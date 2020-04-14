Logitech: Providing The Hardware For A More Remote World

The global pandemic currently sweeping the rest of the world is starting to change the way we work and play in potentially permanent ways. I believe that the companies that have the best chance of success in a post-COVID world are those that would enable the "new normal". In a scenario of extended social distancing, Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) seems poised to do well.

E-sports could be the only sports for a while

Just a bit of background on the company, Logitech is a manufacturer and designer of various peripherals for the PC, mobile, and consoles market. Their products include various headsets, keyboards mouse, and other peripherals which are predominantly used by gamers, video-streamers, and other high-usage PC users.

According to the company's latest SEC filings, gaming has consisted of roughly 24% of the company's total sales. In the 9 months ending Dec. 2019, gaming had sales of $541 million against total sales of $2.2 billion. Historically, the company's sales have been boosted by the popularity of the e-sports scene. Gamers influenced by the celebrities of e-sports would buy Logitech's high-end peripherals to enhance their gaming experience. It really is no different than Nike (NYSE:NKE) using famous NBA athletes to promote their shoes.

The e-sports scene was already rapidly growing in 2019, reaching an audience of 443 million across the globe. E-sports games have sold out at arenas and have been featured in sports channels like ESPN. The global pandemic will only accelerate this trend even further.

Currently, it is impossible to hold any sort of sporting events while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Major leagues such as the NBA have pushed their seasons back a year. Even "closed-door" events risk the athlete's health just by the physical nature of sports competition. This limitation, however, would not apply to something like e-sports which can still hold events remotely. E-sports players do not need to be all within the same physical space in order to compete.

Social distancing could also encourage more people to take up gaming both as a hobby and as a way of staying connected to and interacting with friends. Virtual hangouts could replace physical get-togethers as a game of basketball is replaced by playing the new Call of Duty (NASDAQ:ATVI). This would especially be true in a scenario where the economy restarts, yet social distancing guidelines remain in place for the foreseeable future.

I believe in a post-COVID world, the e-sports and gaming would only become more popular, and this would, in turn, boost peripheral sales. In fact, even before the pandemic, the PC peripherals market was expected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR, reaching $4 billion by 2024. Logitech is a trusted brand in the space due to its high-quality products as well as constant innovation to cater to the gaming market. The company currently has a 45% market share of the gaming mice market as well as a 25% market share for gaming keyboards above $180.

Investor presentation on gaming

Remote work opens up another potential market

The social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19 have pushed millions into remote work. This has led to an increased requirement of making sure that communications between remote parties are top-notch. This involves not only having top-notch software but a hardware component as well.

Initially, high-end web cameras, microphones, and similar types of equipment have been brought by video streamers whether for YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN). However, due to the nature of work itself changing due to the pandemic, it is not hard to envision a scenario in the not too distant future where a company's team manager would lead a team meeting using HD-enabled web cameras or wireless headphones.

In particular, Logitech's range of headsets, microphones, and webcams are ideal in this scenario where we use remote technology to collaborate and interact. If remote work is the future of the way we work, then home offices will eventually be upgraded with the necessary equipment to obtain a professional standard.

Logitech website

Future of home offices?

Valuation

With regards to valuation, Logitech is currently trading at a TTM P/E ratio of 27, which is a bit on the high side. The stock itself dropped on the opening weeks of the pandemic but has since recovered its losses. The company has been growing at a reasonably steady pace and expects to hit a 10% CAGR on sales and a 14% CAGR on operating profit. Most EPS forecasts have the company generating an EPS of $2.0-2.1.On top of all of this, the company is yielding a reasonable dividend of 1.6%, against a payout ratio of 44%, which means there is room for a yield increase.

I believe Logitech is facing good tailwinds in its business right now as circumstances have pushed people to rely more on computers for work and entertainment. The company is a market leader in its industry and poised to take advantage. Price-wise, the stock is reasonably valued, but still, a good long-term investment as the company is growing at a reasonable rate. At a P/E ratio of 25, which is about average for the company, and a 2020 EPS of $2.1, we can set a target price for the company of $52.5, implying an upside of 17% from the current share price of $44.5.

Logitech historical P/E ratio

Investor presentation

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOGI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

