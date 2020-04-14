GLDM Weekly: More Upside Ahead

We expect GLDM to reach a high of $18 per share by H1-20.

The positive seasonality of gold in the second half of the year could take the baton once the friendly macro environment for the yellow metal is fully digested by investors.

The latest bailout program from the Fed announced on April 9 has made the macro environment for gold even more bullish, notwithstanding the recent gains in equities.

GLDM has moved further higher toward our initial bullish target of $17 per share since our last update.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM).

GLDM has moved further higher toward our initial bullish target of $17 per share since our last update, which has been largely driven by a new stimulus from the Fed announced on Thursday, April 9. In a new bailout program, the Fed announced that it would provide as much as $2.3 trillion in additional loans during the COVID-19 crisis. To wit:

The Federal Reserve on Thursday took additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. This funding will assist households and employers of all sizes and bolster the ability of state and local governments to deliver critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: The Fed

By doing so, the Fed has pushed the dollar and US real rates further lower. US real rates are negative across all maturities, from the 5-year to 30-year window. Even though risk is on, gold prices have behaved extremely well in this macro environment.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

Unwilling to fight the Fed, we strongly believe that the path of least resistance for gold is on the upside in the coming months.

While gold’s seasonal patterns are not necessarily positive in the first half of the year, they turn positive in the second half. Should seasonality takes the baton in H2-20, GLDM could perform powerfully in 2020 as a whole.

We expect GLDM to reach a high of $18 per share by H1-20.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About GLDM

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, GLDM is, in our view, one of the best long-term investment vehicles due to its low cost of ownership. It presently offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

As a gold ETF, BAR’s objective is to replicate the performance of gold prices less the Trust expenses. To do so, the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank. This physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. The strong co-movement between gold prices and GLDM tracks very well the fluctuations of gold prices.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by 31 tonnes (2% of open interest) its net long position in Comex gold in the week to April 7. The Comex gold spot price rallied by 4.5% over the corresponding period. This implies the presence of offsetting OTC buying activity.

Despite the wave of speculative selling in recent weeks, gold’s spec positioning remains stretched on the long side, judging by the net spec length in terms of open interest. Indeed, the net spec length is at 52% of open interest, close to its historical high of 53% of open interest.

But given the positive macro environment underpinned by the aggressively dovish Fed’s stance, speculators could build fresh longs in the near term, pushing the net spec length – currently at 774 tonnes – to its historical high of 1,100 tonnes established last February.

Implications for GLDM: The positive macro environment should stimulate speculative buying for Comex gold, which should push the Comex gold spot price higher. This is, therefore, positive for GLDM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a healthy rate of 39 tonnes in the week to April 4, the fourth uninterrupted week of inflows. The Comex gold price enjoyed a weekly gain of 4% over the corresponding period.

Although risk assets made some gains last week, investors continued to raise exposure to risk-unfriendly positions like gold to protect their portfolios against a renewed sell-off in equities.

ETF investors have lifted their holdings by around 330 tonnes since the start of the year, marking a 14% increase. This represents a larger amount than that bought in 2019 as a whole (275 tonnes in 2019).

Implications for GLDM: Strong ETF demand for gold underpins the uptrend in gold spot prices. This is positive for GLDM.

A closer look at seasonality

Let’s start with a price decomposition of COMEX gold to isolate the trend, the seasonals, and the residuals.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As the top pane in the chart above shows, the trend is positive since 2016 after a temporary downtrend in 2011-2015.

Let’s focus here on the seasonality. As the bottom pane shows, there is a strong seasonality in the gold market.

Let’s check the box plot of the monthly returns of COMEX gold.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, seasonality tends to be friendlier in the second half of the year than in the first half. The worst month tends to be June. The best months tend to be January, August, and September.

The seasonal trend, which is recurrent every year, tends to show a bottom in the first half of the year followed by a peak in the second half. Here is a visual (we show only 2015):

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for GLDM: This year, gold has performed well so far in the first half of the year due to the noticeable positive change in the macro backdrop for the yellow metal. In the second half of the year, positive seasonals could take the baton, pushing gold prices higher. This could be positive for GLDM.

Closing thoughts

We remain positive on GLDM considering the aggressive dovish Fed’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Even though equities temporarily enjoy easier financial conditions, they are vulnerable to renewed weakness considering the deteriorating economic outlook. In case of renewed weakness in equities, we would expect an acceleration in monetary demand for the yellow metal, exacerbating its price uptrend.

Gold should continue to perform well in the current uncertain macro environment. Encouragingly, its positive seasonality in the second half of the year could take the baton and push prices further higher later this year.

We believe that GLDM could reach a high of $18 per share by H1-20.

