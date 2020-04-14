Gilead: New Study Of Remdesivir Shows Promise

Today, a new study is out showing promising results by getting the mortality rate down to 13% in severely ill patients.

Gilead's CEO issued a letter about remdesivir announcing the company is giving away 1.5 million doses and describing how it's ramping up production.

I previously identified Gilead's Remdesivir as very promising because of expert commentary and other scuttlebutt.

Gilead Sciences' (GILD) antiviral remdesivir that's widely tested for patients with severe COVID-19 infections appears to have a positive effect on the health of severely ill patients. A report in the New England Journal of Medicine reviewed 53 people on ventilators, oxygen and even several on a heart-lung bypass machine. 68% of the patients improved. 13% died. At first glance, the mortality rate seems high, but not if you look closely at the subset of very ill patients who were studied here.

Before diving in, let me emphasize that 1) I'm not an MD 2), I'm not a biotech expert 3), I didn't even take a lot of biology in high school 4), I'm reviewing all this through the glasses of a speculator.

it's unknown how lethal COVID-19 is. It's also highly dependent on circumstances and should come down as the medical community gains knowledge and increasingly effective treatments are developed. Here's one study that's specifically on the subject of mortality rate. They highlight the case of the Diamond Princess cruise ship because it gave us some of the most reliable data to get to a case fatality rate:

A unique situation has arisen for quite an accurate estimate of the CFR of COVID-19. Among individuals onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, data on the denominator are fairly robust. The outbreak of COVID-19 led passengers to be quarantined between Jan. 20 and Feb. 29, 2020. This scenario provided a population living in a defined territory without most other confounders, such as imported cases, defaulters of screening, or lack of testing capability. 3,711 passengers and crew were onboard, of whom 705 became sick and tested positive for COVID-19 and seven died, giving a CFR of 0·99%. If the passengers onboard were generally of an older age, the CFR in a healthy, younger population could be lower.

CFR may be as low as 0.4%. You can get to this kind of number if you look at the CFRs in countries that do mass testing.

Mortality rates are higher in older patients:

Data: Worldometer

Comorbidities also seem to have an impact on mortality rates:

Data: Worldometer

An early study put the mortality rate at 15% among the hospitalized.

But mortality rates are vastly different once you get to the ICU.

The mortality rate in the ICU in the U.K. was reported to be 50%. That number related to a small number of early patients.

The mortality rate in the ICU in Italy is about 26%. 88% received invasive ventilation.

A paper from China involved 710 COVID-19 patients, 52 were admitted to an ICU. Of the 22 who eventually required invasive ventilation, 19 (86%) died.

An early study out of Seattle showed a 50% mortality rate for ICU patients, and 75% required invasive ventilation.

The above studies give you some context to interpret the first published study into Remdesivir results on COVID-19 patients.

The first study into remdesivir

The study describes Remdesivir as a nucleotide analogue prodrug that inhibits viral RNA polymerases and has shown in-vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2.

In this study remdesivir was provided on a compassionate-use basis to patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Compassionate use is when a new, unapproved drug is used to treat a seriously ill patient when no other treatments are available. This is usually a last resort.

The way I understand Remdesivir to work, from listening and reading the commentary of experts in this field, is that the antiviral messes with the ability of this virus to replicate. I think it makes sense that a therapy like this is more effective the earlier it's administered. It messes with the replicating but it does not reverse the damage that's already done. Compassionate use is not generally granted at an early stage of the disease or when a case is mild.

I may be biased as I'm long Gilead and I've written extensively on remdesivir on Seeking Alpha. Read my earlier articles for context why I've suspected the drug would prove effective and what that means for Gilead:

Patients in this study were confirmed to have a SARS-CoV-2 infection. They also had oxygen saturation of 94% or less (while breathing ambient air or receiving oxygen support). The patients received a 10-day course of remdesivir.

To quote the study directly:

Of the 53 patients whose data were analyzed, 22 were in the United States, 22 in Europe or Canada, and 9 in Japan. At baseline, 30 patients (57%) were receiving mechanical ventilation and 4 (8%) were receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. During a median follow-up of 18 days, 36 patients (68%) had an improvement in oxygen-support class, including 17 of 30 patients (57%) receiving mechanical ventilation who were extubated. A total of 25 patients (47%) were discharged, and 7 patients (13%) died; mortality was 18% (6 of 34) among patients receiving invasive ventilation and 5% (1 of 19) among those not receiving invasive ventilation.

and

In this cohort of patients hospitalized for severe COVID-19 who were treated with compassionate-use remdesivir, clinical improvement was observed in 36 of 53 patients (68%). Measurement of efficacy will require ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled trials of remdesivir therapy. (Funded by Gilead Sciences.)

Here's a table included in the study showing the demographics and characteristics of the patients:

Seven of the 53 patients or 13% died between nine and 17 days after the completion of remdesivir treatment. Of those six of 34 patients (18%) were receiving invasive ventilation and one of 19 or 5% were on oxygen.

Given the data from the studies into the hospital and ICU mortality rates a mortality rate of 13% looks like an important improvement to me. This is below the mortality rate that one study found for hospitalization. It's about half of even the 25% ICU mortality rate out of Italy and one-fourth of the numbers out of the U.K. and Seattle.

The researchers of the preliminary study contrast against lopinavir-ritonavir (with a much healthier patient population) and vs. general mortality rates from China (emphasis mine):

In a recent randomized, controlled trial of lopinavir–ritonavir in patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the 28-day mortality was 22%.10 It's important to note that only 1 of 199 patients in that trial were receiving invasive ventilation at baseline. In case series and cohort studies, largely from China, mortality rates of 17% to 78% have been reported in severe cases, defined by the need for admission to an intensive care unit, invasive ventilation, or both.23-28 For example, among 201 patients hospitalized in Wuhan, China, mortality was 22% overall and 66% (44 of 67) among patients receiving invasive mechanical ventilation.7 By way of comparison, the 13% mortality observed in this remdesivir compassionate-use cohort is noteworthy.

Adverse events

One very important dataset is that of the adverse events:

Let me re-emphasize that 1) I'm not an MD 2), I know nothing about biotech 3), I didn't even take a lot of biology in high school 4), I'm reviewing all this through the glasses of a speculator.

Because of the path to mortality in COVID-19 I think it will be hard to distinguish whether some of the more important adverse events were caused by the medication or occurred because of the disease. I think renal impairment, acute kidney injury and septic shock are adverse events to watch in follow-up papers.

Because remdesivir also has been tested on Ebola patients I lean toward the notion that's probably safe enough (probably not for certain subsets of the patient population):

"Clinical trials have also been conducted in Ebola survivors in West Africa, and in patients with acute Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As of January 18, 2020, more than 500 individuals have received at least a single IV dose of remdesivir, of which 400 were patients in the DRC with acute Ebola and were treated either in a Phase 2/3 trial or in emergency investigatioanl protocols, or MEORI. In these studies, no significant adverse events or laboratory abnormalities were attributed to remdesivir by study investigators."

The real question is will remdesivir get to market?

I still think so and believe this new study offers strong new data points that it should. Importantly, there is no other therapy that has demonstrated efficacy for patients with COVID-19.

Gilead actually got the orphan drug designation for remdesivir but then voluntarily gave that up seeing other ways to get to market in an expedited fashion.

The company already has been ramping up production and recently communicated about that extensively. Finally, President Trump surprised me yesterday by revealing in the press conference above that "remdesivir is having good early results by the way." In retrospect, I think he may have been referring to the results of this preliminary study.

