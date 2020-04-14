SCHG: Top Holdings Have A Lot Of Liquidity, Which Helps The Outlook

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) as an investment option at its current market price. While buying in to a "growth" fund right now might seem counter-intuitive, SCHG seems poised to move higher in the months ahead. The markets have seen a nice bounce in the short term, which should help calm investors and reduce volatility. This has occurred on the backdrop of positive COVID-19 news, as well as an expansion of Fed stimulus measures, both of which have encouraged some risk taking. SCHG has been moving higher as a result, and I feel the environment is right for the fund to out-perform going forward. Despite a general risk-off atmosphere over the last few months, it is important to consider that growth strategies have actually been out-performing in 2020, which is supporting SCHG. Further, growth has been consistently beating value post the 2008-09 recession. If investors believe the worst of the current crisis is behind us, it would make logical sense that growth would resume its alpha generation. Finally, SCHG's top holdings are quite liquid, with a large amount of cash on hand. This should allow them to ride out the difficult economic environment better than the average S&P 500 company.

Background

First, a little background on SCHG. The fund is managed by Charles Schwab, and its objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index." Currently, SCHG trades at $85.00/share and yields 0.91% annually. I covered SCHG a few months ago, and advocated approaching new positions cautiously. While I generally like the fund's make-up, its price was a bit concerning. In hindsight, this caution was warranted, as SCHG has been caught up in some heavy selling, albeit slightly less than the broader market:

Now that markets have recovered a bit since bottoming out in March, I wanted to do an updated review of SCHG to see if I should change my rating going forward. After careful consideration, I believe a "bullish" rating is now warranted, and I will explain why in detail below.

Top Stocks Are Some Of The Most Liquid In The Market

I want to start by taking a look at SCHG's top holdings, and explain why I believe they set the fund up to perform well in the weeks and months to come. While SCHG is a diversified growth fund, it is also quite top heavy, which means the top holdings in the fund have a disproportionate impact on overall performance. For SCHG, this means a heavy reliance on some of the biggest U.S. tech names in the market today, as shown below:

Clearly, the big tech names dominate this fund, and SCHG's total return is heavily influenced by the big five - Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Of course, this can be viewed both positively or negatively, and it truly depends on an investor's preferences and risk tolerance. However, I believe this make-up will serve the fund well coming out of the COVID-19 crisis. The reason is, these firms hold quite a large amount of cash and cash equivalents, which can include short-term investments and assets like treasuries. This will help these firms ride out the ongoing crisis much easier than those firms that were heavily indebted or leveraged going in to this crisis. The liquidity provides a lot of flexibility, and reduces the reliance on government support to survive. While ongoing economic uncertainty will weigh on these companies just like the majority of the market, it also enables them to ramp up spending quicker than the average company once there is some economic clarity.

While investors may be aware already that the cash position for these large tech firms is quite impressive, they may not too grasp the disconnect between them and the rest of the market. In fact, according to analysis done by S&P Global, the top five companies, in terms of liquid assets, account for over 64% of total liquid assets held within the IT and Communications sectors:

As you can see, the top five companies represent the bulk of liquidity within this corner of the market. This means these big names are well positioned to handle economic uncertainty, and it bodes well for SCHG because the fund owns four of those five companies within its top holdings.

Growth Is Under-Performing, Right? Wrong

My next point touches on growth's performance so far this year, which may surprise readers. Clearly, 2020 has been a volatile year. This had a lot to do with expectations being very high going in to the new year, which led valuations to be quite stretched across the board. When growth concerns, supply chain issues, and virus-related economic disruptions began to dominate headlines, stocks fell - and fell hard. Given how expensive most sectors were leading up to the crash, stocks had a substantial amount of downside potential. This played out in the worst of ways, with the major indices seeing drops close to 30% in a fairly short time period.

Given this scenario, it would stand to reason that growth-oriented funds, which were more expensive than average, would be the top under-performers right now. However, the data shows this has not been the case. Despite concerns about future economic growth and corporate earnings, the growth index has actually held up better than the broader market this year. In fact, growth has not only been beating the S&P 500, but has vastly out-performed value, which is frankly quite counter-intuitive:

The takeaway from this chart speaks volumes about where investors are looking to put their capital right now. While it would be instinctive to think value stocks and funds would actually perform the best in this environment, they are some of the worst performers. Concurrently, while growth strategies should be under fire as global economic concerns mount, growth is actually leading the way in 2020. Also importantly, growth has been near the top in terms of performance in the short term and the longer term, which should give investors some comfort this alpha could continue.

Of course, investors have embraced the risk-on trade again on the backdrop of Fed stimulus measures, as well as hopes that COVID-19 cases may be peaking in the U.S., as well as in parts of Europe. If this news reverses, or the Fed backs off some of its plans, there could certainly be more pain ahead. However, if investors are convinced the worst is over, there is a very valid argument to be made that growth will resume its out-performance, especially at the expense of value.

To see why, consider the graph below. It shows that in the post 2008-09 era, growth has consistently been outperforming value over time, with only minor blips along the way:

Growth clearly has had the long-term momentum over the past decade, and this has been to the benefit of SCHG. My takeaway here is this pattern is likely to continue going forward. Growth has been winning during bull markets, and its recent out-performance during a pandemic crisis speaks to the resiliency of the companies within the growth category right now. Using this historical reference as a guide, I believe buying SCHG during a correction makes sense.

Tech Demand On The Rise During This Pandemic

For my final point I want to touch on SCHG's top sector by weighting, which is Information Technology. While I highlighted a key reason why I like the top individual holdings of the fund, I want to shift the discussion more broadly for a look at the sector as a whole. This is important, because Information Technology makes up over 1/3 of total fund assets, as shown below:

While the COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on economic growth, consumer sentiment, and business investment as a whole, there are some pockets of opportunity that are emerging from this crisis. Let me be clear I do not view the current situation positively, but I believe there are market trends that will come out of this environment that could benefit the Information Technology sector in particular. For example, many white collar workers are working from home, and will likely continue to do so for some time. Even when travel resumes, many companies may keep workers at home for extended periods. They may find out they are able to cut down on commercial office space if their employees are willing and able to continue working from home, and this could result in a new normal for many U.S. businesses. The ultimate impact of this reality should increase the demand for wireless services, laptop devices, cloud computing, and many other forms of technology.

Case in point, MSFT has reported a 775% spike in cloud services demand from COVID-19, according to a research report published by Syracuse University at the beginning of April. Another example, is the increasing consumer demand to monitor their health through the use of wearable technology. According to a report from Business Insider Intelligence, demand for such products has more than tripled in the last four years, with a reported 80% of consumers "willing" to wear fitness technology.

And it is not just cloud computing or wearable technology products that are seeing a surge in demand as consumers adapt to a changing world. AMZN, also a top holding in SCHG, has seen a rise in demand for groceries and consumer staple products, among other items that consumers are turning to home delivery for purchase. For support, consider that AMZN announced the hiring of up to 100,000 more workers to cope with the rising demand, as reported by USA Today.

The point here is the current pandemic could create lasting changes to consumer habits. If the trends we are seeing as a result of the stay-at-home orders continue once this crisis has passed, the net result could be a win for major tech companies that are delivering adaptable solutions to consumers.

Bottom line

SCHG has seen a sharp decline since my last review, but it has held up better than the broader market. While I would continue to caution investors to prepare for more volatility, I believe buying opportunities have been opening up. One such opportunity is SCHG, which is well positioned to move higher. The fund's top holdings have a lot of cash on hand, and changing consumer preferences are actually increasing the demand for many of the products and services those same companies offer. While some investors may be thinking of taking a value investing approach until the economic outlook becomes clearer, I am leaning towards the growth strategy. Value has been under-performing for some time, including during this recent sell-off. If value is unable to deliver out-performance during down times, I find it unlikely that it will during good times. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating on SCHG to "bullish", and recommend investors consider positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.