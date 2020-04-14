An Analysis Of The Top Performing Dividend Stocks

I take time to identify the top performing dividend stocks and sort them into several themes.

But to correctly understand the future, we must first comprehend what is going on now.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction: A bit of context

We can all agree that 2020 has been a different type of year. The Covid-19 pandemic and the various restrictions which have came as a consequence have reshaped life for most of us. Each and every one of us is feeling it in one way or another. I have been stuck in Bali, where I was on holiday when lockdowns went into effect around the globe.

As our lives have been flipped upside down, so have the markets. Many struggle to comprehend the movements of the market, which dropped dramatically, only to bounce back and recoup close to half of its losses. The chart below shows the performance of the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Source: mad-dividends.com

You can attempt to read tea leaves all you want, but the market will always surprise you in its response. I personally think we’re far from being out of the woods, and that the upcoming wave of 1st quarter earnings announcements will send the market lower. But this remains speculation, which is highly subjective.

If you’re looking for something objective, you can look at what has happened, to become more aware of the current situation.

I run many such simulations, asking a question, then formulating that question in a way which a machine can answer my question.

For instance, as a dividend investor, understanding which dividend stocks have performed best will help me understand the current mentality of the crowd.

I might ask a question such as “Which are the dividend stocks which have performed best in recent times?”.

Source: Open Domain

Now asking this to Siri, Cortana or Google would produce an underwhelming response. We need to be a little more creative to get some answers.

We might decide to use a stock screener to answer that question. I use my own company’s (MAD Dividends) screener.

The question can be broken down into two parts: “dividend stocks” & “which have performed best”.

The dividend stocks I am interested in have a significant dividend yield and grow their dividend. So I’ll screen for stocks with a dividend yield greater than 2% (2298 stocks), which have grown their dividend by at least 1% in the last year (1118 stocks), and finally whose 5 year dividend CAGR is at least 1% (1187 stocks).

The intersection of these 3 criteria leave me with 596 stocks.

Now let’s move on to the “which have performed best” part. There are many ways one could approach this. You could use the 3 month, 6 month or 12 month change in prices.

We choose to use all 3, by combining them into our Momentum Score. For those of you who are unfamiliar with our Momentum Score, a brief explanation is provided below.

Our Momentum Score ranks all stocks according to their 3 month performance and sorts them in percentiles. The stock with a highest performance gets a score of 100, and the lowest a score of 0. This is repeated for 6 month and 12 month performance. These 3 scores then get summed up. All stocks are then ranked according to this composite score, and once again assigned a percentile score out of 100. This score is our Momentum Score.

Since we want only the top performers, we’ll look for stocks with a Momentum score above 90 (456 stocks). This means they have better momentum than 90% of all US stocks.

When we intersect this momentum rule with our dividend rules, we are left with 15 stocks. Not surprisingly this has weeded out 581 stocks from the sample.

So, which are the dividend stocks which have performed best?

Now that we all know what we are looking for, let’s have a look at the results.

Company Sector Dividend Strength Score Dividend Yield Dividend 1 year CAGR Dividend 5 year CAGR Stock Strength Score Momentum Score Price Appreciation 3 Mths Price Appreciation 6 Mths Price Appreciation 12 Mths Legg Mason (LM) Financials 95.75 3.25% 42.86% 20.11% 38.22 98.16 37.26% 36.69% 64.88% Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Communication Services 41.56 3.09% 14.29% 15.60% 76.06 97.92 21.06% 53.07% 53.73% Value Line (VALU) Financials 53.96 2.52% 5.26% 5.92% 92.05 96.79 10.57% 37.95% 33.76% Kroger Company (KR) Consumer Staples 74.47 2.06% 14.29% 12.20% 99.03 96.08 9.15% 24.88% 30.01% QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Real Estate 38.65 3.17% 7.32% 8.70% 45.48 95.81 12.24% 15.18% 30.04% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Healthcare 83.34 2.02% 13.85% 8.16% 93.25 95.55 9.36% 35.60% 14.99% Clorox Company (CLX) Consumer Staples 66.01 2.30% 10.42% 7.45% 92.96 95.53 20.56% 22.72% 20.45% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Real Estate 58.71 3.07% 6.93% 5.41% 81.51 95.44 22.83% 13.68% 20.10% Crown Castle International (CCI) Real Estate 32.11 3.05% 6.19% 7.91% 68.45 95.24 12.84% 14.49% 22.45% Intel Corporation (INTC) Information Technology 89.83 2.24% 3.13% 6.58% 97.90 92.45 0.02% 16.52% 5.93% El Paso Electric Company (EE) Utilities 37.71 2.27% 6.94% 6.58% 80.62 91.32 0.09% 0.91% 14.74% CompX International (CIX) Industrials 82.98 2.64% 42.86% 14.87% 98.67 91.25 1.13% 10.73% 0.33% Ares Management Corp (ARES) Financials 37.62 4.94% 14.29% 5.92% 50.13 91.21 -10.22% 24.41% 36.22% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Materials 44.29 2.22% 5.45% 5.21% 97.50 90.10 -0.49% 0.30% 29.47% TerraForm Power (TERP) Utilities 37.30 4.81% 6.00% 3.45% 34.41 90.01 8.34% -3.07% 18.54%

Source: mad-dividends.com

The table above gives you the 15 stoTERPcks which made the cut.

Let’s see if we can see a few themes emerge from the list. I’ll attempt to sort them.

Takeover candidates stay propped up high.

Want a sign that everything isn’t going so great? When multiple of the top performing stocks are companies which are due to be acquired.

This is the case of Legg Mason (LM), which is due to be acquired by Franklin Templeton (BEN) for $50 per share.

The same goes for El Paso Electric (EE), which is due to be sold to an affiliate of JP Morgan (JPM).

TerraForm Power (TERP) is also due to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

It should make sense that such stocks remain up on the list, since their price is now dictated by their takeover prospects, and not so much by day to day market movements.

Your defensive usual suspects make the list.

Some of the stocks which made their way to the list will come as no surprise to seasoned investors.

Of course, the defensive king Clorox (CLX) is on the list. I had suggested last summer that CLX was the perfect SWAN stock to have in your portfolio. More recently I wrote an update on the ticker.

Then there is Kroger (KR), which has held up well thanks to their defensive pantry focused business model.

Valueline (VALU) also gets included in this list, as is Intel (INTC), which I had suggested would be the perfect tech recession stock back in September.

It would seem that regardless of the crisis, some stocks are just better cut out to withstand turbulent markets.

The pandemic specific plays.

Then there are the stocks which are doing well off the pandemic. Because of their nature, some companies will thrive when people are confined and forced to stay at home. To a certain extent you could argue that staples like CLX and KR also have a place here, but I had to make certain choices of categorization.

Here we first get Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) the healthcare large cap which has started clinical testing of a potential Covid-19 cure.

We also get Scott’s Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) which has done very well, as it has seen demand for its edible gardening segment surge. It would seem that Americans discover their green hand when confined in their homes.

The Data Center REITS

Unsurprisingly, data REITS have continued to do well. Internet usage has increased 40% in Italy for instance.

This is why we get to see stocks like QTS Realty Trust (QTS) and Digital Realty Trust (DLR) make the list. These businesses should continue to thrive amid the pandemic.

More internet plays are here too.

You then get the stocks which own large amounts of fiber networks and do well when internet usage increases.

On the list there is Cogent Communications (CCOI), which Robert recommended buying back in September. He got concerned in early February when the price was taking off, but decided to let his position run. The stock increased an extra 20% since then.

Crown Castle International (CCI), which owns mobile cell towers and fiber, can make it into this section here as well. Their business model is viewed as one of the most resilient in the US.

A couple outliers to top off the list

With any such list, you’ll always have a couple of names which you can’t quite classify and group with others.

This is the case of Ares Management (ARES) which claims to remain fully operational during the pandemic, and have plenty of undeployed AUM to deploy opportunistically in the current environment.

You also get CompX International (CIX), the security stock which has been trading sideways for so long, that even the pandemic couldn’t move its price in one way or another.

Wrapping it up

With hindsight, all of this seems obvious, as it always does. This list of stocks could be identified if one enquired after hearing the following statement: people are at home, still eating, gardening their own food, using internet more, and still cleaning their houses.

And while the pandemic continues, these businesses will continue to do well. But should you purchase them now, or are you too late to the game? This has to be assessed case by case, for there are no “one fits all” rules in this game.

I always believe that you need to be one step ahead, not one step behind, so investors should focus on what will happen in upcoming months, or after the pandemic. But to even have a chance of predicting future behavior, we need a clear picture of what’s going on today. I hope this article helped you with this. Looking at these facts can lead to questions such as: will society’s digitalization accelerate even more? Will there be a drive to self sufficiency? Will social distancing become a norm? Will people be more risk averse and more frugal?

Answers to these questions will shape our views of the market in upcoming months and years. I am still pondering these questions every day, and am yet to have a strong opinion. If I feel confident enough, I might make a predictions article in the next few days or weeks, although forecasts always tell you more about the forecaster than about the future.

I might well analyze a few of the dividend stocks on this list in the next few days, so if you’re interested on reading in depth articles of interesting dividend stocks, please click the orange “follow” button at the top of the page so that we can notify you when they’re published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCOI, CLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.