncertainty with Covid-19.

Ostensibly it can be worrisome seeing nearly $390 billion in liabilities on the balance sheet in the 2019 10-K filing. All these liabilities are real but we need to understand the lens through which CEO Warren Buffett views them. More than half the liabilities are made up of float and deferred taxes. Float is money that is held but not owned by Berkshire. The Berkshire Owner's Manual talks about the fact that float and deferred taxes have grown over the years while not carrying the burdens of other forms of funding:

Deferred tax liabilities bear no interest. And as long as we can break even in our insurance underwriting the cost of the float developed from that operation is zero. Neither item, of course, is equity; these are real liabilities. But they are liabilities without covenants or due dates attached to them. In effect, they give us the benefit of debt - an ability to have more assets working for us - but saddle us with none of its drawbacks.

Overview Of Balance Sheet Liabilities

Apart from deferred taxes, the balance sheet liabilities are broken up into the “Insurance and Other” section and the “Railroad, Utilities and Energy” section:

Image Source: 2019 10-K

I like to visualize these liabilities in a pie chart. Going down the balance sheet, these liabilities start at 12 o’clock in the pie chart below and go clockwise. Any balance sheet liability under $7.5 billion is lumped into the last “Assorted” slice. Given the way CEO Buffett thinks about float and deferred taxes, I made these slices shades of green because they don’t have covenants or due dates. The Notes payable and other borrowings slice located in the Insurance and Other section is red because CEO Buffett has worked hard to keep this type of liability relatively low over the years.

Image Source: author’s spreadsheet

[1] The Assorted slice contains the following:

$1.0 billion Insurance and Other: Derivative contract liabilities

$5.3 billion Insurance and Other: Aircraft repurchase liabilities and unearned lease revenues

$7.3 billion Railroad, Utilities and Energy: Regulatory liabilities

---------------

$13.6 billion Assorted

Insurance And Other: Float

The first five liabilities are substantial, adding up to $163.1 billion. I use CEO Buffett’s concept of float when thinking about them. The 2019 float figure of $129.4 billion in the shareholder letter portion of the annual report is less than $163.1 billion because some of these liabilities are partially offset by premium and reinsurance receivables along with other considerations. Here is what the 2019 10-K says about the float components:

The major components of float are unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses, life, annuity and health benefit liabilities, unearned premiums and other policyholder liabilities less premium and reinsurance receivables, deferred policy acquisition costs and deferred charges on reinsurance contracts.

The Chairman’s letter in the 1997 annual report says there is an accounting irony with float. It is shown on the balance sheet as a liability but it has had a value to Berkshire greater than an equal amount of net worth. CEO Buffett has repeatedly talked about the nuances of float liabilities. Looking at the Berkshire Hathaway meeting transcripts at Mine Safety Disclosures, we see in the spring 1998 meeting that CEO Buffett revealed he would not accept a hypothetical swap with float. Specifically, he would not agree to a theoretical arrangement where the float liability of $7 billion at the time could be removed in exchange for them agreeing to exit the insurance business. He stated that float is not a liability at all in terms of real economic value. In the 1998 annual report he goes as far as saying that float will continue to outrank net worth in value if Berkshire maintains underwriting profits.

One of the key attributes about float at Berkshire is that it is long-enduring. In the spring 2002 meeting CEO Buffett says their float has less natural runoff than the float from just about any company in the world. In the 2011 annual report CEO Buffett explains that the long-enduring nature of Berkshire’s float helps explain why the accounting liability is far different from the true value:

Our float is deducted in full as a liability in calculating Berkshire’s book value, just as if we had to pay it out tomorrow and were unable to replenish it. But that’s an incorrect way to view float, which should instead be viewed as a revolving fund. If float is both costless and long-enduring, the true value of this liability is far lower than the accounting liability.

This is a message that is repeated in many of the annual reports. CEO Buffett uses various phrases like “far lower” and “dramatically less” but the idea is the same. In the 2015 annual report CEO Buffett points out that if Berkshire sees a decline in float then it will be gradual and no more than 3% in any year at the outset. He notes that the reason behind this is a structural design that is an integral component in the strength of Berkshire’s fortress. In the spring 2016 meeting CEO Buffett notes that float is actually a huge asset despite the fact that it is shown as a liability. In the 2016 annual report he goes on to talk about the fact that GAAP treats all liabilities the same even though long-enduring float is dramatically different from debt that has due dates:

If our revolving float is both costless and long-enduring, which I believe it will be, the true value of this liability is dramatically less than the accounting liability. Owing $1 that in effect will never leave the premises – because new business is almost certain to deliver a substitute – is worlds different from owing $1 that will go out the door tomorrow and not be replaced. The two types of liabilities, however, are treated as equals under GAAP.

Insurance And Other: Accounts Payable, Accruals And Other Liabilities

I trust CEO Buffett with respect to these liabilities totaling $27.6. Given all his lectures on debt it would be out of character for him to let this liability line get out of whack with respect to the accounts receivable numbers on the asset side.

Insurance And Other: Notes Payable And Other Borrowings

As the Owner’s Manual says, debt has always been used sparingly with the insurance company subsidiaries in this part of the balance sheet. It is no accident that the debt in this segment has consistently remained low over the years, many of the annual reports since 1982 state what Berkshire is looking for in terms of acquisitions. Among other things, Berkshire seeks to acquire businesses that earn good returns on equity with little or no debt. The 2017 annual report talks about the fact that Berkshire is not like many other companies out there that use cheap debt for acquisitions:

At Berkshire, in contrast, we evaluate acquisitions on an all-equity basis, knowing that our taste for overall debt is very low and that to assign a large portion of our debt to any individual business would generally be fallacious [leaving aside certain exceptions, such as debt dedicated to Clayton’s lending portfolio or to the fixed-asset commitments at our regulated utilities].

Having gone through CEO Buffett’s viewpoint on float and deferred taxes, we can better contextualize his Owner’s Manual statements about over-leverage with respect to insurance subsidiary borrowings. He says Berkshire uses debt sparingly and he is mainly talking about restrictive debt for insurance subsidiaries as opposed to float, deferred taxes and regulated subsidiaries. He goes on to say Berkshire will reject interesting opportunities rather than over-leverage the balance sheet and again he is largely talking about insurance subsidiaries.

The Notes payable and other borrowings for insurance subsidiaries are broken down in Note 17 of the 10-K:

Image Source: 2019 10-K

The $11 billion in borrowings from Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation [BHFC] consist of Clayton manufactured housing loans per the 10-K.

Railroad, Utilities And Energy: Accounts Payable, Accruals And Other Liabilities

We have $14.7 billion in this balance sheet liability line and I think about it the same way as the Insurance and Other accounts payable line in the earlier section where I talked about trusting CEO Buffett to remain rational.

Railroad, Utilities And Energy: Notes Payable And Other Borrowings

The $65.8 billion in Notes payable and other borrowings from the Railroads, Utilities and Energy section of the balance sheet is broken down in Note 17 of the 10-K:

Image Source: 2019 10-K

Acquiring BNSF in February 2010, CEO Buffett talks about them and BHE [then MidAmerican] in the 2009 annual report saying their debt is not guaranteed by Berkshire. This message about their debt not being guaranteed is repeated every year but CEO Buffett also repeats the fact that Berkshire’s credit is not needed because both businesses have steady earning power that amply covers interest requirements.

The $23.2 billion in debt for BNSF compares to the $23.9 billion long-term debt liability for Union Pacific (UNP) in their 2019 10-K filing.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy [BHE] and its subsidiaries have $42.6 billion in debt. The 2016 annual report talks about two key factors with respect to BHE servicing its debt. The first factor is the recession-resistant earnings from the essential service they provide that has steady demand. The second factor is a widening diversity of earnings streams.

Per the 2019 Fixed Income Investor Conference Presentation, BHE has credit strength:

Image Source: BHE 2019 Fixed Income Investor Conference Presentation

We see how the $42.6 billion of long-term debt for BHE compares to the long-term debt of the four companies above with the highest adjusted earnings:

$37.5 billion NextEra Energy (NEE) per the 2019 10-K

$55.0 billion Duke Energy (DUK) per the 2019 10-K

$41.8 billion Southern Company (SO) per the 2019 10-K

$31.3 billion Exelon Corporation (EXC) per the 2019 10-K

Deferred Taxes

Note 18 of the 10-K breaks down the $66.8 billion Income taxes, principally deferred liability:

Image Source: 2019 10-K

The $65.8 billion net deferred taxes portion is further broken down:

Image Source: 2019 10-K

The two biggest numbers above are the $32.1 billion gross investment liability and the $29.4 billion gross property, plant and equipment liability. One of the reasons the $32.1 billion investment liability is useful is that Berkshire controls when they want to sell stocks in the portfolio and realize gains. In the 2015 meeting CEO Buffett says that the property, plant and equipment liability is accelerated depreciation and that it is not as useful as the investment liability because much of it ends up going back to utility customers.

Assorted

We’re left with three liabilities of less than $7.5 billion each that are lumped into the Assorted slice of our pie chart. The three liabilities are $1.0 billion in derivative contract liabilities, $5.3 billion in aircraft repurchases and $7.3 billion in regulatory liabilities. These are a small part of the balance sheet and I don’t think about them often. The BHE 2019 10-K breaks down the $7.3 billion regulatory liabilities:

Image Source: BHE 2019 10-K

Valuation

Things have changed since my 2019 valuation article was published on March 3rd at a time when wide Covid-19 quarantines were not yet in place. The stocks in the Berkshire portfolio have gone down in value since then and operating subsidiaries tied to the aircraft industry like Precision Castparts [PCC] are now worth less. It is beyond the scope of this article to go through the entire valuation process again here but I think the drop in Berkshire’s share price has been somewhat proportional to the drop in intrinsic value.

Closing Thoughts

CEO Buffett has eschewed restrictive leverage for insurance subsidiaries over the years such that shareowners can sleep well at night. The GAAP numbers on the balance sheet show that Berkshire has nearly $818 billion in assets and a little over $389 billion in liabilities such that total shareholders’ equity including noncontrolling interests is between $428 and $429 billion. We know that the liabilities totalling a little over $389 billion are real but many of them are long-enduring such that the rug can’t be pulled out from under Berkshire in times of crisis.

These are uncertain times with Covid-19 but I still believe Berkshire will do well for long term shareholders over the next five years.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.A, BRK. B, AAPL, UNP, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.